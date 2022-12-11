Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS 1-10 (10%)

MEET 2-19 (10.5%)

LEE'S LOCK Keystone Field in the eighth

BEST BET Twitty City in the fifth

LONG SHOT Army Kitten in the seventh

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $29,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, Arkansas-bred, claiming $20,000

BLOW SUM SMOKE*** was a clear maiden winner last season at Oaklawn, and she is back in state-bred competition after earning good figures against open rivals at Remington and Lone Star. BIG ON BROADWAY finished second following a similar layoff last season in Hot Springs, and she raced well in her debut in 2021. SHE'S HAMAZING closed her 2022 campaign with a five-length maiden win last April at Oaklawn, and she picks up a leading rider in David Cabrera.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 Blow Sum SmokeTorresBroberg6-5

3 Big On BroadwayJordanMartin9-2

8 She's HamazingCabreraHewitt5-1

1 Guest in My HeartDiazGarcia6-1

7 Sweetness ToWalesWestermann8-1

6 Miss DuttonHarrCline12-1

2 Half ScoutBaileyAltamirano15-1

5 Miss RitaQuinonezDonaldson20-1

4 NavigationalbeaconDe La CruzWilson20-1

2 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

CUNNING** competed exclusively in maiden allowance races at Remington and Lone Star, and he plunges in class for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen. DRAG MALIBU lost a late lead in a photo finish loss 11 days ago at Remington, and he benefits from a switch to a top rider. SHOTGUN UP has finished in the money in four of 10 races, and he has winning Oklahoma connections.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 CunningCastilloAsmussen9-5

1 Drag MalibuCabreraSmith2-1

6 Shotgun UpQuinonezPetalino4-1

5 CalipariGonzalezBarkley8-1

1a Joe BillDiazSmith2-1

3 PikachuMedellinMilligan10-1

4 CastleberryJordanDixon15-1

7 Tequila RevolutionBaileyMason20-1

8 StricklandArrietaBrennan20-1

9 Classic ShineHarrDonaldson30-1

3 Purse $40,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

TIZHOTNDUSTY** has earned strong recent Beyer figures in victories at Remington and Del Mar, and the sharp sprinter has proven route ability. RUNWAY MAGIC has a win and two tough-luck defeats in his last three races in Kentucky, and trainer Joe Sharp seems to have his stable ready to fire at Oaklawn. CAN'T HUSH THIS has two-turn victories this fall at Churchill and Keeneland, and two poor races at Kentucky Downs fog his consistent good form on dirt.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 TizhotndustyTorresDiodoro2-1

1 Runway MagicArrietaSharp5-2

6 Can't Hush ThisTalamoMorse3-1

7 Mystery MoCastilloHollendorfer4-1

4 EgoMojicaBroberg10-1

3 Soaring BirdCabreraGarcia12-1

2 Principe GuilhermeJordanChleborad20-1

4 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, 2-year-olds, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

WESTHEIMER STREET*** is an unraced colt with eight weeks of sharp workouts and his dam was very quick. Trainer Chris Hartman does well with young horses. TIME ANDBEYOND raced wide in a one-paced debut at Keeneland, but he is dropping into a restricted race and is treated with Lasix for the first time. LAKE HAMILTON has a nice pedigree for a state-bred colt, and he has encouraging works for a winning trainer-rider team.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 Westheimer StreetArrietaHartman5-2

5 Time AndbeyondBejaranoMoquett3-1

3 Lake HamiltonTorresBroberg6-1

8 CampisiCabreraVon Hemel8-1

4 Seeking ChromeBazePish10-1

11 FinishwhatustartedJuarezDeville10-1

1 BradfordSaezOrtiz8-1

7 RudianoGarciaLoy20-1

6 Ridgepoint RoadTalamoCatalano12-1

10 Elmo's SecretRodriguezPish30-1

2 Lobo IrishHiraldoMoysey30-1

5 Purse $30,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up starter allowance

TWITTY CITY*** has consistently earned the field's fastest recent Beyer figures, and the four-time route winner was claimed out of his last race by top trainer Jerry Hollendorfer. SMOKIN BOOTS had a modest two-race winning streak snapped when fourth at Remington, and he figures to unleash a strong rally after saving early ground. GUARD rallied from far back in a sprint victory last month at Churchill, and he was a two-turn winner Oct. 6 at Indiana.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Twitty CityCastilloHollendorfer8-5

