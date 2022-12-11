Stormy blowout





Nothing would have felt better than to pull up and tend to his cramping calf muscles. But Malvern quarterback Cedric Simmons couldn't do that. After all, it was the last game of his high school career.

Early in the fourth quarter of the Class 4A state championship game Saturday night at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Simmons broke through the defensive line, ran to his left, shook a defender and made a beeline to the right end zone pylon to add to Malvern's lead.

Malvern defeated Harding Academy 64-39 for the school's first football state championship since 1993.

"[When] I got to the 20-yard line, both of my calf muscles started cramping. I was like, 'Man, I want to go down so bad,' but I'm going to keep going," Simmons said. "I saw that pylon and I just ran through and just collapsed. So it's just heart. This team's full of heart. You go in that locker room, you won't find one person without it."

Thirteen minutes after the opening kickoff, Harding Academy led 9-7 with an extra point looming. But that's when the first lightning strike happened, prompting a delay mandated by the Arkansas Activities Association.

Three hours and 28 minutes later, Harding Academy kicker Kyle Ferrie drove home the extra point to make it 10-7.

With the severe weather behind them, the two teams traded touchdowns for the remainder of the first half.

Malvern scored the last two touchdowns of the first half on a 67-yard pass from Simmons to Dyelone Caradine and a 55-yard run by Jalen Dupree to take a 43-32 lead. That 75 combined points set a championship game record for most in a half.

Malvern trailed three times: 3-0, 10-7 and 32-29. But the Leopards trailed in each of their playoff games to get to the final game, and they leaned on that experience to continually overcome those deficits.

"Going back to Lamar we're down at halftime. We go back to Warren, and we get down 21. [Against] Nashville last week in the semis, they come out and it's 13-0 before the popcorn was hot," Malvern Coach JD Plumlee said. "And so we've had to answer the bell, and our offense understands that. They say it all the time. Jalen [Dupree is] like 'We got to answer, we got to answer,' and we've been doing that. Fortunately, we're able to do it tonight."

The Leopards came out of halftime the same team on offense, scoring on three of their first four drives. On defense, they held the Wildcats to seven points to pull away.

While Harding Academy was sputtering on offense through the second half, Simmons and Dupree hit their stride.

Simmons, a senior, finished with 224 passing yards, 158 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns. Dupree, a junior voted the game's Most Valuable Player, rushed for 287 yards, had 19 receiving yards and accounted for 5 touchdowns.

Dupree's 287 yards is second all-time in state final history behind Strong running back Kenneth Dixon's 328 rushing yards, set in 2014.

"I love that guy. He's like a brother," Simmons said of his backfield mate. "If I was going to war right now, he's one of the guys I'm taking with me."

Saturday's performance was nothing new for Dupree and Simmons. The duo has been at the center of what Malvern does on offense all season long.

"It's been a factor for them all year," Harding Academy Coach Neil Evans said of Dupree and Simmons. "It obviously poses a threat trying to defend both of them. Obviously, the quarterback's ability to throw the ball was very evident. ... They force you into some very base looks, defensively. When you get forced into a continual base look, and they stay ahead of the chains, it's a very helpless feeling."

Harding Academy and Malvern combined for 1,137 yards of offense. It was the second-most all-time in a state championship game, only behind Greenwood-Pulaski Academy in 2006.

Malvern's 664 yards of offense were the fourth-most in a state championship game. Those yards turned into nine touchdowns for the Leopards.

"We talked about offensively, that we thought we'd have to have at least seven or eight touchdowns to win this game," Plumlee said. "And fortunately enough, we were able to do that."





Malvern running back Jalen Dupree rushed for 287 yards and 4 touchdowns on 35 carries Saturday against Harding Academy in the Class 4A state championship game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Dupree also caught a touchdown pass in the Leopards’ 64-39 win. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)







Harding Academy quarterback Owen Miller (center) is brought down by Malvern defensive players Jake Heathcott (bottom) and Leonard Leach during the first half of the Class 4A state championship game Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Malvern won 64-39. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1211state/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)











