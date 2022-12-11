Razorbacks begin bowl preparation

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas football team got in its first bowl practice Saturday as the coaching staff powered through a busy weekend entertaining recruits and Coach Sam Pittman continued his search for a new defensive coordinator.

The Razorbacks (6-6) are expected to get in about seven practices on campus prior to Christmas before heading to Memphis for on-site preparations for their Liberty Bowl appearance against Kansas on Dec. 28.

Speaking Thursday in Memphis in a joint news conference with Kansas Coach Lance Leipold, Pittman said the compressed time between now and the bowl game will make it difficult to get in the 15 allowed bowl practices.

"With signing date happening late, it is going to adjust a little bit of our practice schedule because of the [transfer] portal and those things and we have to be on the road," Pittman said. "We may not get all 15 in. But our kids are really excited."

The Razorbacks held a closed practice session inside the Walker Pavilion on Saturday morning to kick off their bowl preparations. The athletic department issued a hype video on social media which showed new strength and conditioning coach Ben Sowders and some interns interacting with various players, including linebacker Chris Paul, cornerback Quincey McAdoo, defensive end Jordan Domineck, defensive back Malik Chavis, deep snapper John Oehrlein, receiver Landon Rogers, linebacker Mani Powell, and offensive linemen E'Marion Harris, Josh Street and Terry Wells.

Pittman has not had an in-person interview session with members of the local media since the evening the Razorbacks wrapped up the regular season with a 29-27 loss at Missouri. He spoke on a Liberty Bowl teleconference for a few minutes last Sunday and did an in-person presser with Memphis media Thursday.

He has not been asked by media members about defensive coordinator candidates or a time frame for replacing Barry Odom, who took the head coaching post at UNLV on Wednesday.

In addition to Arkansas players entering the transfer portal, the Razorbacks will be landing players from the portal with a three-day signing period opening up on Dec. 21, and there could be further coaching staff movement.

Razorbacks linebackers coach Michael Scherer is reportedly a candidate to join Odom at UNLV, and tight ends coach Dowell Loggains has had discussions with South Carolina Coach Shane Beamer about the Gamecocks' vacant offensive coordinator post.

Sowders will continue to work with the players in the weight room during the coming week before Arkansas is scheduled to resume bowl practices with workouts Friday and Saturday.

Pittman is targeting another handful of practices after that and prior to Christmas.

The Razorbacks are expected to travel to Memphis on Christmas Day in advance of a welcome reception on Dec. 26.