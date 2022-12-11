Pressure cooker

TULSA -- Oklahoma shot the basketball a lot better than the Sooners held onto it on Saturday against the University of Arkansas.

The No. 9 Razorbacks beat Oklahoma 88-78 at the BOK Center before an announced crowd of 14,201 in large part because they forced 15 turnovers.

Arkansas (9-1) converted those turnovers into 17 points, which helped the Razorbacks overcome the Sooners shooting 57.1% (32 of 56) from the field.

Two Oklahoma turnovers -- including a steal by Davonte Davis -- resulted in a three-point basket by freshman guard Nick Smith and two free throws by Davis that put Arkansas ahead 43-40 at halftime.

The Razorbacks then stretched their lead to 57-46 on freshman forward Jordan Walsh's steal and layup with 14:31 left as the Sooners opened the second half with five turnovers that led to eight points for Arkansas.

Baskets from the turnovers also helped the Razorbacks shoot 56.7% (35 of 59) from the field and outscore the Sooners 58-44 on points in the paint.

"That's a big part of the story -- almost the huge part," Oklahoma Coach Porter Moser said when asked about Arkansas' pressure defense. "Turnover, basket. Turnover, basket. Turnover, basket."

Eight Razorbacks combined for 10 steals, including two each by freshman guard Anthony Black and Walsh.

The Sooners had eight players with at least one turnover, including four by senior point guard Grant Sherfield -- who had only 19 in the first nine games.

"If we turned it over, they were scoring," Sherfield said. "They were physical. They really got into us."

Oklahoma (7-3) jumped out to a 26-17 lead by hitting 11 of its first 13 shots.

"As good as they were playing and shooting, it was amazing," said junior guard Ricky Council, who led Arkansas with 26 points and five assists. "I'm over there to go box a guy out and every time I just see the ball go through the net. I'm like, 'Yeah, we've got to get stops.'

"But as good as they were playing, we were still right there with them. So we knew once we started getting stops, we were going to pull away."

Walsh said the Razorbacks knew they weren't playing their best to start the game.

"So we knew once we started turning it up on defense, then the lead we were going to get was going to be expanded," Walsh said. "It was going to go from, 'OK we're down 9,' to 'We're up 11,' and that's what happened."

Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said defense was the focus in huddles during timeouts at halftime.

"We didn't talk much at all about offensive adjustments," Musselman said. "We just talked about how we needed to defend better, and then at halftime we switched up our pick-and-roll coverage.

"We really haven't done much switching or what we call 'touch switch,' where you don't switch unless there's contact.

"For a team that's only played that plan B coverage in practice, I thought we executed it really, really well because I was concerned.

"We just had not done that much this year, if at all. I thought we tried to take away their perimeter three-ball as well."

The Sooners finished 7 of 15 on three-pointers after starting 4 of 5.

"We gave up some dribble-drives," Musselman said. "But that's what we were willing to concede instead of giving up three-point shots."

Smith, who didn't play the last 5:32 after going to the locker room with an apparent physical issue but returned to the bench, scored 21 points.

Council and Smith combined to hit 18 of 31 shots. Council was 10 of 15 and Smith 8 of 16.

"Obviously those guys got high-volume field goals attempted, but I thought their shot selection was really good," Musselman said. "We went to a little bit more isolation, a little bit more matchup stuff than maybe we have in some other games. I thought both those guys were phenomenal offensively."

Moser was impressed as well.

"High-level players," Moser said. "They can score. They're three level scorers. Nick can score at the rim, he can score mid-range and he can score from three. Ricky's the same way."

Walsh matched his season-high with 12 points and senior center Makhi Mitchell had 10 points, 6 points, 4 assists and 2 blocked shots.

Black had 8 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds and 2 steals.

Sherfield led Oklahoma with 23 points. Freshman guard Milos Uzan added 15 points and senior forward Jalen Hill had 11.

Arkansas, which led by as many as 16 points in the second half, played its first game since losing sophomore forward Trevon Brazile to a season-ending knee injury in the Razorbacks' 65-58 victory over North Carolina-Greensboro on Tuesday night.

"Obviously it's never good when you lose a friend and a teammate, but the win felt good," Walsh said. "Before the game we talked about how we were going to play the rest of the season for TB.

"Everything is dedicated to him, because he won't be with us. We all miss him."





Game sketch

RECORDS Arkansas 9-1, Oklahoma 7-3

STARS Arkansas junior guard Ricky Council (26 points, 5 assists), freshman guard Nick Smith (21 points) and senior center Makhi Mitchell (10 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocked shots). Oklahoma senior guard Grant Sherfield (23 points, 3 assists, 3 steals) and freshman guard Milos Uzan (15 points, 5 assists).

KEY STAT The Razorbacks outscored the Sooners 58-44 on points in the lane.



