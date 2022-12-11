NO. 2 TEXAS 88,

UA-PINE BLUFF 43

AUSTIN, Texas -- Christian Bishop scored 16 points and No. 2 Texas held Arkansas-Pine Bluff to 13 points in the second half while coasting to a victory.

Texas rose to its highest ranking in more than a decade after a 6-0 start before dropping an overtime loss against No. 17 Illinois earlier in the week in New York City, its first game out of its home state. The Longhorns easily overwhelmed the Golden Lions (3-8) in their return home.

Freshman Dillon Mitchell scored 13 points for Texas (7-1), most of them coming on dunks. Brock Cunningham scored a career-high 13 on 5-of-5 shooting. Texas' top three scorers were 18-of-22 shooting.

Chris Greene scored 14 for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-8), which traded baskets with the Longhorns early on, when the game had nine lead changes in the first six minutes. The Golden Lions got within 21-19 when Trejon Ware hit a three-pointer.

Texas seized control with a 21-6 run over the final eight minutes of the half that started with a pair of baskets from Bishop.

-- The Associated Press

Texas forward Dillon Mitchell (23) drives to the basket against Arkansas-Pine Bluff during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)



Texas guard Tyrese Hunter (4) and Texas forward Dillon Mitchell, right, celebrate a score during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)



Texas forward Timmy Allen, right, grabs a rebound under Arkansas-Pine Bluff forward Robert Lewis (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)



Texas forward Brock Cunningham (30) passes the ball past Arkansas-Pine Bluff guard Brahm Harris (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)



Arkansas-Pine Bluff forward Ismael Plet (45) drives to the basket between Texas forward Dylan Disu (4) and guard Marcus Carr (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

