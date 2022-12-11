FIGURE SKATING

Uno claims GP gold

Shoma Uno finally has the medal the Japanese figure skater has long coveted from the Grand Prix Final. The reigning world champion, who had twice finished second and third at the finale of the Grand Prix season, held off countryman Sota Yamamoto on Saturday to capture gold. Uno followed his winning short program with the highest score in the free skate to finish with 304.46 points. Yamamoto scored 274.35 points to take second. Ilia Malinin of the U.S. rebounded from a sloppy short program with a strong free skate to win bronze in Turin, Italy. In the women's event, Mai Mihara took advantage of a mistake-strewn program by Japanese countrywoman Kaori Sakamoto to win gold. She finished with 208.17 points to outdistance 15-year-old American Isabeau Levito, who leaped from fifth place after her short program to take silver. Loena Hendrickx of Belgium held on to bronze.

FOOTBALL

Saints fined for faking injury

The NFL has fined the New Orleans Saints $350,000 and gave additional fines to two coaches and a player for faking an injury during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a person familiar with the penalty told The Associated Press on Saturday. Coach Dennis Allen received a $100,000 fine, co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen was fined $50,000 and defensive end Cameron Jordan was fined $50,000 for the delay in the fourth quarter of the Buccaneers' 17-16 comeback win Monday night, according to the person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league does not announce fines. The Saints denied purposefully delaying the game in Tampa, describing medical attention Jordan sought before and afterward, and said they planned to appeal the fines.

Titans activate two off IR

The Tennessee Titans activated wide receiver Racey McMath and defensive back Josh Thompson off injured reserve for their game against Jacksonville, but put starting inside linebacker David Long Jr. on that list with an injured hamstring. Long was sidelined by the injury last week. Tennessee has 15 players on injured reserve -- starting inside linebacker Zach Cunningham went on the list Nov. 12 with an injured elbow. The Titans (7-5) host the Jaguars today. McMath went on injured reserve on Aug. 31 with a broken hip, and both he and Thompson resumed practicing with the team Wednesday. McMath, a sixth-round pick out of LSU in 2021, has two career catches and has mostly been a special teams player for Tennessee. With wide receiver Treylon Burks (Warren, Arkansas Razorbacks) among six Titans out against Jacksonville (4-8), Tennessee signed wide receiver Chris Conley along with linebacker Jack Gibbens and cornerback Greg Mabin from the practice squad.

Stanford hires head coach

Stanford hired Sacramento State Coach Troy Taylor on Saturday to replace David Shaw and lead a Pac-12 program that has fallen off dramatically recently, with three losing seasons in the last four years. Taylor, 54, has spent the last four seasons as head coach at Sacramento State, leading the Hornets to the FCS playoffs three times. Sacramento State did not field a team during 2020 because of the pandemic. Sacramento State went 30-8 with a 23-1 record in a tough Big Sky Conference under Taylor. The Hornets lost a wild quarterfinal playoff game Friday night, 66-63 against Incarnate Word. Shaw stepped down last month after 12 seasons following the final game of a 3-9 season. The winningest coach in school history was struggling to change the trajectory of a program that was the predominant team in the Pac-12 during the first half of his tenure.

GOLF

Two tied at Dunhill

Ockie Strydom carded a 63 to equal the course record set by Scott Jamieson a day earlier and join the Scottish player in a share of the lead after three rounds of the Alfred Dunhill Championship in Malelane, South Africa on Saturday. Home player Strydom made a late bogey on No. 16 to miss setting a new course record at Leopard Creek but his round still contained eight birdies and an eagle to take him to 15 under par overall and level with Jamieson. Jamieson started slowly, mixing two birdies with three bogeys on the front nine. He bounced back with three consecutive birdies coming home for a 2-under 70 to stay in contention.

HOCKEY

Buffalo forward suspended

The NHL suspended Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner for three games on Saturday following an illegal cross-check to the head of Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel. Skinner and Guentzel had an altercation late in the third period of Pittsburgh's 4-3 overtime victory on Friday night. The two exchanged slashes before Skinner cross-checked Guentzel twice. The second cross-check was to Guentzel's face just below his visor. Guentzel was called for slashing. Skinner earned a minor for misconduct, a 5-minute major and a match penalty. The league's Department of Player Safety ruled that Skinner "aggressively and purposefully" struck Guentzel. Skinner will lose forfeit $145,945 in salary for missing three games.

BASEBALL

Mets sign Senga

The New York Mets agreed to a five-year, $75 million deal with Kodai Senga, a source said late Saturday night, ending their weekslong pursuit of the Japanese righthander and bringing in their new third starting pitcher of the week. That rounds out the Mets' rotation, which now includes Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, Senga, Jose Quintana and Carlos Carrasco. Senga, who turns 30 in January, is inherently an unknown and comes with some amount of built-in risk. But his track record in Japan was extensive and impressive. Across 11 seasons with the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks in Nippon Professional Baseball -- the highest level of baseball in Japan -- Senga had a 2.59 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

BOXING

Crawford remains unbeaten

Unbeaten world champion Terence Crawford knocked out David Avanesyan in the sixth round Saturday night in Omaha, Neb., to retain his WBO welterweight belt. Crawford, fighting for the first time in more than a year, had the sixth-ranked challenger wobbling with a flurry of blows before landing a right cross to the chin that put Avanesyan to the canvas 2 minutes, 14 seconds into the round. Crawford was fighting in his hometown for the sixth time as a professional and first time since 2018, and cheers of "Craw-ford!, Craw-ford!" started before introductions. The pay-per-view bout was made after negotiations for an undisputed welterweight championship fight between Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. broke down in October. The 35-year-old Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) showed no signs of rust in his first fight since he stopped Shawn Porter in the 10th round on Nov. 20, 2021.