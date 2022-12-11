Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded Nov. 14-18.

Chenal Valley Partners, LLC to SMEF Holding Company, LLC; LHEF Holding Company, LLC, Tract 132, Chenal Valley Unrecorded, $69,000,000.

West L.R. Highland Pointe Associates, LLC to HPWLR Property Investors, LLC; Aldrich Highland Pointe Of WLR SPE, LLC; Bloome Highland Pointe Of WLR SPE, LLC; Brennan I Highland Pointe Of WLR SPE, LLC; Brennan II Highland Pointe Of WLR SPE, LLC; Brennan III Highland Pointe Of WLR SPE, LLC; Chen Highland Pointe Of WLR SPE, LLC; Immel C Highland Pointe Of WLR SPE, LLC; Immel J Highland Pointe Of WLR SPE, LLC; Karon I Highland Pointe Of WLR SPE, LLC; Karon II Highland Pointe Of WLR SPE, LLC; Kassel Highland Pointe Of WLR SPE, LLC; Kaufman-Sommerfeld Highland Pointe Of WLR SPE, LLC; Lindsey Highland Pointe Of WLR SPE, LLC; Lockwood Highland Pointe Of WLR SPE, LLC; Meyers Highland Pointe Of WLR SPE, LLC; Morse Highland Pointe Of WLR SPE, LLC; Pinheiro Highland Pointe Of WLR SPE, LLC, 5500 Highland Drive, Little Rock. L5, Candlewood East, $32,400,000.

Main Street Lofts South, LLC to EPH 41 Main, LLC; Leftin Main, LLC; Leftin Main 2, LLC, 514-524 Main St., Little Rock. Ls7-9 B74, Original City Of Little Rock, $6,900,000.

Varr West, LLC to TVARR, LLC; Village At Rahling, LLC, Ls1A, 2, Tract A & Tract C, The Village At Rahling Road, $6,660,335.

K Lofts, LLC to EPH 41 Mulberry, LLC, Lll4 B4, Original City Of Little Rock, $3,449,999.

Rod-Chuck, LLC to Yellow Dog Leasing, LLC, 800 Counts Massie Road, North Little Rock. Rodchuck, $3,350,000.

City Of Little Rock to Fiocchi Of America, Inc., Pt S/2 Section 28 & Pt N/2 Section 33-1N-11W, $2,604,314.

8028 Cantrell Road, LLC to Ann Bartlett Pugh; Carol B. Richardson; Sue G. Bartlett; The Howard T. Barlett Family Trust, L2, Foxcroft Woods, $1,250,000.

TAT Holdings-Denver, LLC to Island In The Sun, LLC, 1805 E. Fifth St., North Little Rock. Pt NE SW & Pt SE NW 36-2N-12W, $1,000,000.

USALCO Little Rock Plant, LLC to STT, Inc., Tract F1 Area 201, Little Rock Port Industrial Park Replat, $900,000.

Derek Tillman Tarin; Brooke Nicole Tarin to Brent Staley; Natalie Staley; The Brent and Natalie Staley Trust, L43 B17, Woodlands Edge, $680,000.

Hines Homes, LLC to Khaalis A. O'Neill, Sr.; Jasmine D. O'Neill, 14521 Stonebrook Lane, Maumelle. L27, Stonebrook Phase I, $554,730.

Pattie Boggess Shuffield; Pattie Boggess Shuffield Revocable Trust to Ellen S. Coffield; The Coffield Revocable Trust, L15R, River Heights, $535,000.

Casa Technology Ventures Inc., LLC to RC2, LLC, 1100 W. 24th St., North Little Rock. L1 B7, Union Heights-Argenta; Ls5-6 B41, Choctaw; Blk 200, Prothro; Ls7-8 B11, Riffel And Holder's 2nd, $511,000.

Elite Home Design LLC to Jenifer Gordon; Wade Gordon, 9809 Oak Heights Drive, Sherwood. L47, Miller Heights, $471,600.

Aaron Lorenzo Perrymond, Sr., to Andrew Linder; Theresa Mai, 103 Versailles Court, Maumelle. L259, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $442,900.

Kuehn & Kuehn Limited Partnership to PI Arkansas, LLC, Pt Section 27-3N-13W, $440,000.

