Morrilton, UNC QB Criswell commits to UA

Former Morrilton and North Carolina quarterback Jacolby Criswell orally committed to the University of Arkansas on Saturday night during his official visit to Fayetteville.

Criswell, 6-1 and 225 pounds, entered the transfer portal Monday and made his way to Arkansas on Friday night to start his visit. He's the first transfer to commit to the Hogs this offseason.

He announced his commitment on Twitter: "Excited to be playing in my home state next season. Ready to get to work with the boys."

He becomes the third scholarship quarterback on the Arkansas roster. Georgia prep quarterback Malachi Singleton is expected to sign with the Razorbacks during the early signing period that runs Dec. 21-23.

Second-year starting quarterback KJ Jefferson recently announced his plans to return to Arkansas for the 2023 season.

Criswell signed with the Tar Heels in 2020 as a consensus 4-star prospect. He also had scholarship offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Miami, Ole Miss, Auburn, Oklahoma State and other schools.

He backed up The Associated Press ACC Offensive Player of the Year, Drake Maye, this season and appeared in three games. He completed 2 of 6 passes for 9 yards and rushed 4 times for 39 yards.

He started a game against Wofford during the 2021 season and was 11-of-19 passing for 125 yards and 1 touchdown, and rushed 5 times for 66 yards and 1 touchdown. He appeared in three other games.

As a true freshman, he played in six games in 2020. He completed 3 of 4 passes for 16 yards and was intercepted once, and had 9 carries for 26 yards.

He plans to enroll at Arkansas in January and has three seasons of eligibility remaining because of the extra year provided by the NCAA to players who competed in 2020 at the height of the covid-19 pandemic.

Criswell, who placed seventh at the Elite 11 Opening Finals while in high school, had 5,925 passing yards and 58 touchdowns, and 2,568 rushing yards and 41 touchdowns in 3 seasons at Morrilton. He was named Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior in 2019.

He is the half-brother of former Hog and current San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw.



