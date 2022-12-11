OPINION | Carin Schoppmeyer: Fashions hot topic for INTERFORM, EMERGE

Model Citizen took the stage for Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week presented by INTERFORM on Nov. 12 at Crystal Bridges. An afternoon of panel discussions followed by an evening of runway shows featuring EMERGE designers, with a VIP experience between, comprised the fashion-focused day.

Organizers say INTERFORM's EMERGE designers' residency program "develops fashion designer talent in the area and attracts visionaries from other regions to collaborate, train and learn from the regional creative community."

Panel discussions saw local designers, curators and scholars having conversations about "social and environmental issues related to fashion and its connections to arts and culture," according to a news release.

At the VIP reception, Robin Atkinson, INTERFORM chief executive officer, announced Interform Assembly will become the "first ever fashion and art biennial. Next summer in June, we will have one month of fashion and art pop-up exhibitions, experiential installations, custom retail opportunities and NWA Fashion Week in June. There will be the first ever regional CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) Connects. We will bring together 12 different regional fashion organizations from across the nation, bringing all the leaders to Northwest Arkansas for a weekend in June during Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week to have the first ever conference about 'What is regional fashion?' 'Why regional fashion?,' bringing in experts from New York [and] having runway shows. Then we'll move on to a Juneteenth fashion show in downtown Springdale, a Pride show, activations after activations after activations, art shows, retail, events."

The VIP reception also afforded guests "an exclusive preview of the 22nd Element BLOOM collection from INTERFORM's first EMERGE designer in residence, Bruce Davis."

Proceeds from fashion week support INTERFORM's community programming, including the EMERGE designer residency program, the ASSEMBLY curatorial cohort program and the MAKE free sewn trade classes.

Featured fashions on the runway came from Elizabeth by Elizabeth Koerner; Ruby Ru Designs by Ruby Moore; Brook's Designs by Alyssa B. Ibos; N-Deed Regime by Oliver Michael Fitzpatrick; Klothed 31 by Kerrie Aaron; and Big Sister Studio by Brandy Lee.

The nonprofit organization's Board of Directors includes Jack Avery, Andrew Zurborg, Kathleen Gonzalez, Meredith Lowry, Denise Thomas, Seth Roy, Debbie Roy, Tony Waller, Carli Rosencranz, Fei Debrum and Korto Momolu.

For more event photos -- nwadg.com/photos/society.

Columnist Carin Schoppmeyer can be reached by email at cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com.

Braylin Ousley and Bruce Davis, EMERGE designer in residence, stand for a photo at the NWA Fashion Week VIP experience Nov. 12. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Braylin Ousley and Bruce Davis, EMERGE designer in residence, stand for a photo at the NWA Fashion Week VIP experience Nov. 12. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Tony Waller (from left), Sentari Minor, Jack Avery and Mavis Waller enjoy the NWA Fashion Week VIP experience preceding the Interform runway shows Nov. 12. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Terry Borman and Marie Wood sit for a photo with daughter Mary Borman at the NWA Fashion Week VIP experience where Mary was a model. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Olivia Vera (from left), Jes Summersett, Basana Chhetri and Zuzuky Monarez enjoy the NWA Fashion Week VIP experience. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Olivia Vera (from left), Jes Summersett, Basana Chhetri and Zuzuky Monarez enjoy the NWA Fashion Week VIP experience. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Kiah Anderson-Powers (left) and Hillary Bell visit at the NWA Fashion Week VIP experience. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Kiah Anderson-Powers (left) and Hillary Bell visit at the NWA Fashion Week VIP experience. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Marcus Teoh (from left), Katrina Doss, Stanley Jones and Melanie Teoh gather at the NWA Fashion Week VIP experience. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Charlotte McCratic (from left), Stephanie Funk, Jodi Durkin, Grace Roy and Debbie Roy gather at the NWA Fashion Week VIP experience. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Hannah Lee and grandson Payne Lyall pause for a photo at the NWA Fashion Week VIP experience where Lyall was a model. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Nona Davis (from left); Bruce Davis, EMERGE designer in residence; and Estevan and Danielle Ramos visit at the VIP experience. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

