NLR woman gets time for sex assault

A former substitute teacher at North Little Rock High School has accepted a 10-year prison sentence for repeatedly sexually assaulting a boy who said he met her while he was her student.

Rebecca Jo Moore, 37, of North Little Rock pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree sexual assault, reduced from first-degree sexual assault, in exchange for the 10-year term imposed by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cathi Compton, sentencing papers filed earlier this month show.

Moore will have to register as a sex offender and serve a 10-year suspended sentence once she’s released from prison. Under the conditions of her plea agreement, negotiated by deputy prosecutor Claire Maddox and defense attorney Debra Reece, a second set of sexual-assault charges were dropped as were two counts of aggravated assault involving claims she had threatened the boy and his friend with a gun in a July 2020 encounter at her home.

According to police reports and court files, the investigation that uncovered the abuse began with Moore’s July 2020 arrest at her 8 Hillsleigh Drive home by police investigating complaints of someone firing a gun during a disturbance on the street. Police stopped two 15-year-old boys who were leaving the area on a moped.

The boys told officers they had just been at a female acquaintance’s home when a woman started yelling at them before pulling a pistol. They said they fled on the moped as the gun went off behind them. The boys were vague about how they knew the acquaintance.

At the scene, police arrested Moore, who told officers that she had been yelling at the boys to leave her alone and had fired a gun, saying she had felt threatened with them. Police seized a .380-caliber pistol from her home.

She further said the boys had been harassing her and her family for some time, including coming inside her house without permission. On the way to jail, Moore told officers that she was glad she didn’t do what she was thinking of doing and had instead shot away from them.

During subsequent questioning, one of the boys disclosed that he had been regularly having sexual contact, sometimes intercourse, with Moore, whom he’d met when she had been his substitute teacher at North Little Rock High School. He said he was 14 when she first abused him after giving him signs that she was sexually interested in him.

They had more than 100 sexual encounters between October 2019 and January 2020, the boy said, telling police sex acts had occurred at Moore’s home and once in the parking lot of the Walgreens pharmacy at 4823 John F. Kennedy Blvd.

The boy showed detectives photos on his phone of him with Moore, one of which showed them kissing. He said Moore began sexually abusing him in mid-October 2019, which is the same month police report the school district fired Moore due to reports of inappropriate contact with students.

The other boy, the accuser’s best friend, told police the sexual relationship between Moore and the boy was common knowledge within their group of friends. Arrested on the first sexual assault charges in August 2020, Moore denied having sex with the boy but admitted that she had kissed him.

A second set of sexual assault charges were filed after another investigation began in October 2020, shortly after she was released from jail on the first set of charges, court filings show.

That second probe was launched after the boy turned over copies of text exchanges he said were between him and Moore, later describing how they had met up at her request and gone to his home and had sex, followed by him spending the night at her house.

A teacher had found those texts while investigating a complaint by Moore that the boy and other students had been harassing her son at school. The date of that encounter at the boy’s home is the same day Moore had bonded out of jail.

Court records show the twice-married Moore is the mother of four children. In November, Moore was convicted of misdemeanor trespass and misdemeanor assault in North Little Rock District Court and sentenced to two weeks in jail for a June arrest on those charges at the home of her estranged husband, Kenneth Eugene Moore Jr., 37.

According to a police report, Kenneth Moore’s girlfriend of two years, Shana Clayborn, 35, told police that Rebecca Moore had been beating on the door of the apartment the couple shared, then punched her in the face when Clayborn opened it, knocking her down. The women scuffled before other people in the residence broke up the fight, according to the report.

Rebecca Moore told police Clayborn started the fight. She further claimed to live at the apartment, which her brother-in-law Courtney Hammett said wasn’t true, telling police only he and Kenneth Moore were on the lease.

Rebecca Moore said she’d gone to the Greens at the Rock apartments, 8327 Counts Massie Road, in North Little Rock because she had concerns that Kenneth Moore was neglecting their son who was visiting for the Fathers Day weekend. Police found the boy to be happy, clean and playing video games.