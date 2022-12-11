PREP BASKETBALL: Farmington girls suffer first loss; Fayetteville boys claim home victory

Prep Basketball

Girls

Blue Valley (Mo.) North 63, Farmington 50

The Lady Cardinals lost their first game of the season in the finals of the Freeman Lady Eagle Classic at Joplin, Mo. on Saturday.

Blue Valley jumped out to an 18-13 lead in the first quarter and extended the margin to 31-21 at halftime. Farmington (10-1) pulled within 44-37 heading into the fourth quarter, but were never able to completely dig out of the early hole.

Jenna Lawrence led three Lady Cardinals in double-figures with 19 points. J'Myra London finished with 13 points and Reese Shirey added 11.

On Friday, Farmington grabbed a 46-5 lead after two quarters and rolled to a 68-21 win over Joplin in the semifinals.

Twelve players scored at least two points for Farmington, which improved to 10-0 on the season. Reese Shirely led the way with 16 points, followed by Jenna Lawrence with 13.

Rogers 56, Pea Ridge 39

The Lady Mounties put three players in double figures led by 16 from Brook Owens to down Pea Ridge in a tournament in Joplin, Mo., on Friday.

Aubrey Treadwell and Selah Blockburger chipped in 14 points each for Rogers (3-5). Owens also grabbed eight rebounds and managed three steals. Dahana Tuomala grabbed a team-high nine rebounds for the Lady Mounties.

Kingston 59, Deer 26

Kingston outscored Deer 30-3 in the first quarter and cruised to a 1A-1 East Conference victory at Deer.

Jaidyn Head had 14 points to lead the Lady Yellowjackets (9-6, 2-0), who led 41-8 at halftime, followed by Rilee Pittman with 11 and Lila Hartness with 10. Aurora Gilmore had seven points for Deer (1-10, 0-3).

Green Forest 47, School of the Ozarks 39 (OT)

Green Forest scored all nine of its overtime points on free throws as the Lady Tigers defeated School of the Ozarks in a game played Friday at College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, Mo.

Gina Gonzales had seven of her 11 points in overtime while Leah Evans hit the Lady Tigers' other two free throws.

Lydia Russell led Green Forest (4-7) with 18 points.

Gentry 56, Harrison 51

Gentry outscored Harrison 16-11 in the fourth quarter to take the nonconference win in Goblin Arena.

The Lady Pioneers (6-2) had to battle back from an early 20-10 deficit as they cut the Lady Goblins' lead to 32-31 at halftime and tied the game at 40 to end the third quarter.

Alyssa McCarty had 21 points for Gentry, while Shelby Still added 15. Clare Barger scored 10 of her 19 points in the first quarter to lead Harrison (2-5) while Claire Cecil added 10.

Valley Springs 68, Clarksville 44

Valley Springs jumped out to an early 19-7 lead and continued to pull away from Clarksville during a game played Thursday night at Morrilton.

Tayla Trammell had 14 points to lead a trio of players in double figures for the Lady Tigers (12-7) who led 37-15 at halftime and 48-30 after three quarters. Aiden Gorton added 11 while Camie Moore chipped in 10.

Green Forest 62, Berryville 58

Green Forest pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback and defeated Berryville during Thursday's action at Green Forest.

The Lady Tigers trailed 47-41 to start the fourth quarter but outscored the Lady Bobcats (2-3) 21-11 to complete the rally and earn their first win over Berryville in 11 years. This came after Berryville had gone on a 24-6 second-quarter run for a 35-24 halftime lead.

Lydia Russell had 19 points and Alivia Norris added 13 for Green Forest. Hannah Youngblood led four Berryville players in double figures with 16 points, while Kaylin Smith added 15 and Mia Thurman and Kynadee Hooper chipped in 12 apiece.

Lavaca 49, Mountainburg 37

Anna Davis and Lily Kate Williams scored 14 and 13 points, respectively, to power Lavaca in the 2A-4 Conference opener for both teams.

Katie May finished with 12 points for the winners (8-5, 1-0).

Emily Henson led the Lady Dragons (8-2, 0-1) with a team-high 12 points. Mansfield's Adalyn Brooks added eight points.

Mena 43, Alma 33

Mena's Emily Leonard came up big in the second half of Thursday's game with Alma.

Leonard finished with a game-high 22 points as the Lady Bearcats outscored the Lady Airedales, 21-11, in the final 16 minutes.

