Sapulpa, Heard cruise at TOC championship

FORT SMITH — Sapulpa, Okla., senior forward Stailee Heard had never been to Arkansas before this weekend. She made the most of her trip at the 25th Tournament of Champions.

Heard capped off an impressive weekend Saturday, winning tournament MVP honors. She turned in a 22-point, nine-rebound effort in an 82-59 victory against Carl Junction, Mo., in the title game at Grizzly Arena.

It ended a 3-0 tournament run for Sapulpa (6-0) with wins against Lamar, last year’s Class 3A runner-up, and Fort Smith Northside, last season’s 6A runner-up. Heard, who is an Oklahoma State signee, got her team to the final by hitting the game-winning shot with 1.5 seconds left Friday to beat the host Lady Bears.

“This was an eventful weekend,” Heard said with a smile. “I had so much fun with my teammates, who I have a lot of faith in. We are so young and have so much potential. I’m so proud of how far we have come as a team. I feel like we know where we’re at now as a group, and the sky’s the limit.”

Sapulpa, which is coming off an Oklahoma 5A runner-up finish last year, becomes the first team to take the Tournament of Champions trophy out of Arkansas since 2019.

“We were so excited to be here and win this because this is a very prestigious tournament,” Sapulpa Coach Darlean Calip said. “I have a lot of respect for this tournament. We knew it was going to be a challenge. This gave us an opportunity to learn a lot about ourselves.”

Sapulpa jumped out to a 13-2 lead to take control of the game early, leading 22-10 after a quarter. They pushed that edge out to 44-26 at halftime.

Carl Junction (5-1) then used an 11-0 run to start the third quarter to cut Sapulpa’s lead to 44-37. Sapulpa found its groove again in later in the third quarter to take a 61-48 lead entering the final quarter and pushed it out to 69-49 early in the fourth quarter.

Heard won MVP honors for Sapulpa, but she had plenty of help around her throughout the tournament. Her sister Tyla Heard finished the weekend strong by leading the team with 23 points and had nine rebounds. Taylor Bilby also chipped in 11 points for the Lady Chieftains.

“I just love playing with my sister and have been playing with her since I was young,” Stailee Heard said. “This is my last year playing with her, so I want to make the most of it. We have so much talent on this team. I feel like we can do some special things this year.”

Carl Junction was guided all tournament by the scoring abilities of Destiny Buerge, who finished all three games with more than 31 points in every contest. She finished with 39 points in the championship game.

“This was an awesome experience for our kids,” Carl Junction Coach Brad Shorter said. “For our kids to play quality opponents in a great venue with great hospitality has been a lot of fun. We lost to a really good team. I’m so proud of my girls and this tournament made us better moving forward.”

In the third-place game Saturday, Bergman (16-2) rallied to beat host and defending Tournament of Champions winner Northside (5-2) in a 46-45 victory. Maddi Holt finished with a game-high 21 points for Bergman. Northside was led by Erianna Gooden’s 17 points.

Bergman, the defending 3A state champion, found itself down 25-10 at halftime. Holt scored 11 of the team’s 20 third-quarter points to cut the lead to just 32-30 entering the final quarter. The Lady Panthers got a stop on defense against the Lady Bears in the final seconds to preserve the win.