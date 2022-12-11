NHL scores and schedule

SCORES AND SCHEDULE
Saturday's Games
Ottawa 3, Nashville 2
Dallas 3, Detroit 2, OT
Tampa Bay 4, Florida 1
Pittsburgh 3, Buffalo 1
Calgary at Toronto, (n)
Los Angeles at Montreal, (n)
Carolina at NY Islanders, (n)
Minnesota at Vancouver, (n)
Today's Games
All times Central
Colorado at St. Louis, 2 p.m.
Los Angeles at Columbus, 5 p.m.
Seattle at Florida, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 6 p.m.
Washington at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
Boston at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Calgary at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at NY Rangers, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Nashville at St. Louis, 7 p.m.