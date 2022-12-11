Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell on her way to Miss America pageant

Life changed forever June 18 for Ebony Mitchell of Harrison when she was hired for the job of Miss Arkansas.

On Dec. 15, she hopes to get promoted to Miss America.

Founded in 1921, the Miss America competition has changed its focus to keep up with the times over the years, its organizers say, and competitors are encouraged to think of it as a full-time job that can jump start their careers. Held again this year at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn., the event brings together 51 young women from across the nation for two preliminary rounds of competition before the finals on Dec. 15. Mitchell left for the pageant Dec. 8.

Speaking to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Dec. 5 for the "Know the News" podcast -- available at nwaonline.com/12922knowthenews/ -- Mitchell said she had been honing in on the talent portion of the event, which she'll present Dec. 12. She's added her cheerleading and tumbling skills from the University of Central Arkansas to her expertise in tap dance, she said, which she started studying at age 4. Her music will be a modernized version of "Respect" by Aretha Franklin.

She'll also speak with judges in a private interview Dec. 13, answer an on-stage question and appear in the evening gown competition later that day. The interview is likely to focus on the social impact initiative she calls "A Responsible Digital You," which is "all about teaching children how to be safe online and how not to fall victim to online predators."

"I have a friend who was a victim to an online predator, and it's what really put this issue on my heart to bring awareness to," she said in a previous interview. "I've collaborated with the office of the Attorney General, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, Special Agent Luke Smith of the Arkansas Cyber Crimes Unit, and the Arkansas Department of Education to protect Arkansas Children. There has been a rise in online activity of children's devices during the pandemic. This is why my social impact is so crucial. It's my goal as Miss Arkansas to teach children and parents how to be safe online and to make the state of Arkansas a safer place."

As Miss America, she said, her goal would be to take that platform to all 50 states, along with the "invisible impact" she brings to a situation simply by being Black.

It was Eudora Mosby, Miss Arkansas 2005, who influenced "little Ebby" initially, Mitchell said in a previous interview.

"She was the first Miss Arkansas I met," she remembered. "I was 8 or 9 years old when I met her, and it changed my life. She made me feel like I was valued, seen, and capable of doing great things like she did. From that moment, I knew that I wanted to be Miss Arkansas. The Miss UA [Diamond State] Princess Pageant was my first pageant in the Miss America organization.

"Allison Waldrip was Miss UA when I was Miss UA Princess," she added. "I thought she was the queen of the world. She was poised, kind and intelligent. She treated me like I was a true princess! I learned how a 'Miss' candidate should behave and how influential she is."

That's also when Mitchell met pageant director and Miss Arkansas public relations director Toni Lindsey, who was her first director when she competed as Miss Northwest Arkansas' Outstanding Teen in 2010 and her last as Miss Dogwood in 2022.

"I knew when I first met her that she would accomplish anything she set her mind to," Lindsey said.

Although she previously competed in the Miss Arkansas Pageant as Miss Metro, Miss UCA, Miss Central Arkansas and Miss North Central Arkansas and in the Outstanding Teen program as Miss North Central Arkansas' Outstanding Teen, Miss Lakes of the Northwest Outstanding Teen and Miss Northwest Arkansas' Outstanding Teen, it's not as though pageants were the only thing on which Mitchell was focused. Using the in scholarship money she received along the way, she also completed a Bachelor's of Business Administration degree from the University of Central Arkansas in 2019 and is a 2022 graduate of John Brown University in Siloam Springs, where she received her Master's of Health Administration. She hopes to continue her education to eventually become a hospital administrator for a nonprofit health system.

She does plan the same celebration Dec. 15, win or lose. She says she loves Crumbl Cookies, which offers a selection of specialty cookies every week. And she hasn't had one in three months.

