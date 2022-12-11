Rogers man sentenced to 15 years in prison for stalking and threatening to kill ex-girlfriend

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man accused of sending text messages to a former girlfriend telling her he was riding his bicycle on his way to kill her was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to stalking and terroristic threatening.

Javier Rueda, 37, was sentenced by Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green, who ordered him not to have any contact with the victim.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Rueda was arrested after a Rogers police officer responded to a call Feb. 2 concerning threats, and a woman showed the officer the text messages from Rueda.

Another officer found Rueda walking his bicycle a block from the woman's house. The officer turned on his lights and Rueda immediately got on his knees with his back toward the police vehicle.

The officer was handcuffing Rueda when he saw a 10-inch filet blade lying in front of Rueda, the affidavit says.

It says Rueda said he was going to kill the woman as he was being taken to jail.