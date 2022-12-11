Sections
Pet of the week

Today at 3:42 a.m.
Alice is our pet of the week. For more information, email communitycatsglobal@gmail.com or visit communitycatsglobal.org.

Alice, 12 years, female, long hair, is the most adorable senior cat around.

Alice is looking for a home where she can watch TV, take naps and be the ultimate lap cat during her retirement years. She is up to date on vaccines, spayed and just had a full bloodwork panel showing she’s healthy. She’s just absolutely purrfect!

If you’re looking for a loyal companion then Alice is your girl. Please don’t pass her up because of her age. These are her golden years and her best days are ahead of her. Alice can be adopted through Community Cats.

