NHL scores and schedule

Today at 2:52 a.m.

SCORES AND SCHEDULE

Saturday's Games

Ottawa 3, Nashville 2

Dallas 3, Detroit 2, OT

Tampa Bay 4, Florida 1

Pittsburgh 3, Buffalo 1

Calgary at Toronto, (n)

Los Angeles at Montreal, (n)

Carolina at NY Islanders, (n)

Minnesota at Vancouver, (n)

Today's Games

All times Central

Colorado at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Seattle at Florida, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Washington at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Boston at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Calgary at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at NY Rangers, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

