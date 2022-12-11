NFL Capsules

Jets at Bills

Noon (CBS)

LINE Bills by 10

SERIES Bills lead 66-57; Jets won 20-17 on Nov. 6

LAST WEEK Jets lost at Vikings 27-22; Bills won at Patriots 24-10

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JETSVS.BILLS (RK)

(20) 115.1RUSH136.3 (8)

(15) 224.1PASS274.5 (3)

(18) 339.2YARDS410.8 (2)

(18) 21.0POINTS27.8 (T3)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JETSVS.BILLS (RK)

(12) 112.7RUSH101.8 (5)

(6) 194.3PASS218.3 (17)

(4) 307.0YARDS320.2 (10)

(6) 18.6POINTS17.4 (4)

WHAT TO WATCH Bills RB Devin Singletary has 58 carries for 256 yards and 4 TDs in his past four games, after managing just 79 carries for 347 yards and a TD receiving in his first eight.

Ravens at Steelers

Noon

LINE Steelers by 1 1/2

SERIES Steelers lead 29-23; Steelers won at Ravens 16-13 in OT on Jan. 9

LAST WEEK Ravens beat Broncos 10-9; Steelers won at Falcons 19-16

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAVENSVS.STEELERS (RK)

(3) 157.8RUSH117.0 (16)

(26) 192.4PASS199.3 (24)

(14) 350.2YARDS316.3 (26)

(12) 23.8POINTS17.8 (28)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAVENSVS.STEELERS (RK)

(2) 82.5RUSH107.5 (7)

(25) 248.0PASS255.1 (28)

(13) 330.5YARDS362.6 (24)

(T9) 19.7POINTS23.1 (19)

WHAT TO WATCH The Ravens will likely be without star QB Lamar Jackson, who is dealing with a knee injury. Tyler Huntley is expected to start in Jackson's place. Huntley went 1-3 last season while filling in for Jackson.

Browns at Bengals

Noon

LINE Bengals by 5 1/2

SERIES Bengals lead 51-47; Browns beat Bengals 32-13 on Oct. 31

LAST WEEK Browns won at Texans 27-14; Bengals beat Chiefs 27-24

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BROWNSVS.BENGALS (RK)

(4) 156.0RUSH100.9 (26)

(19) 214.8PASS271.5 (4)

(6) 370.8YARDS372.4 (5)

(10) 24.2POINTS26.0 (7)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BROWNSVS.BENGALS (RK)

(22) 127.4RUSH114.3 (15)

(15) 214.8PASS215.7 (16)

(15) 342.3YARDS330.0 (12)

(27) 25.0POINTS21.3 (13)

WHAT TO WATCH Bengals QB Joe Burrow is 0-4 against the Browns, including a 32-13 loss at Cleveland on Oct. 31. The last Cincinnati QB to defeat Cleveland was Andy Dalton on Dec. 29, 2019.

Jaguars at Titans

Noon

LINE Titans by 3 1/2

SERIES Titans lead 33-21; Titans beat Jaguars 20-0 on Dec. 12, 2021

LAST WEEK Jaguars lost at Lions 40-14; Titans lost at Eagles 35-10

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JAGUARSVS.TITANS (RK)

(9) 127.4RUSH119.9 (15)

(14) 224.3PASS171.4 (30)

(12) 351.7YARDS291.3 (T29)

(17) 21.5POINTS18.3 (26)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JAGUARSVS.TITANS (RK)

(13) 113.6RUSH83.1 (3)

(29) 255.5PASS276.7 (31)

(25) 369.1YARDS359.8 (T22)

(16) 22.7POINTS20.0 (11)

WHAT TO WATCH Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is questionable after spraining his big toe on his left foot in Detroit last week. If Lawrence can't play, C.J. Beathard would get the start.

Vikings at Lions

Noon

LINE Lions by 1 1/2

SERIES Vikings lead 80-40-2; Vikings beat Lions 28-24 on Sept. 25

LAST WEEK Vikings beat Jets 27-22; Lions beat Jaguars 40-14

ON OFFENSE

(RK) VIKINGSVS.LIONS (RK)

(25) 101.8RUSH127.0 (10)

(10) 234.1PASS242.1 (8)

(19) 335.8YARDS369.1 (7)

(11) 24.1POINTS26.3 (6)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) VIKINGSVS.LIONS (RK)

(16) 115.1RUSH149.7 (28)

(32) 283.6PASS252.5 (27)

(31) 398.7YARDS402.2 (32)

(T21) 23.3POINTS27.0 (32)

WHAT TO WATCH The Vikings can clinch the NFC North with a win or a tie at Detroit. But the Lions have won four of five games to surge into the playoff picture as a wild-card contender.

Eagles at Giants

Noon

LINE Eagles by 7

SERIES Eagles lead 87-85-2; Eagles beat Giants 34-10 on Dec. 26, 2021

LAST WEEK Eagles beat Titans 35-10; Giants tied Commanders 20-20

ON OFFENSE

(RK) EAGLESVS.GIANTS (RK)

(5) 154.6RUSH149.7 (6)

(13) 233.7PASS180.4 (28)

(3) 388.3YARDS330.1 (22)

(2) 28.2POINTS20.4 (T21)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) EAGLESVS.GIANTS (RK)

(17) 117.9RUSH141.1 (26)

(1) 178.5PASS218.8 (18)

(2) 296.4YARDS359.8 (23)

(T7) 18.8POINTS21.0 (12)

WHAT TO WATCH Philadelphia's Nick Sirianni is the sixth coach since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970 to start 11-1 or better in his first or second year as coach. Sean McVay of the Rams was the most recent in 2018.

