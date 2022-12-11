North Little Rock continues convincing run in Northwest

BENTONVILLE — Daryl Fimple hopes the success North Little Rock’s girls have enjoyed in Northwest Arkansas over the past two weekends can be a prelude to what might happen when the Class 6A state tournament comes to Rogers in March.

The Lady Charging Wildcats claimed their sixth victory in the region over the past 11 days, and they did it in convincing fashion with a 76-52 victory over Bentonville during an NWA Classic game played Saturday afternoon at Bentonville’s East auxiliary gym.

North Little Rock (10-0), which won three games last week at the Great 8 Tournament at Rogers Heritage, took over Saturday’s game over a 6 1/2-minute span during the second and third quarters in which the Lady Charging Wildcats scored 23 unanswered points.

“That’s kind of the way we planned it,” Fimple said. “We did this for that reason. We always talk about being tough, and tough situations make tough teams. Our kids have just thrived up here in the past two weeks.

“That’s the crazy thing about our bunch — you don’t have to say much or have to kick trash cans. They’ve been through so much since they were ninth-graders. I don’t want to call timeouts. I think we figured things out while we were playing, and even in runs we have to find a way to respond.”

Bentonville (6-2) kept things interesting through the majority of the first half as the game featured nine lead changes and five tie scores. Abbey Kate Sanders hit two free throws to give the Lady Tigers a 22-21 lead, but North Little Rock hit the next six points — including a buzzer-beater by Ja’miya Brown — for a 27-22 halftime cushion.

The Lady Charging Wildcats then blew the game open by starting off the second half with 17 unanswered points, capped by Jocelyn Tate’s bucket to make it a 44-22 lead with 3:38 left in the third quarter. Benton-ville was never closer than 18 points while North Little Rock led by as much as 28 late in the game.

“We had some turnovers on the top of the key,” Bentonville Coach Tom Halbmaier said. “We also had some missed shots and didn’t get back on transition. They’re just really good at getting from the top of the key to the top of the key in the open court, and when you try to make a track meet out of that it’s a challenge because they are getting high-percentage shots.

“I’m pleased with my kids over the three days with their effort and how hard they played. That five-minute spurt determined the outcome of the game, and that’s something we can work on and hope to get better at.”

Tate and April Edwards had 15 points each for North Little Rock, followed by Brown with 11 and Garin Freeman with 10. Ella Campbell led Bentonville with 15, while Sam Rhuda added 10.

GREENWOOD 62, SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 46

Tulsa signee Madison Cartwright had 23 points to lead four Greenwood players in double figures as the Lady Bulldogs jumped out to an early 18-6 lead and defeated Springdale Har-Ber. Anna Trusty added 14 points for Greenwood (7-2), which had its lead cut to 29-22 at halftime but extended it to 42-30 after three quarters. Kylah Pearcy and Adriana Rusin chipped in 11 apiece. Pacious McDaniel led Har-Ber (3-3) with 24 while Galatia Andrew added 11.

FAYETTEVILLE 63, TULSA UNION 34

Whitney Brown had 13 of her 15 points in the first quarter, and that fueled Fayetteville’s fast start against Tulsa Union.

The Lady Bulldogs (4-4) bolted to an early 20-3 lead and stretched that out to a 42-18 halftime margin.

Wynter Beck added 13 and Charley Rawlins 12 for Fayetteville. Mia Adams had eight points for Union.