Alma took a 20-17 lead on Presli Taylor's three-pointer but managed just 13 points the rest of the way.

Sophomores Jordan and Jaden Gramlich finished with 14 and eight points, respectively. But the Airedales shot just 28% from the floor.

Thaden School 43, Ozark Catholic 30

Olive Deschamps led four Thaden players in double figures with 12 points in the win.

Ella Wise chipped in 11, while Sam Whitaker and Natalya Davis added 10 each for Thaden (7-3).

Thaden led 18-7 after a quarter and 35-15 at halftime.

Booneville 51, Mulberry 15

Leigh Swint scored 10 of her 16 points in the first half as Booneville defeated Mulberry at the Battle on the Border in Arkoma.

The Ladycats' Alexis Franklin and Karmen Kent finished with 10 and nine points, respectively, for the winners (4-4).

Katlynn O'Bar had eight points for the Lady Yellowjackets.

Mansfield 53, Hector 49

Kaylee Ward picked a good night to post her biggest game of the year.

The Mansfield freshman poured in 22 points, grabbed 17 rebounds, and dished out four assists in the Lady Tigers' victory.

Mansfield's Natalie Allison, the lone starting senior, added nine points, seven boards, and five assists. Seven Sanderson and Harlie Fuller added seven points each for the winners (9-1).

Kynslee Ward had a nice game as well, finishing with 6 points, 6 steals and 4 assists.

Ozark 61, Waldron 37

Briley Burns got her teammates involved in Friday's win over Waldron.

Lauren Bailie and Anna Woolsey combined for 33 points as the Lady Hillbillies evened their 4A-4 record at 1-1 by beating Waldron. Burns finished with 11 points.

Bailie led Ozark (2-7, 1-1) with a game-high 18 points.

Rogers 48, Blue Valley West 35

The Lady Mounties won back-to-back games for the first time this season with the victory over Blue Valley West in Joplin, Mo.

Selah Blockburger led a balanced scoring attack for Rogers (4-5) with 11 points, while Aubrey Treadwell added 10 and Brook Owens nine.

Adair, Okla. 54, Gravette 44

The Lady Lions lost in the third-place game of the Adair Tournament. Adair rallied in the second half, outscoring Gravette 39-22.

Alexa Parker scored 10 for Gravette.

Boys

Bentonville 56, Ozark, Mo. 47

Bentonville trailed early but bounced back to defeat Ozark during Friday's semifinal game at the Blue Springs (Mo.) Tournament.

The Tigers (7-0) trailed 16-15 after one quarter but outscored Ozark 17-13 in the second quarter for a 32-29 halftime lead. Bentonville extended its lead to 44-37 after three quarters.

Jaylen Lee had 17 points to lead a trio of Tigers in double figures, followed by Javyn Williams with 12 and Caden Miller with 11.

Fayetteville 70, Forrest City 42

Balanced scoring was the difference as the Bulldogs claimed a nonconference win at home Saturday.

For Fayetteville (7-1), 13 players scored in the game, led by Brylan Sims, who scored 13. Jadyn Haney finished the game with 9 and Ornette Gains added 8.

Fayetteville raced to a 23-4 lead in the first quarter and was never threatened the rest of the way. The Bulldogs led 57-28 after three quarters.

Kylin Williams led the way for Forrest City (2-6) with 13 points.

FS Northside 61, KC Rockhurst 39

Four players scored in double-figures for the Grizzlies in the Blue Springs, Mo. Tournament on Friday.

Marco Smith led the way for Northside (5-5) with 15 points. Denarion Whitmore added 12 points, and Pum Savoy and Derek Shepard scored 11 points each.

On Thursday, Northside fell to Staley, Kan., 75-34. Smith led the Grizzlies with 8 points.

Springdale Har-Ber 61, Greenwood 51

Jaxon Conley led a high-scoring Wildcats offense with a game-high 27 points on Friday.

Nate Kingsbury also had a big night for Har-Ber (6-1) with 20 points.

Three players scored in double-figures for Greenwood (2-4). Josh Ligon and Landen Robins scored 15 points each and Dawson Holt finished with 11.

Springdale 64, Valor (Ga.) Christian Academy 58

The Red'Dogs earned a tournament win on Friday behind the double-double by Isaiah Sealy.

Sealy scored a game-high 28 points and added 16 rebounds to pace Springdale (6-1). Carson Tangess finished with 15 points for the Red'Dogs.

