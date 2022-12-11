PREP BASKETBALL Class 1A The New School earned 10-point win over Class 5A Benton

FARMINGTON -- The New School showed Saturday it can play with "the big boys" in high school basketball.

The Cougars outscored Benton 24-15 in the third quarter and beat the Panthers 60-50 on Saturday in the final game of Cardinal Classic at Cardinal Arena. Quintus McNeil and Evan Goldman each scored 17 points for The New School (15-1), a Class 1A program whose only loss this season was to Class 6A Springdale Har-Ber.

Benton is a Class 5A school that plays at the 6A level in football. The New School doesn't have a football team but the Cougars do have athletes who play team ball and a veteran coach in David Ferrell, who has a long history of winning at the high school and college levels.

Ferrell said his team was excited about playing a 5A school Saturday with a 6-9 sophomore, Terrion Burgess, who is already drawing Division I interest.

"Our kids love these kind of games, and Burgess is a great player," Ferrell said. "They love that challenge. We got it done and it's a big win for our program."

Burgess finished with 18 points for the Panthers, who were led by Jonathan Bell with 20 points.

The Cougars received exceptional guard play Saturday from McNeil and Michael Hardiman, who contributed 11 points. The New School blitzed Benton in the third quarter with McNeil, Hardiman, and Goldman doing all the scoring. But Benton got to within 54-50 in the fourth quarter before Hardiman scored on a layup off a set play following a timeout.

McNeil then made four consecutive free throws to push the lead back to 10 with under one minute to play.

"Our guard play was the difference," Ferrell said. " 'Q' handled the pressure all night and Michael did a great job of taking it to the basket. He played the best game of his high school career."

The New School got off to a good start in grabbing leads of 11-4 in the first quarter and 21-12 in the second quarter following a three-pointer by McNeil. Benton rallied with 10 consecutive points behind Burgess, who scored eight quick points with a variety of moves inside.

FARMINGTON 78,

TEXARKANA (TEXAS) 27

Farmington finished its three-day Cardinal Classic with a flurry to improve to 12-0.

Farmington held Texarkana scoreless in the first quarter of a beatdown of the Tigers, who went 1-2 in the Cardinal Classic. Layne Taylor scored 22 of his 29 points in the first half to lead the Cardinals. Jaxon Berry, who was limited by foul trouble on Friday, broke loose for 14 points on Saturday. Berry, a 6-4 forward, made two three-pointers in the second quarter to stretch the Farmington lead to 42-9.

Farmington jumped to a 17-0 lead against Texarkana, which was held to without a field goal until Jaylin Godwin connected with 5:49 left before halftime. That did nothing to slow Farmington, which sped to leads of 44-11 at halftime and 62-21 after three quarters.

HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE 55,

HUNTSVILLE 47

Hot Springs Lakeside pulled away for the win by outscoring Huntsville 17-8 in the third quarter.

AJ Howard scored 14 and Evan Eastwood 12 for Lakeside. Mason Davidson scored 20 and Kayden McCubbin to lead the Eagles.