1 Smokin BootsJordanGleason4-1

3 GuardBejaranoLauer5-1

8 Gold BuckleCabreraAmoss9-2

4 CelerityAsmussenAsmussen6-1

2 HellorhighwaterGarciaCombs12-1

6 Lookin HighCourtLoy20-1

7 ZoffaSaezShorter20-1

6 Purse $33,000, 6 furlongs, 2-year-olds, maiden claiming $30,000

ATKINS*** contested the pace before tiring in a one-turn mile at Churchill, and he is cutting back to a sprint and is dropping into a maiden claiming race for the first time. YACHT ROCK raced close to the lead in a strong second-place finish at Churchill, and he is wheeled back at the same price and also had a subsequent bullet work. EL MONGO is adding blinkers after a second-place debut at Prairie Meadows.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 AtkinsBejaranoMoquett9-5

7 Yacht RockTalamoCasse5-2

5 El MongoCabreraSmith9-2

8 Runnin' BlockCastilloVillafranco10-1

9 Malorie's Big BoyGarciaMorse12-1

10 Storm ApproachingDe La CruzAnderson15-1

11 Uptown SocialGonzalezBarkley20-1

12 G T Five HundredBaileyMason20-1

3 The SteelmanDiazSmith20-1

4 Santino's FantasyJordanShorter30-1

6 Talk to TokeyJuarezDeville30-1

2 Floor ItHarrCline30-1

7 Purse $90,000, 5 1/2 furlongs, fillies, 2-year-olds, maiden special weight

ARMY KITTEN** is an unraced filly with a speedy pedigree, and she has been training like a filly with talent for high percentage trainer Tom Amoss. D'ORO STREET raced close the early lead when second best behind a sharp front-running winner in her debut at Churchill, and she returns on Lasix for the first time. KLASSY BRIDGETTE has crossed the wire second in both of her races in Kentucky, and the beaten favorite is also on Lasix and may make amends.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

11 Army KittenCabreraAmoss9-2

5 D'oro StreetTorresDiodoro3-1

2 Klassy BridgetteArrietaHartman5-2

12 Roman GoddessSaezMaker5-1

9 PateBazeStuart12-1

14 Midsummer SoireeArrietaHartman10-1

8 Flyin BessieCastilloAsmussen8-1

1 Stellar LilyBejaranoMoquett15-1

7 Unified GurlMichelLukas20-1

13 Collected GloryGarciaDKVon Hemel20-1

10 Sweet ShugsHarrCline30-1

6 Mor Happy HoursTalamoVance30-1

4 Unstable PrincessFrancoMartin30-1

3 Thorn CrownJordanMartin30-1

8 Purse $106,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

KEYSTONE FIELD**** has won three of his past four races on the main track, including a $200k stake last month at Churchill Downs. MAJOR GENERAL was graded stake-placed last spring at Keeneland, and he returns fresh following a third-place finish against similar at Churchill. TIZ RYE TIME finished fourth behind the top pick over a sloppy track, but he won his previous fast track race and was a two-time winner last season at Oaklawn.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 Keystone FieldArrietaMaker7-5

8 Major GeneralBazeHartman15-1

4 Tiz Rye TimeBejaranoVan Berg9-2

3 ZoomerTalamoCox4-1

1 Search EngineCabreraAmoss8-1

2 AlejandroCastilloAsmussen10-1

5 LeblonSaezMaker12-1

7 My Sixth SenseTorresDiodoro15-1

6 MowinsCourtLauer30-1

9 Purse $106,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

AIR COMBAT*** is a photo finish loss from having won three consecutive sprint races, and the Kentucky shipper has earned the fastest recent Beyer figures. ALBIZU has finished with energy in four consecutive in-the-money finishes, and he benefits from a high percentage trainer-rider team. EDGE TO EDGE dominated entry-level allowance runners in his first start last winter at Oaklawn, and he was beaten a nose at this level just two races back at Churchill.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

12 Air CombatCabreraOrtiz2-1

1 AlbizuTorresDiodoro7-2

9 Edge to EdgeArrietaHartman5-1

14 Gar HoleCabreraOrtiz9-2

6 CairamaCastilloAsmussen6-1

3 SpanksterBejaranoLukas10-1

5 No Shirt No ShoesJordanAnderson12-1

4 LykanWalesMason15-1

10 Fore LeftFrancoDuncan15-1

8 Robo ManMojicaPierce20-1

7 Mojo ManBowenDiVito20-1

13 ChipofftheoldblockCourtLauer20-1

2 DeflaterHarrCline30-1

11 League of LegendsCourtFires30-1