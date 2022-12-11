Police find woman dead inside vehicle

Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a vehicle in North Little Rock on Friday evening, the city Police Department said in a news release.

Officers found the woman in the vehicle in the 2300 block of Franklin Street just before 7:45 p.m. after getting a call reporting the vehicle as suspicious, the release said.

Police said the woman was unresponsive and was later declared dead by medics.

Her identity was not immediately released, pending notification of her next of kin. Detectives were called to process the scene and conduct interviews, police said.

The body will be transported to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy, the release said.