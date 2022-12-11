State changes social studies course order

Arkansas public school students and their teachers will see changes in the order of their history and geography courses as the result of newly revised state standards in social studies.

Geography, which is now taught in seventh grade, will become a course for the state's fifth graders. And the first year of U.S. history -- the nation's beginnings to 1850 -- that is currently taught in fifth grade will become a seventh grade course.

The seventh grade history course will become a prequel to the U.S. history course covering 1850 to 1930, which will continue to be taught in eighth grade. Sixth graders will continue to focus on early world history up to 1500.

Additionally, state education leaders said last week that the state's students will see a greater inclusion on flag etiquette in all of their required social studies courses in response to provisions in state law.

The Arkansas Board of Education unanimously approved the revised kindergarten-through-12th-grade social studies standards -- covering history, geography, civics and economics -- Thursday. Board member Sarah Moore of Stuttgart made the motion to approve the standards. Randy Henderson of Blytheville seconded it.

The changes in the standards will be put in place for the upcoming 2023-24 school year -- with some use of "review units" to bridge the changes in fifth- and seventh-grade courses. The new standards should be fully implemented with no review units necessary in the 2024-25 school year.

The state social studies standards were last revised about nine years ago and were about two years overdue for an update, Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key said about what is typically a seven-year cycle for updating subject-area standards.

State standards serve as the basis for the selection of course curricula by local school districts.

"I wanted to get it right versus doing it according to schedule," Key said about the revisions, adding that the team "did a fantastic job."

Kiffany Pride, the state's assistant commissioner for learning services, said about 60 social studies educators from all parts of the state participated in making the revisions. That work included surveying social studies teachers in the state and consulting with and getting feedback from state and national social studies experts, she said.

Pride and staff members Amber Pirnique, program manager for disciplinary literacy, and Jeffrey Davidson, program advisor for social studies, said the revisions are "not an overhaul" of the existing standards at either the elementary or secondary school levels.

But, the planners of the new standards sought to strengthen the standards, bring more clarity to them and add supports for teachers, Pride said.

That three-pronged approach included adding essential skills and knowledge, or content, to the standards, and grouping together the teaching of about seven eras of history over the course of two consecutive years.

Efforts were made to be more specific about historical content that is essential for students to learn, according to the presentation to the Education Board by Pride and her staff. The revised standards include introductory material and "notes" about the standards for teachers to consult.

The newly revised standards also incorporate more than a dozen state statutes that relate to social studies: Native American Heritage Week, Juneteenth Independence Day and Sultana Disaster Remembrance Day, for example. Arkansas history, Holocaust history and African-American history/teaching materials are topics of still other statutes.

Davidson said flag etiquette has been included in all required social studies courses in response to state laws.

In kindergarten, for example, the flag-related lessons center on recognizing state and national symbols and patriotic songs.

In fourth grade, students are to analyze the role of state and national symbols, songs and mottoes in fostering citizenship. And one of the standards for high school civics instruction is to demonstrate proper etiquette for interacting with the Arkansas and American flags and evaluate the free speech rights of citizens regarding the use of a flag.

In response to questions from Education Board Chair Ouida Newton about the availability of instructional materials to support the revised standards, Pride said instructional materials for social studies are not as "robust" as materials available for math and literacy.

Pride said she anticipates that Arkansas state and local educators will collaborate to produce some units of study for Arkansas students to fill in the gaps in instructional materials.

Social studies instruction in the elementary grades focuses on "living and working together" in kindergarten, "leaders and builders" in first grade, "overcoming obstacles" in second grade, "exploring our world" in third grade and "making a difference" in fourth grade.

Required social studies courses for grades nine through 12 are:

• Civics.

• Economics with personal finance.

• U.S. History since 1929 (Eras 8-10).

• World History since 1450 (World Eras 6-9).

Elective courses in high school are:

• Arkansas History.

• African American History.

• Psychology.

• Sociology.

• U.S. Government.

• World Geography.