Gulay Ciler Erdag; April Gulay Erdag; Osman Veysel Erdag; Albert Veysel Erdag to April Gulay Erdag; Albert Veysel Erdag, L3 B7, Pulaski Heights, $432,905.

Michael B. Sells; Bari A. Sells to Brian LaPatrick Anderson, 315 Rock St., 810, Little Rock. Unit 810, River Market Tower HPR, $432,750.

Gracy Enterprises, Inc., to Asian Sauce, LLC, 87 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock. L1 B3, Fletcher Valley, $419,900.

Riverwalk Homes, LLC to Adeola T. Adesoba; Taiwo Adesoba, 217 Kanis Ridge Drive, Little Rock. L35, Kanis Ridge Estates, $414,900.

Kota Construction, Inc., to McGeorge Contracting Co., Inc., Pt W/2 & Pt N/2 SW 35-1N-12W, $407,500.

Joe D. Owen; Roxann O. Owen to Nicholas Stokes Hall; Chelsea Lauren Hall, L136, Foxcroft 3rd, $405,000.

Douglas Allen Ask; Doug Ask And Mary Cole-Ask Family Revocable Trust to John Howell, Jr.; Jane Howell, 732 Lake Tree Lane, Sherwood. L26, Austin Lakes Pointe, $404,276.

Billy Mark Clark to Adam Guerra; Esteban Guerra, 807 Cobblestone Circle, North Little Rock. L77 B5, Summerwood, $403,000.

Vimalkumar Kalidas; Anugraha Sankaran Janaki to Hre Lian Hmung; Hlei Nawn Zi, 1616 Dorado Beach Drive, Little Rock. L8, Pebble Beach Woods, $399,000.

Ives Custom Homes, LLC to Mallory Michelle Smith, 17203 Edinburgh Drive, Little Rock. L92, Lochridge Estates Phase 3, $398,500.

Jennifer L. Merritt to Patrick C. Thomas; Hannah Thomas, 12 Wildwood Place Circle, Little Rock. L38 B1, Wildwood Place, $392,000.

Samuel R. Williams; Teresa M. Williams; Williams Living Trust to Dustin B. Ivey; Dixie L. Ivey, 2 Chicot Drive, Maumelle. L38, Edgewater Phase I, $390,000.

Gaurav Kumar; Soni Kumar; The Gaurac And Soni Kumar Revocable Living Trust to Ivan S. Holleman; Charlene J. Holleman; Holleman Family Living Trust, L9 B12, Woodlands Edge, $361,000.

Khaalis A. O'Neill; Jasmine D. O'Neill to Titan House, LLC, 105 Miramar Drive, Maumelle. L89, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $339,895.

Clay T. Sanders; Janise M. Sanders to William Stephenson; Ericka Wainstein, 6901 Gap Point Circle, Sherwood. L33 B3, Gap Creek, $320,000.

WMCC Properties, LLC to Carolyn Renee Thomas, 274 Mountain Terrace Circle, Maumelle. L34D, Mountain Terrace Estates Townhomes Phase II, $310,219.

Roshunda Cartwright; Estate Of Scot A. Tyler, Sr./Scot A. Tyler (dec'd) to Trint Arlon Gunnels, 7524 Glenn Hills Drive, Sherwood. L12 B6, Glenn Hills, $306,000.

Stephen B. Wylie to Eva Ramirez; Andrew Harris, 5015 Silver Oak Drive, Sherwood. L32 B1, Silverwood Phase I, $301,900.

WMCC Properties, LLC to Richard M. Salazar; Salazae Living Trust, L33D, Mountain Terrace Estates Townhomes Phase II, $293,225.

MBM Capital Homes 1, LLC to Primary Capital Group, LLC, L28, Sanford Phase 1 & 2, $277,500.

Dorothy Saville to Patsy C. Diamont, L30, Austin Gardens, $270,000.

Brian Wall to Richard L. Withrow, Jr.; Tonya M. Withrow, L8, Woodland Heights, $268,500.

Bison Capital 1, LLC to Glen Smiley; Pamela Smiley, 32 Azalea Cove, Maumelle. L201, Waterside Replat, $265,000.

