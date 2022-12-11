SEC WR transfer visiting Arkansas

Arkansas is hosting an SEC receiver transfer for an official visit the next few days.

Kentucky sophomore wideout Chauncey Magwood, 6-0, 198 pounds, announced on Twitter on Dec. 5 that he was entering the NCAA transfer portal. He arrived in Fayetteville on Sunday afternoon and is expected to leave Tuesday.

Magwood was a standout at Lee County High School in Leesburg, Ga., where he started every game in his 4 years and helped the Trojans to a 52-6 record and 2 state titles.

He played receiver until switching to quarterback as a senior. Magwood threw for 938 yards and 12 touchdowns, and rushed 120 times for 643 yards and 6 scores.

As a junior, he had 53 receptions for 700 yards and 10 touchdowns, and as a sophomore he had 68 catches for 958 yards and 7 touchdowns.

He was a consensus 3-star wide receiver prospect and ESPN’s No. 98 wide receiver in the nation in the 2021 class. He included the Razorbacks in his top six as a junior before pledging to Kentucky over offers from Arkansas, Michigan, Ole Miss, Florida State, Tennessee, South Carolina and numerous other programs.

Magwood was an early enrollee in Lexington, Ky., and had 7 receptions for 104 yards and 1 touchdown this season for the Wildcats while playing in 12 games – 1 start.

He finished with 2 catches for 47 yards in a 26-16 victory over Florida, and 2 receptions for 37 yards in a 24-14 loss to South Carolina.

Magwood had one grab for 17 yards as a freshman.