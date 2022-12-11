Panel debates avian flu, hunting pressure on ducks

I heard my uncles say it when I was a child.

The late Joe Morgan, a former member of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, used to say it all the time.

A member of a discussion panel said it Wednesday at the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation's Duck Season Social.

"I've cleaned many a duck, and I've never found an acorn inside one."

Luke Naylor, the new chief of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's wildlife management division, finally had enough.

"You're hunting in the woods first thing in the morning," Naylor said. "You shot it as it was coming into that forest wetland. You didn't let it swim around for two hours to feed before you shot it. You shot him before he had a chance to eat, so why would you expect to find an acorn?"

That was one of many insights that came from the panel discussion which besides Naylor included Doug Osborn, professor at the University of Arkansas-Monticello and director of the Five Oaks Agriculture Research and Education Center; Jim Ronquest of Stuttgart, a noted hunting media figure, and Rusty Creasey of McCrory, manager of the Coca Cola Woods and a self-described public figure and waterfowl guru.

Naturally, the first topic among the panel was highly pathogenic avian flu, which has prominently killed many light geese in Arkansas this year. When we broke this news in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette two weeks ago, Naylor said the commission had gotten 30 reports of dead or sick geese. Since then, the number of reports is "several hundred."

Ducks appear to have largely escaped significant mortality from the avian flu, but hunters are worried that their retrieving dogs might get sick from mouthing avian flu infected geese.

"We have no evidence of it impacting domestic dogs yet," Naylor said. "It's been picked up in foxes. It's been picked up in seals. It's been picked up in bears. As a waterfowl hunter and a scientist, I'm not panicked about it, but it's different this time."

Naylor said that protocols for safely handling harvested game are well established, but he said he also understands that hunters often don't follow them. At this time, fortunately, the risk of a human getting highly pathogenic avian influenza appears to be very low, even from eating meat from infected waterfowl. However, raptors, including eagles and hawks, are dying from it in large numbers.

Osborn offered some insights about duck behavior from banding data and telemetry data that drew applause from the crowd.

For example, many hunters, including this one, believe that the Mississippi Flyway has shifted west. Osborn said that bands from hunter harvested ducks do not reflect a longitudinal migration shift, but they do suggest a latitudinal shift. A higher percentage of bands returned from ducks banded in Arkansas are being killed farther north in December, and they're being killed farther south of heavily hunted areas in Saskatchewan in early fall.

"The distribution of harvested birds banded in Arkansas is being pushed to the middle of the country," Osborn said.

That opened a larger discussion about how ducks respond to pressure. We've all seen it, and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission weekly waterfowl reports observe that ducks concentrate in areas that are not accessible to hunters. It's no surprise, Osborn said, that ducks are active at night during bright moon phases during duck season. They are less nocturnal during bright moon periods when hunting season is closed.

Osborn implored hunters and landowners to operate more from a conservation mindset than a limit-killing mindset. His voice rose dramatically in pitch and volume when he insisted that landowners refrain from hunting their rest areas on the last day of the season and also to keep their fields flooded until after the ducks have returned north.

"Don't get everybody in your duck club to shoot rest areas on the last day," Osborn said. "Don't pull the plug on your field on the first day of February so you can start farming. These are the ducks that made it through the season. Don't just walk away from them and say, 'See you next year!' We have an obligation to take care of these birds and send them back home healthy."