



• Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host next month's Golden Globe Awards, presiding over a boozy celebration of TV and film that is trying to make a comeback after being knocked off the air by scandal. Carmichael, who won an Emmy Award this year for his HBO special "Rothaniel," will be the rare Black emcee for a ceremony that has been criticized for years for snubbing Black-led projects and performances. He'll also be the rare solo host. The event is set for Jan. 12 in Beverly Hills, Calif., with nominations to be announced Monday. NBC refused to air the 2022 ceremony to allow the Globes and their parent organization, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, to make changes after a damaging 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation revealed its inner workings, including that it had no Black members since at least 2002. The Globes have since diversified membership and NBC has reinstated the telecast. "Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season," said Helen Hoehne, president of the press association. Carmichael won an Emmy in September for writing "Rothaniel," a stand-up special in which he revealed that he's gay.

• Jurors at the Los Angeles rape and sexual misconduct trial of movie magnate Harvey Weinstein have been deliberating for a week without reaching a verdict. The jury of eight men and four women went home Friday and will resume deliberations Monday. They must decide on two counts of rape and five other sexual assault counts against the 70-year-old Weinstein. The jurors have had no questions for the court that might provide insight into the status of their work. They got the case Dec. 2 and have been deliberating for 5½ days, or about 24 hours total. Weinstein still has more than 20 years left on his sentence in New York after a rape and sexual assault conviction there that is under appeal. In California, he could get 60 years to life in prison if he's convicted on all counts involving all four women he is charged with assaulting. All four testified during the trial, along with four other accusers who testified for prosecutors attempting to show a propensity for such acts. Prosecutors urged jurors to end the "reign of terror" of a man they called a "degenerate rapist." Weinstein's lawyers argued that two of the women's accusations are entirely fabricated and two others reframed consensual sexual encounters as assault years later, after the #MeToo movement made Weinstein a target. He has pleaded innocent and denied engaging in any nonconsensual sex.





Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse as jury deliberations continue in his rape trial, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)





