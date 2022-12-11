Mountainburg water project moves closer to reality with $2.5 million from Arkansas Natural Resources Commission

MOUNTAINBURG -- Another $2.5 million has been awarded for a project that would bring potable water service to about 625 households in north-central Crawford County, although those involved are hoping for additional federal help to get it done.

The Arkansas Natural Resources Commission on Dec. 2 approved the $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan money for Mountainburg's proposed water infrastructure project, according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.

It was one of 157 drinking water, wastewater and stormwater projects across 58 counties the commission approved funding for that day, the release states. The commission approved $270 million in total.

Mayor Susan Wilson said Monday she believes the $2.5 million shows the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development the project is worthwhile, along with the money other parties have committed to it so far. She hopes this recent development improves Mountainburg's chances of getting the federal money the city says it needs for the project.

"We can only hope at this point," Wilson said.

Mountainburg applied for a total of $7.4 million from Rural Development, Wilson said. This includes more than $5.5 million in grant funds and more than $1.8 million in loans.

The proposed project will be over if Mountainburg doesn't get the federal money, Wilson said.

"I cannot continue to devote my time and energy and resources, and my staff's energy and resources, to a project that, if it is not funded now, will never be funded," Wilson said.

Wes LeMonier of the Van Buren-based firm Hawkins-Weir Engineers said getting the $2.5 million Dec. 2 was crucial to keeping the water project moving forward alongside the other $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan money Crawford County committed for it earlier this year.

"Now we're just waiting on an answer from USDA Rural Development on a funding commitment there, which would basically provide the balance of project funds," LeMonier said.

LeMonier said Mountainburg and Hawkins-Weir hope to know whether Rural Development will approve their funding request within the next 60 days. He explained the financial commitments from the state and Crawford County would go away should Rural Development pass on the project and funding for it isn't secured after specific deadlines in 2023.

Wilson has said households in a certain part of Crawford County -- between Mountainburg and Cedarville -- from the Washington County line south to Rudy, aren't served by any water system. Residents who need or want water get it from wells or an outside source, such as the Lake Fort Smith Water Treatment Plant in Mountainburg. Mountainburg buys water from Fort Smith.

LeMonier has said the project proposed to bring these people water involves adding 68 miles of pipe from Mountainburg's water distribution system to households in the affected area, in addition to building infrastructure such as three water storage tanks, pressure-reducing valves and a new pump station. The project would also improve three existing pump stations, among other things.

LeMonier estimated construction would take two years. The project covers about 53 square miles and is estimated to cost more than $13.4 million.

Construction for the projects that received some of the $270 million from the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission is required to start by Dec. 31, 2023, and be completed by Dec. 31, 2026, according to the Department of Agriculture website. Some projects also come with cost-share matches that the successful applicants are required to meet. The $2.5 million Mountainburg is due to receive has a 25% cost share.

Wilson said the city intends to use Rural Development loan money to cover its match. If the water project is funded in the first quarter of 2023, construction is scheduled to conclude by December 2025.

The Western Arkansas Planning and Development District is preparing an application to allow Crawford County to apply for $1 million in Community Development Block Grant money on Mountainburg's behalf in 2023, Wilson said.

LeMonier has said the money would cover adding low- to moderate-income residents to the planned water system and bringing their plumbing up to state standards. Any leftover money would go to project costs.

As of Monday, the city had collected 353 signed water-user agreements and matching $100 deposits from property owners in the affected area, Wilson said.

Wilson had set a goal of 400 agreements and deposits to show funding agencies the water project would be sustainable if they approved financing for it. The deposits, which are included in the project's cost, will serve as the participants' "buy-in" for construction if it's funded.

