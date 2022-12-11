100 YEARS AGO

Dec. 11, 1922

WALNUT RIDGE — The Board of Directors of Walnut Ridge Special School District No. 19, Lawrence county, yesterday awarded the contract for the erection of a new high school building to the Carty Construction Company of this city. C.R. Carty, head of the construction company, said that work would begin in 10 days. The building would be erected on the athletic field, adjacent to the present building, which will be used for the grammar grades following the completion of the new building. The new building will be a three-story brick affair and modern in every way. Frank W. Gibb of Little Rock is the architect.

50 YEARS AGO

Dec. 11, 1972

PARIS — The city administration said Sunday that it is calling in the army to clean trash off the streets. A four-day strike of garbage collectors has led to piles of rubbish outside apartment buildings, shops, and restaurants throughout the city.

25 YEARS AGO

Dec. 11, 1997

When developer Floyd Fulkerson looks at 358 acres of farmland along U.S. 165 where the highway wraps around Willow Beach Lake, he sees a bustling commercial strip backed by a subdivision filled with patio homes. To achieve his vision, Fulkerson must have the area’s R-2 single-family zoning changed to allow businesses to open along the highway. The zoning change will be the subject of a public hearing at the North Little Rock Planning Commission’s meeting Tuesday. City Planning Director Robert Voyles recommends approving most of Fulkerson’s proposal. But some residents along Willow Beach Lake worry that large-scale commercial development could choke the already-busy highway. “The highway now is so heavy-traveled that we have to stop any time of day or night when we come out of our street,” said Charlie Gunn, president of the Willow Beach Homeowners Association. “The activity out here is shocking. More development will just make this worse.” An average of 7,400 vehicles travel U.S. 165 daily between Interstate 440 and Arkansas 391, according to state Highway and Transportation Department statistics.

10 YEARS AGO

Dec. 11, 2012

After the opening of the city’s 21st firehouse on Rahling Road in west Little Rock on Monday morning, Little Rock Fire Department Chief Greg Summers said it wouldn’t take another 20 years for the next. Summers said the city is looking at land on Stagecoach Road in southwest Little Rock for a new station funded by city sales-tax revenue. That station would shorten response times and move Little Rock toward an Insurance Service Organization Level 1 rating, the best possible, from a Level 2. That would ease residential insurance rates paid by citizens, Summers said. The southwest station — which Summers said would be bigger than the $2.6 million, 8,000-square-foot facility opened Monday — will cost anywhere from $3 million to $5 million. The city is in the midst of land purchase negotiations, and Summers said it would likely take 15 months to complete the southwest station once negotiations were settled. The department will use operation funds from the sales tax to pay for 24 firefighters to staff the larger southwest station.