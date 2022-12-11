Sections
Spa City man dies after SUV hits tree

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:36 a.m.

A man died in a single-vehicle wreck in Hot Springs on Friday night, police said.

Christopher Collins, 33, of Hot Springs was turning from Alpine Street onto Summer Street about 11:50 p.m. when the 2006 Cadillac Escalade he was driving left the road and entered a yard, striking a tree, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Hot Springs Police Department.

Collins was taken to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs, where he died, the report says.

A police officer investigating the crash reported that it was cloudy and the road was dry at the time.

