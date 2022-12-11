School board group presents awards

The Arkansas School Boards Association wrapped up its annual conference Friday, presenting awards to a number of people across the state.

The School Board of Excellence in Leadership Award, created to showcase best practices in organizational leadership in eight areas, were presented to two school boards: the North Little Rock School Board in the category of districts with enrollment greater than 900 students and the Cross County School Board in the category of districts with fewer than 900 students.

A new award this year recognized extraordinary commitment made by board members for 40 years of service: Clint Hull, Pottsville School Board; Curley Jackson, Drew Central School Board; and Max Ray Shrable, Viola School Board.

There were seven members who have served 30 years or more on their local school board. The 30-year awards were presented to: Dorothy Henderson, Ashdown School Board; Doris Parham, Bearden School Board; Johnny Lockley, DeWitt School Board; Jeffrey Richardson, Marion School Board; William Campbell, McGehee School Board; Guy Smith, Salem School Board; and Karen Daugherity, West Fork School Board.

For the fifth year, the Arkansas School Boards Association sponsored a student speaker contest. The topic for this year's contest was to define and discuss challenges the student sees in the educational system, and what changes can be made to improve it for the next generation of learners.

The top three winners presented at the conference received a cash award and a plaque. The top winners were:

• First place, Pryce Renfroe, a 12th grade student at Russellville High School, $1,000 award.

• Second place, Ava Walker, an 11th grade student at Little Rock Central High School, $750 award.

• Third place, Sabian Murry, a 12th grade student at Bryant High School, $500 award.

• Fourth place, Bennett Wilson, an 11th grade student at Bigelow High School, $250 award.

The Arkansas School Boards Association has honored outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to public schools with the Dr. Daniel L. Pilkinton Award for Outstanding Service to Public Education.

The 2022 award winner is Sandra C. Boone of the Watson Chapel School District, who has worked 32 years as an educator and the last 20 years as a board member.

The conference also recognized 80 board members who have completed at least 50 hours of continuing education through the Arkansas School Boards Association's board recognition program, earning the Master Board Member Award.

Five school boards earned the Master Board Award. This award is achieved when all members of a district's board have earned an individual Master Board Member Award.They were the Clarksville School Board, the Decatur School Board, the Fayetteville School Board, the Osceola School Board and the Yellville School Board.

Eight members attained Pinnacle status in the Arkansas School Boards Association Boardsmanship Program. The Pinnacle Award is awarded when the recipient has accumulated at least 200 hours of continuing education credit. The recipients were Tobey Johnson, Blytheville School Board; Renee Skinner, El Dorado School Board; Dana Greeson, Fountain Lake School Board; Jim Moore, Jacksonville/North Pulaski School Board; Denise Williams, Osceola School Board; Carman Young, Van Buren School Board; Tammye Sherrill, Waldron School Board; and Larry Reynolds, Woodlawn School Board.

Five members attained the Platinum status in the Boardsmanship Awards Program this year. This means that the recipient has accumulated at least 400 hours of continuing education credit. They were Tim Hudson, Fayetteville School Board; Maggie Ware, Hamburg School Board; Mark Curry, Lake Hamilton School Board; Judy Lattimore, McGehee School Board; and Elaine Sullivan, South Conway County School Board.

One member has attained President's status, meaning they have accumulated at least 500 hours of continuing education credit: Barbara Wells of the Blytheville School Board.