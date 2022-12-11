Stephens Inc.: FDIC to raise deposit insurance rates for banks

Expenses for banks are predicted to pick up next year, adding another level of uncertainty to a sector bruised by the pandemic, rising interest rates, a flood of deposits and inflationary pressure.

The banking analysis team at Stephens Inc. reported last week that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., which regulates financial institutions nationwide, will increase deposit insurance rates by 2 basis points, or 0.02%, next year. The report estimates that most banks were paying about 5 basis points for the insurance coverage of deposits.

The Deposit Insurance Fund (DIF) protects depositors from losses and is used to resolve bank failures. "This is a prudent move by the FDIC to build the DIF given the increased risk that a recession may hurt bank profitability and capital, in our view," the Stephens team wrote.

Stephens projects that the public banks it tracks -- including Bank OZK, Home BancShares Inc. and Simmons First National Corp. -- will see expenses rise about 1% next year above their fourth-quarter 2022 annualized amount.

In a separate industry analysis, Stephens said banks that attended its recent annual investor conference in Nashville, Tenn., noted they expect industry trends to remain relatively unchanged going into 2023. However, key industry concerns, such as interest-rate sensitivity, near-term loan growth and deposits are important to keep an eye on.

"Higher interest rates and the slowing economy will likely result in borrower stress, so the outlook for credit quality remains an investor focus," the Stephens team said. "Still, we heard only a few incremental data points in this area as trends remain stable and banks closely monitor various asset classes."

Loan growth trends are likely to continue moderating while deposit balances, which fell significantly this year, will remain a focus for industry investors.

On the opposite end, net-interest margins were increased this year by the Federal Reserve Bank's six interest-rate increases. Those tailwinds will taper next year. Stephens has forecast net-interest margin "trends to likely peak in early 2023, assuming the Federal Reserve pauses on raising rates and deposit costs continue to move higher throughout 2023."

At the Nashville conference, Stephens banking analysts met with key executives from OZK, Home and Simmons to dive deeper into financial and growth projections for the banks.

OZK generated 18% originated loan growth in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 across all business lines, with its Real Estate Specialties Group (RESG) out of Dallas leading the way. Activity should slow next year, Stephens projects. "RESG originations remain solid but we anticipate the recent Fed tightening to eventually result in slow new fundings as projects become less economical," the analysis said.

Stephens noted the bank's capital position remains "excellent" and stock repurchase initiatives should continue -- predicting about $113 million in buyback activity by the end of next year.

Conway-based Home BancShares has plenty of liquidity, representing about 9% of total earnings compared with industry average of 4%. Capital levels also are strong at Home BancShares and Stephens noted the company's aggressive buyback campaign this year, outracing the activity of peers.

With a solid foundation headed into 2023, the Stephens team said liquidity and capital ratios "will allow HOMB to remain acquisitive and [we] expect build-out of its Florida and Texas franchise would be most likely." In essence, look for any acquisition to come in either Florida or Texas.

Loan-growth trends have likely peaked for Pine Bluff-based Simmons, Stephens is predicting. The bank's loan pipeline softened last quarter and Stephens is projecting 5% growth next year. The bank has $5.1 billion in unfunded commitments -- borrowers who have agreed to a loan but have not drawn on the funds. Nevertheless, "we wouldn't be surprised to see a portion of this balance not fund as higher interest rates make certain projects uneconomical," the report said.

On the capital side, Simmons probably will slow buyback activity to build capital levels.

ALCOA CREDIT UNION

Alcoa Community Federal Credit Union of Benton is expanding to four other counties. The lender is servicing customers in Garland, Hot Spring, Grant and Perry counties, and has plans to grow even more next year.

"We are committed to bringing the same quality and personal service to the people of Grant, Garland, Hot Spring and Perry counties that we have been providing to Saline County residents for over 65 years," said Steve Brown, Alcoa's chief executive officer.

Benton will continue to be the corporate headquarters, with plans to open other branches next year. Residents in Grant, Garland, Perry, and Hot Spring counties can become a member or apply for a loan today even without a local branch; both services are fully electronic.

The financial institution was founded in 1957 by employees at the local Alcoa Aluminum plant in Benton.

TECH GRANT

The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center has more money available to help Arkansas companies pursuing federal research grants.

The Little Rock organization was awarded $125,000 by the U.S. Small Business Administration to assist pursuing federal Small Business Innovation Research/Small Business Technology Transfer grants and contracts.

Funding will provide technical assistance for innovation-based companies, particularly those in underserved Arkansas communities.

Nearly 45 participants across the nation were awarded $5.4 million in funding through the Federal and State Technology partnership program, which provides small businesses and startups with training, mentoring and technical assistance for research and development.

Funding helps the Little Rock entrepreneurial support organization "provide a robust set of services to support commercialization" of research, state Director Laura Fine said.

Since 2018, the technology development center has helped Arkansas companies win 54 federal grant awards valued at more than $22 million.

Column ideas or recommendations? Thoughts or musings that need pursuing? Contact me at amoreau@adgnewsroom.com or at (501) 378-3567.