On Saturday, Springdale fell to Briarcrest Christian 57-41. Sealy led the Bulldogs with 23 points.

Gravette 60, Adair, Okla. 47

Gunnar Woolard poured in a game-high 27 points to lead the Lions to victory.

Gravette led 27-20 at halftime and extended the lead to 44-34 after three quarters. Isaiah Larson also added 12 for the Lions (8-3).

Ozark Catholic 59, Thaden School 33

Jackson Holmes set a school record with nine 3-point shots and finished with 27 points Friday to lead Ozark Catholic to a 1A-1 West Conference win over Thaden School.

Holmes had eight of them in the first half as the Griffins (17-2, 2-0) led 21-10 after one quarter and 43-16 at halftime.

Ozark Catholic travels to County Line for a big conference game Tuesday.

Haas Hall-Rogers 66, Life Way Christian 62

Zack Kublanov had 34 points to lead Haas Hall-Rogers to a 2A-1 Conference victory over Life Way.

Aiden Zimmerman added 16 points for the Danes (6-10, 2-1). Grainger Wilson led Life Way (3-11, 0-2) with 25 points, followed by Nathan Dutil and Clay Binns with 15 apiece.

Kingston 88, Deer 21

Caiden Fancher had 30 points as Kingston rolled to a 1A-1 East Conference victory at Deer.

The Yellowjackets (10-6, 3-0) enjoyed a 24-6 lead after one quarter and led 50-8 at halftime.

Chism Floyd added 17 points and Colton Clemons 16 for Kingston.

Haas Hall-Rogers 66, Life Way Christian 61

Zack Kublanov poured in 33 points to lead Haas-Hall Rogers past Life Way Christian.

Aiden Zimmerman added 14 points and Micah Buras 10 for Haas Hall-Rogers (8-10). Grainger Wilson scored 24 points, followed by Nathan Dutil with 16 and Clay Bings had 14 for Life Way Christian (3-11).

Waldron 58, Ozark 45

Trenton Hunt and Lidge Stinson scored 17 points apiece Friday to power Waldron to a win over Ozark in 4A-4 play.

The unbeaten Bulldogs (12-0) are now 3-0 in league play.

Waldron's Ethan Mayberry finished with nine points.

Kyle Archer and Braeson Peters led Ozark (3-5, 1-1) with 10 points each.

The Bulldogs host Dardanelle Tuesday; the Hillbillies travel to Mena.

Alma 56, Mena 42

Israel Towns-Robinson and Easton Boggs combined for 30 points in Alma's win.

Towns-Robinson had the biggest game of his young career by pouring in 17 points and gobbling up 14 of the team's 26 rebounds.

Miles Kendrick and Tyree McGill played well, too, combining for eight points. Kendrick hit a key three-pointer in the first half helped put the brakes on Mena's inside attack by taking a pair of charges.

Toby Watkins led Mena (2-5) with 14 points.

In Saturday's game, the Airedales knocked off Shiloh Christian 69-52. Camden Curd scored a game-high 24 points and Towns-Robinson scored 18 for Alma.

Lavaca 65, Mountainburg 35

Alex Hobbs had 13 points to help lead Lavaca to a win over Mountainburg in the 2A-4-West opener for both teams.

Baylor Green and Joe Johnson finished with 10 and eight points for the winners (8-3, 1-0).

Jaxon Moore led the Dragons (4-6, 1-1) with 11 points.

Heavener, Okla. 55, Booneville 16

The Wolves held the Bearcats to just 10 points over the final three quarters.

Nick Lopez and Bryce Morrison led Heavener with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Noah Harrel led the Bearcats (4-3) with 10 points.

Mulberry 49, Union Christian 45

Dominic Belt and Brycen Marvin scored 12 points each to pace the Yellowjackets to a close win over Union Christian on Thursday at the Battle on the Border at Arkoma.

Mulberry's John Henslee led all scorers with 15 points.

Braggs, Okla. 41, Mulberry 38

Mulberry and Braggs split a pair of games last week, with each team winning on its home court.

The Yellowjackets dropped Friday's game. Brycen Marvin and John Henslee had 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Dominic Belt added nine points.

Scranton 58, Ark. School For Deaf 24

Scranton's Connor Pintado had 18 points to help lead the Rockets to a big win over Arkansas School For The Deaf.

The Rockets' Dagon Beshears finished with 13 points.