Matthew T. Patton; Estate Of Robert T. Patton (dec'd) to Elizabeth A. Adams; Peggy L. Cromwell, L2A, Mountain Terrace Estates Townhomes Phase I, $260,000.

Eileen Taylor; Jennifer Hampton; Jennifer Sawyer to Allen Thomas, 116 Sancerre Drive, Maumelle. L973, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase XIV-A, $259,900.

Casey Ray Hutto to The Cooper And Shely Revocable Trust Agreement; Randall R. Cooper; Tina K. Shelby, Unit 409, Riviera HPR, $255,000.

Samuel Jackson Sloan to Claire Elizabeth Barton, 505 N. Hughes St., Little Rock. L2, Hall Plaza Replat-Plaza Heights, $252,000.

Claire Shows Hancock to Cantrell Assets, LLC, Ls69-70, Normandy, $250,000.

Kelly Abernathy; Nicholas Abernathy to Jonathon Micah Takeshi Shorter, II, 4105 Fox Hill Road, North Little Rock. L13 B69, Lakewood, $246,000.

David Ga Kerng Tang to Peter A. Carlsen, 1308 Mesquite Trail, Jacksonville. L9, Jaxon Terrace Phase 8, $239,900.

Deborah Lewis; Estate Of Florence O'Neal (dec'd) to David D. Castagnolo; Loretta C. Castagnola; Castagnola Trust, L186, Austin Lakes, $238,000.

Daniel Voth; Chrissy Voth to Matthew Young; Ashley Young, 12900 Southridge Drive, Little Rock. L54 B4, Walton Heights, $235,000.

Wallace A. Wilson; Debra Wilson to Jerry Dean Roberts, Sr.; Angela Kim Roberts, 909 Coulter Road, Sherwood. L22 B319, Park Hill NLR, $230,500.

Michelle Browning; Michelle Hill Cauley; The Hill Family Revocable Trust to James William McHughs, L5R, Village Way-The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD, $230,000.

Tommy Gene Gibson to Stephen Rash, 3717 Loch Lane, North Little Rock. L52 B203, Park Hill NLR, $229,900.

Chandra Shekhar A. Rikame; Dhanashree Vikas Bhoir to Brandy Michelle Cantwell, 11820 Shawnee Forest Drive, Little Rock. L147, Pleasant Forest I, $225,000.

Herbert G. Hogue; Bernardette Kelly Hogue to Sarat Potluri; Vishali Vennam, 19 Waldron Circle, Little Rock. L83, Kenwood Estates Phase 1A, $220,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Steven D. Fuller; Janet V. Fuller; The Fuller Revocable Trust, 1607-1609 W. 22nd St., Little Rock. L8 B14, Fleming & Bradford, $218,500.

Matthew Johnson to Jordan Canterbury Cardwell, 814 N. Hughes St., Little Rock. L2 B17, Success, $211,000.

Dallas Hunter Madden; Hunter Madden; Sydney Madden; Sydney George to Joshua N. Francis; Elizabeth A. Francis, 9716 Merlot Lane, North Little Rock. L9, The Villages At Merlot Lane, $209,500.

Peter B. Elefante to Logan Hamilton, 1404 Sheridan Drive, Jacksonville. L6, Crooked Creek Phase I, $208,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Shalamar Rolove Perkins, 2016 Peony St., North Little Rock. L533, Faulkner Crossing Phase 11, $204,900.

Austin Chapa to Andrew James Feltmann; Ashton Victoria Feltmann, 18018 Amazon Lane, Little Rock. Pt NE SW & Pt SE SW 34-1S-12W, $202,000.

Anthony R. Walter; Wendy Walter Estate Of Deloise A. Walter to Sabrina Cooper; Quenton Cooper, 1208 Wild Turkey Court, Little Rock. L306, Walnut Valley 2nd, $200,000.

Marie Bell; Neal A. Reynolds Trust to Tashala Kieshana Taylor; Laquan Jamal Staton, 812 Legato Drive, Little Rock. L418, Briarwood, $199,100.

Joseph E. Smith to Aura Dominguez, L9 B25, Mountain Park, $198,000.