Chiefs at Broncos

3:05 p.m.

LINE Chiefs by 9 1/2

SERIES Chiefs lead 69-54; Chiefs won at Broncos 28-24 on Jan. 8

LAST WEEK Chiefs lost at Bengals 27-24; Broncos lost at Ravens 10-9

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHIEFSVS.BRONCOS (RK)

(T17) 116.8RUSH102.9 (24)

(1) 306.5PASS212.3 (21)

(1) 423.3YARDS315.2 (27)

(1) 29.2POINTS13.8 (32)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHIEFSVS.BRONCOS (RK)

(6) 106.2RUSH120.1 (19)

(23) 237.3PASS184.5 (3)

(16) 343.4YARDS304.6 (3)

(15) 22.5POINTS17.0 (2)

WHAT TO WATCH The Chiefs are seeking their 14th consecutive win over the Broncos. Denver has not defeated Kansas City since 2015, when it won the Super Bowl.

Bucs at 49ers

3:25 p.m. (Fox)

LINE 49ers by 3 1/2

SERIES 49ers lead 18-6; 49ers won at Buccaneers 31-17 on Sept. 8, 2019

LAST WEEK Buccaneers beat Saints 17-16; 49ers beat Dolphins 33-17

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BUCSVS.49ERS (RK)

(32) 73.3RUSH124.1 (14)

(5) 266.8PASS233.8 (12)

(17) 340.0YARDS357.9 (10)

(27) 18.1POINTS23.5 (13)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BUCSVS.49ERS (RK)

(18) 118.4RUSH75.6 (1)

(7) 195.3PASS208.3 (12)

(8) 313.8YARDS283.9 (1)

(5) 18.3POINTS15.8 (1)

WHAT TO WATCH The 49ers will be going for their sixth straight win as rookie Brock Purdy makes his first career start today. Purdy is replacing the injured Jimmy Garoppolo after being the last pick in the NFL Draft in April.

Panthers at Seahawks

3:25 p.m.

LINE Seahawks by 4 1/2

SERIES Seahawks lead 8-3; Seahawks won at Panthers 30-24 on Dec. 15, 2019

LAST WEEK Panthers were on a bye; Seahawks won at Rams 27-23

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PANTHERSVS.SEAHAWKS (RK)

(T17) 116.8RUSH116.5 (19)

(29) 174.6PASS244.4 (7)

(T29) 291.3YARDS360.9 (9)

(25) 19.2POINTS26.5 (5)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PANTHERSVS.SEAHAWKS (RK)

(25) 135.7RUSH155.3 (31)

(14) 212.5PASS227.7 (20)

(19) 348.2YARDS382.9 (30)

(14) 22.2POINTS25.3 (28)

WHAT TO WATCH The Seahawks may be without RBs Kenneth Walker III and Deejay Dallas, who both have ankle injuries. Seattle already lost Rashaad Penny earlier this season to a leg injury.

Dolphins at Chargers

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE Dolphins by 3 1/2

SERIES Dolphins lead 17-14; Dolphins beat Chargers 29-21 on Nov. 15, 2020

LAST WEEK Dolphins lost at 49ers 33-17; Chargers lost at Raiders 27-20

ON OFFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINSVS.CHARGERS (RK)

(28) 89.7RUSH84.7 (31)

(2) 290.5PASS266.5 (6)

(4) 380.2YARDS351.2 (13)

(8) 24.9POINTS22.7 (14)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINSVS.CHARGERS (RK)

(9) 110.5RUSH151.6 (29)

(21) 233.5PASS220.1 (19)

(17) 344.0YARDS371.7 (26)

(25) 24.1POINTS25.8 (30)

WHAT TO WATCH Today will mark the first time the Dolphins have been flexed into a Sunday night game since the NFL instituted flexible scheduling in 2006. The previous time Miami played two Sunday night games in the same season was in 2004.

Patriots at Cardinals

7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE Patriots by 1 1/2

SERIES Patriots lead 8-7; Patriots beat Cardinals 20-17 on Nov. 29, 2020

LAST WEEK Patriots lost to Bills 24-10; Cardinals were on a bye

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PATRIOTSVS.CARDINALS (RK)

(23) 104.9RUSH114.9 (21)

(20) 214.0PASS219.8 (17)

(24) 318.9YARDS334.8 (20)

(T19) 20.8POINTS22.0 (16)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PATRIOTSVS.CARDINALS (RK)

(11) 111.2RUSH110.8 (10)

(9) 200.6PASS245.4 (24)

(7) 311.8YARDS356.2 (21)

(T7) 18.8POINTS26.8 (31)

WHAT TO WATCH Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has his two top WRs DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown together on the field for just the second time this season. The group should provide a good test for the Patriots' secondary, which has been among the best in the NFL this season.