The Lorax as our role model

I was interviewed last week by Samantha Boyd of KARK-TV, whom I first met at a rally for teacher pay on the state Capitol steps in the summer. She wanted to ask me a few questions for a story she was doing on the coming legislative session, slated to begin in January.

So I put on a red sweater with my pajama pants, the first makeup in a good while, and Zoomed with her from the waist up in the comfort of my house, where I conduct most business these days in what seems to be my never-ending heart-problem-saga-induced exile.

Sometimes it is funny what triggers a memory. There were years the lyrics of "Veggie Tales" songs as well as Beatrix Potter's entire collection of stories were right on the tip of my tongue. I even learned some Spanish from Dora the Explorer and her cousin Diego, who my son Harper preferred.

When you are a stay-at-home mom with four kids, living out in the boonies, the language of such things becomes your vocabulary. I read some good adult books in those years too, and even wrote some; but the daily universe I inhabited was saturated with children. It was their world. I was just living in it, and happy to be there.

Another favorite writer of my kids was Dr. Seuss. Like Dick and Jane and Frog and Toad, early on they were reading many Seuss books aloud while I listened, with titles like "One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish" and "Green Eggs and Ham." But one I read to them over and over, which we watched on video as well, was "The Lorax."

Many readers know the story of Theodore Geisel's take on climate change before we knew what a crisis that would become. Published a year before I was born, "The Lorax" lovingly teaches children to be good stewards of the Earth, to stand up for what is right, and that even one person can make a difference. It is a dark and tragic tale, but there is a lot of hope in it. Perhaps that is why I was reminded of it as I spoke with Ms. Boyd.

I don't know what portions of the interview were published as I have not yet seen it, but she asked me about the upcoming legislative session: how I feel about the proposed $4,000 base pay raise for teachers, how I would like to see the rest of the money that has been appropriated for education spent, what else I hoped to see happen in the Legislature. I told her I was grateful and hopeful.

I also said I feel like there is a bomb about to drop, and am concerned the state's leaders don't understand it and won't fully address it until it causes cataclysmic damage to education in Arkansas. We are already seeing it in the Delta and other less affluent districts. But it will hit everywhere, and we all will be affected.

The bomb is the teacher shortage that will soon be--already is in many places--at crisis level. The actual number of teacher vacancies doesn't show up because of the way the Department of Education reports them. I don't think the reporting is nefarious, just outdated; ill-equipped for the realities of the moment.

For instance, a long-term substitute might be considered a filled vacancy in the ADE reporting system. But if one digs into what is happening on the ground in individual districts, it is staggering how many schools do not have appropriately certified teachers already, and how many more are walking away--especially in science, math, and special education. A great number of districts simply cannot find or hire or keep certified teachers.

This is where I began to feel like the Lorax, whose opening line in the book is "I am the Lorax. I speak for the trees." Because the interview gave me a chance to speak up for teachers, who are so beat down at this point in history that we are falling as hard and fast as the fictional Truffula trees. The Lorax continues, "I am the Lorax who speaks for the trees, which you seem to be chopping as fast as you please!"

Arkansas loses highly qualified teachers every day. The job is not what people remember seeing teachers do--government bureaucracy is out of control, covid added and still adds all kinds of extra duties no one signed up for, the safety issues are real and scary, and more and more children come to us with increasingly complex problems that were never meant--or funded--to be solved in a school, where education is supposed to be the focus.

While factors related to covid and inflation have driven wages up in the private sector--there's been a 23 percent increase in wages in the last 24 months--teacher salaries have not begun to keep up.

And our deep love for our students, which is what draws and keeps us in the profession, has not been enough to compensate for what the job now costs us in physical, intellectual, spiritual, and emotional energy.

Teachers are taking their talents and multiple college degrees and certifications elsewhere, into fields where our skills are in demand, and rewarded financially in ways we can support our families.

I watched an interview from the 1990s in which the late governor-turned-U.S. senator Dale Bumpers told Steve Barnes that he thought teachers' base salaries should be $50,000. That's because he understood the value of what happens--and who makes it happen--in the classroom.

But here we are in 2022 with some of the lowest pay in the nation: $36,000. And again the words of the Lorax come to mind: "Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It's not."

I hope and pray our legislators recognize the best investment they can make in recruiting and retaining a strong teacher workforce for our kids is to increase teacher pay to as high an amount as quickly as they possibly can. Because the mass exodus that is happening will only get worse.

I don't want raises for teachers just because teachers deserve raises, even though that is a good enough reason. I want raises for teachers so our children can still have school.

Gwen Ford Faulkenberry is an English teacher and editorial director of the non-partisan group Arkansas Strong. (http://arstrong.org) Email her at gfaulkenberry@hotmail.com.