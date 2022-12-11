ASUN MEN

ORAL ROBERTS 111, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 78

Senior guard Max Abmas scored 31 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the floor, including 6 of 11 three-pointers, to lead Oral Roberts (7-3) past the University of Central Arkansas (5-5) on Saturday at the Mabee Center in Tulsa.

The two teams traded baskets as the game underway, and the Bears kept it as close as 12-10 and 14-12 in the game's first five minutes. But the Golden Eagles used a 12-0 run over 3:48 to take control of the game. Abmas hit two free throws with 11:21 left in the first half to cap the run, giving ORU a 26-12 lead, which grew to 54-39 at halftime.

Oral Roberts shot 59.4% (38 of 64) from the floor as a team, outrebounded UCA 40-34 and had 21 assists. The Bears scored 15 points off turnovers, 14 fast-break points and 18 second-chance points.

Isaac McBride and Carlos Jurgens had 18 points each for the Golden Eagles, while Trey Phipps added 13 and Patrick Mwamba chipped in with 12. Eddy Kayaloud led the Bears with 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including 3 three-pointers. Camren Hunter scored 19 points for UCA and VJ Reeves added 12.