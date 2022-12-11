Outgoing Democrat Party of Arkansas chair implores members to do more





Speaking in a half-lit auditorium in front of more than 100 Democratic Party of Arkansas committee members on Saturday, outgoing party Chairman Grant Tennille said he had to deliver some hard truths.

Like the truth that most of the party's committee members do not donate or volunteer. Or why a party that once ruled Arkansas for the better part of 150 years now has to settle for holding its quarterly committee meetings at an aging union shop on the outskirts of Little Rock.

"If you can't give and you won't work -- is the architecture of mid-70s Teamsters halls a thing for you? Why show up?" Tennille told party delegates at the meeting Saturday, which was held at the office of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 878 in Little Rock.

The Democratic Party of Arkansas, while no longer in debt, still has a long way to go, Tennille told members. It has only four staff members, who have to pay for most expenses out of their own pockets. Tennille, who wasn't paid a salary during his short tenure as chairman, beseeched party members to do more to pitch in.

Speaking to the party's committee, Tennille said he was stepping down because he was tired. He was tired of the complaints from members who don't donate and he was tired of paying for his own expenses.

He directed his frustration at committee members who don't contribute money, saying 67% of county party chairs and 73% of the committee do not contribute funds to the state party.

"We need people to do the work that everybody in this room knows needs to be done," Tennille said. "Without the money, we can't hire the people."

Finance Director Christina Mullinax said that, at the beginning of the year, she was the only staff member working for the party. Over the year, the party was able to hire three additional staff members, still a low number for a state party in an election year.

"There are some hard truths coming for our party in terms of our tactics, in terms of our fundraising," said Will Watson, strategic director for the Democratic Party of Arkansas, and one of the recent additions.

Democrats will have to wait until the next meeting in January before a new chair for the party is decided, with members voting to postpone the election of leaders.

Dan Whitfield, a businessman from Bella Vista who ran unsuccessfully in the May primary for U.S. Senate, said he is running for chair. Whitfield said he has a five-point plan that includes establishing local parties in all 75 counties and persuading wealthy party elites, such as failed presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, to donate.

State Rep. Megan Godfrey of Springdale and Jannie Cotton, a former health care CEO and state House candidate from Sherwood, said they are considering running. Cotton planned to run for the vice chair position before Tennille announced he was stepping down, she said.

A party boss usually spends much of the time talking to donors, managing staff and recruiting candidates to run for office. But Tennille's tenure as chair also included being the party's maintenance man.

"When things were broken in the building, I fixed them," Tennille said. "I replaced two toilets, I changed an air conditioning unit. On the one hand, it was a lot of fun. On the other hand, there just never seemed to be enough time."

What the next leader will inherit is a Democratic Party of Arkansas that is no longer in debt, but perhaps the furthest away from power it has ever been.

The party is down four seats in the Arkansas House of Representatives -- winning only 18 out of 100 seats -- and is down one seat in the state Senate, winning just six out of 35 seats this November. The party also lost every statewide race and every congressional contest.

Chris Jones, the Democratic nominee for governor, received just 35.2% of the vote, running against a fellow first-time candidate, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, although one with a lot of name recognition. By comparison, 12 years ago, the party held both U.S. Senate seats, three out of four U.S. House seats and the Governor's Mansion.

Part of the paradox for the party, Tennille said, was that people were reluctant to donate to a party destined to lose elections, and a party unable to raise money could not win.

"Everybody looks at us and says -- not competitive," Tennille said.

Treasurer Phillip Hood reported the party had a net income of $299,765 and $133,000 in cash on hand, drawing applause from members. Hood said the financial situation for the party is much improved from over a year ago, when it had maxed out credit cards and mortgaged its headquarters.

A September 2021 interim audit from the Federal Election Commission said the party failed to disclose $351,097 in debt and obligations owed to 27 vendors. The report also said the party failed to properly disclose transactions and maintain monthly records "to document the percentage of time each employee spent in connection with a federal election."

"So when I started here in the position, it was tantamount to swimming out to a sinking ship," Hood said.

Mullinax said the party may still have to pay fines to the FEC.

Party officials praised Paul Houghtaling, founder of the Colorado-based Political CFOs, who the party hired as a consultant to help fix its finances and to get in compliance with federal election laws.

Houghtaling, who spoke to the committee members via Zoom, said the party had paid off its credit card debt to Simmons Bank and now owns 100% of its headquarters.

"The party was in pretty dire straights," Houghtaling said. "It doesn't take too much to figure out that there is a stark difference, incredibly much improved difference, between what was and what is."

Tennille said he knew what he was getting into when he took over as chairman in October 2021.

He had worked for both Democratic Gov. Mike Beebe and Republican Gov. Mike Huckabee. Before he led the party, Tennille was an unpaid adviser to Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

Democrats at the meeting pointed to the state's low voter turnout rate, with just 50.8% of registered voters casting ballots in the last election, as a place where the party can grow.

If party officials can find ways to turn out new voters, then maybe they can make Arkansas a more competitive state, Tennille said.

"I think within 10 to 15 years I can see an Arkansas where it looks almost a little bit like the Congress does now," Tennille said.





Grant Tennille gives members of the State Committee of the Democratic Party of Arkansas a rundown of problems and needs facing the party as he steps down as chairman at their meeting Saturday at the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 878 in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)





