RV REPORT: County Line coach Brunson hits major win milestone

County Line boys basketball coach Joe Brunson took a little time to celebrate a milestone victory in between wins in an undefeated start to the season.

Brunson, who's in his 18th season as head coach at County Line, enjoyed his 500th win last week with a celebration at the school.

"It was a cool deal," Brunson said. "All 500 of those are at County Line, and I think it says a lot about our community and the kids that we have had who played here."

County Line improved to 17-0 with Friday's win over Bergman in the semifinals of the Battle on the Ridge against host Pea Ridge on Saturday afternoon.

"I don't know that we've any surprises, but I might be surprised we're 17-0," Brunson said. "We've played well on both ends. The kids are sharing the ball and giving good effort."

The Indians already have one tournament title, beating Lavaca in the championship game of the Golden Arrow Classic at Lavaca two weeks ago and are 1-0 in conference already.

"We've played some really good teams," Brunson said. "We've played some good quality teams."

County Line also travels to Alma on Friday in a nonconference game.

County Line was 40-5 last year and played in the state championship game.

Brunson is a 1997 graduate of West Side Greers Ferry. His first move to the River Valley was as an assistant at three years at Pleasant View, located between Mulberry and Ozark, under Jim Anderson, coaching junior high boys and girls.

"County Line's always had a strong basketball tradition and a community that supports its sports programs," Brunson said. "I just knew it would be a good situation."

CLARKSVILLE

Girls Have No Worries

A 1-4 start to the season had no ill effects on the Lady Panthers.

They bounced back and are now off to a 2-0 start in the 4A-4.

"We had some bigger schools on the schedule and saw some athleticism that will end up making us better in the long run and playing those teams," Clarksville coach Jacob Tolman said. "If we could find out our weaknesses early and find a way to complete in those games early coming into conference that it would help us."

Clarksville opened conference play with a pair of relatively easy wins, beating Fountain Lake, 58-40, last week and then Waldron, 51-33, on Tuesday.

"It's been a battle early, but when we started conference last week we talked about we're 0-0 right now," Tolman said. "We only worried about what conference looks like. That's what we've focused on."

Clarksville started with losses to Harrison, Van Buren, Springdale and Greenbrier in its first five games.

"We've got some good leadership on this team and have girls that have been there before," Tolman said. "We talked about that. Outside the Springdale game, we competed in every game and gave ourselves a chance. All of those games we kept it close and made it competitive. These games have no bearing on us still playing March."

The Lady Panthers have been pretty balanced in scoring. Four different players have led the team in scoring this season, including Macy Weathers, Ivy Miller, Shelby Ross and Abby Cummins.

"A good night for us, we should have three to four in double digits," Tolman said. "We have several that are capable of scoring. Against Waldron, our leading scorer was in foul trouble most of the night and played limited minutes but still contributed a lot while she was in there. We still got it done. It's always nice to spread it around to keep everybody happy and keep them engaged."

Tolman hasn't relaxed his scheduling in the nonconference portion of the season, though.

Mixed in with conference games, Clarksville, also played in the Petit Jean Classic in Morrilton. Clarksville lost to Sylvan Hills, 68-31, on Monday and lost to Valley Springs on Thursday. No consolation bracket finals will be played due to American College Tests being scheduled for Saturday.

"This bunch fights to the end," Tolman said. "It hasn't been hard to keep them hooked up, and that's been a huge blessing."

After another nonconference game against Star City, Clarksville will concentrate on conference play starting with Mena on Friday. Then Clarksville gets a real test on Dec. 19, hosting Dardanelle.

SOUTHSIDE

On to and back to Missouri

The Lady Mavericks make a quick turnaround from the Tournament of Champions at Northside to hitting the road to McDonald County for the Mustang Classic.

Southside will play McDonald County on Monday at 6:30 p.m. before playing either Webb City, Mo., or Bentonville West, the defending tournament champion, on Tuesday.

The Mavericks played three games over the weekend in the Carthage, Mo., Invitational, dropping the tournament opener to host Carthage, 45-37, and then to Leavenworth, Kansas., 58-46, before playing on Saturday.

Southside now heads back to Missouri to McDonald County for the Mustang Classic. Southside opens tournament play against McDonald County on Thursday at 6:30 before playing either Glendale or Carl Junction on Friday. The tournament concludes on Saturday.

Before that, though, the Mavericks go to Greenwood on Tuesday with varsity boys set to tipoff at 6:30 p.m.

NORTHSIDE

Whirlwind basketball

After hosting the Tournament of Champions, the Northside Lady Bears will take a brief break.

Northside, which won the Hays Tournament last week, played three games at its own Tournament of Champions.

The Lady Bears will next play at home in a nonconference game against Siloam Springs on Tuesday.

The Grizzlies opened the 3-day Blue Springs School District Tournament on Thursday against Staley, Mo., losing, 75-34.

"We've gotten a lot of good basketball in," Northside coach Eric Burnett said. "Staley had four Division I guys on their team. I do love it. If we don't find out what our weaknesses are as a team, we're not going to get better. That's why we play these teams. We got exposed against Staley. They showed us what we need to work on. Next week when we get back into town and I look at the film, we'll start working on those things to get better."

Friday, Northside beat Kansas City Rockhurst, 61-39, before finishing up on Saturday afternoon.

Last week, the Grizzlies played five games in the Lewisville Invitational in Lewisville, Texas. Northside beat Leadership Prep of Frisco, 73-54, and Denton, 43-40, lost to Rock Hill, 7-54, and Rock Hill, 7-54, before finishing with a 45-41 win over Frisco Independent.

"We always play in these two tournaments," Burnett said. "This year, with us moving into the West, we just early conference games."

The Grizzlies will next play at Bentonville West in 6A-West play on Dec. 22 with the Lady Bears tipping off at 6 p.m. and the varsity boys at about 7:30 p.m.

WALDRON

Good start

The Waldron Bulldogs are off to a 12-0 start overall, the best in school history.

Last week, Waldron won a pair of 4A-4 games to improve to 3-0 in the conference with a 65-43 win over Clarksville on Tuesday and a 58-45 win at Ozark on Friday.

Trenton Hunt, Lidge Stinson and Ethan Mayberry all averaged double figures during the week.

Hunt scored 17 points in each game, Stinson scored 16 and 17, respectively, and Mayberry averaged 12.5 points in the two games.

Waldron hosts Dardanelle on Tuesday in a key conference game.

ONE AND ONES

Ozark senior Briley Burns went over the 1,000-point mark in her career in Friday's 61-37 win over Waldron. ... Lavaca swept a varsity doubleheader against Mountainburg on Friday in their conference openers. ... The Greenwood Bulldogs will play in the Veterans Arena Invitational at Tulsa Memorial on Dec.15-17.

Macy Weathers of Clarksville



Trenton Hunt of Waldron



County Line head coach Joe Brunson cheers on his team during the second quarter of the 2022 Class 1A state championship game in Hot Springs. Brunson reached a coaching milestone last week with his 500th win. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette File/Thomas Metthe)