Keith A. Nordquest; Jennifer Nordquest to Robert W. Cage, III; Mohogany V. Turner, 1416 W. Justice Road, Cabot. Pt N/2 SW 6-4N-10W, $195,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Stephen Craig Price; Karen Lynn Price, 12400 Vernonia Drive, North Little Rock. L346, Faulkner Crossing Phase 6, $194,000.

Charity Lynn Pumphrey to Carter J. Shields; Eddie W. Shields; Katelyn Allen, 7220 Richwood Road, Little Rock. L444, Kingwood Place, $190,000.

Carlos Rodriguez to Kevin Yancy, 15 Holly Hill Road, Little Rock. L94, Point O'Woods, $190,000.

Jeffrey D. Hall to Cassie Brown, L17, Stewart Manor, $190,000.

Mary Catherine Browning; Cathy Browning to Daniel Baseley; Kelly A. Fisher, 9 Wincrest Circle, Sherwood. L64, Runyan Acres Section D, $189,900.

Ross P. Johnson; Erika J. Johnson to Kelly Elizabeth Ott; Kelly Conley, 3121 Miracle Heights Cove, Sherwood. L37, Miracle Heights Phase II, $181,000.

Jimmy L. England; Elizabeth Jean England Revocable Trust to Rodney Bratton; Vicky Bratton, L2, Farmere 5th, $177,500.

Tristen Hester to Hensolyne Dixon, 17 Lee Oaks St., Sherwood. L119, Arbor Oaks Phase III, $175,000.

Blaine J. Meeker to Butch Clint Walker; Terry A. Walker; Charles W. Walker, 2010 E. Justice Road, Cabot. Pt SW 4-4N-10W, $175,000.

Estate Of Terrance William Lano Hughes/Terry L. Hughes (dec'd); Kristi Hughes to Christopher N. Miller; Alena Miller, 106 Revere Court, Jacksonville. L157, Stonewall Phase II, $175,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Ceramic Decorating Co., LLC, Blk 11, Oak Park Annex, $175,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Stonybrook Ark., LLC, L31, Clover Ridge Phase I North, $175,000.

John William Blair; Susan Marie Blair to Brook Ashley Redmon; Justin Redmon, Pt NW SE 16-3N-14W, $175,000 .

Myrtle S. Gatlin; Tommy G. Gatlin to Michael D. Carter, 18115 Arch St., Little Rock. Pt NE SW 32-1S-12W, $165,000.

Martin Kajevski to Joshua W. Brown, 43 Kingsbridge Way, Little Rock. Apt 43, Kingsbridge Townhomes HPR 5, $165,000.

Jami Lynne Jones to Zachary Louks, 4912 Oaklawn Drive, North Little Rock. L14 B12, Lakewood, $161,500.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Dynamic Enterprises, LLC, 8600 Labette Drive, Little Rock. L33AR, Brownwood Terrace Phase 2, $161,200.

Kenneth Sims to Charles E. Price, IV; Frances Marie Johnson, 1011 N. Walkers Corner Road, Scott. L4, Cypress View, $161,000.

Tramelle D. White to Keyjahjna L. Hayes, 104 Texas Ave., North Little Rock. L22, Ranch Estate, $160,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Daniel LaBelle, 1300 Glenda Drive, Little Rock. L106, Twin Falls Section C, $159,800.

1016 Richard Street, LLC to Antreon Wiggins, 1016 Richard St., Jacksonville. L22 B3, Ferrell, $155,000.

Keith Benson to Victoria Taylor, 5012 Oaklawn Drive, North Little Rock. L8 B12, Lakewood, $155,000.

Garland W. Binns, Jr.; Bettye J. Binns; Bettie J. Binns to J. M. Bozeman Land & Cattle, LLC, Apt. 608, Timberidge HPR, $150,000.

Ralph E. Russell; Rebecca L. Russell to Gerald W. Rogers, Jr.; April Joellen Rogers, 25006/ 25016 Ark. 107, Jacksonville. Pt NW NE 34-4N-11W, $150,000.

iRemodel Properties, LLC to Helen Ashleigh Kanaday, 921 W. Roosevelt Road, Little Rock. L1 B1, Crawford, $150,000.

Jonathan Eyton; Estate of Mark Waggoner (dec'd) to Rios Auto Sale And Services, LLC, Ls9-11 B1, West Jacksonville No.2, $150,000.