The world in brief: Hong Kong media mogul going to prison

Hong Kong media mogul going to prison

HONG KONG — A Hong Kong court sentenced a pro-democracy media tycoon to five years and nine months in prison Saturday over two fraud charges linked to lease violations.

Jimmy Lai, who was arrested during a crackdown on the city’s pro-democracy movement following widespread protests in 2019 and under the National Security Law imposed by Beijing, was also fined $257,000.

His media company, Next Digital, published the now-defunct pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily.

In October, Lai was found guilty of fraud for subletting part of the office space to a secretarial firm, which was also controlled by him, between 2016-20. The second fraud count was for letting the same firm use the media outlet’s office space in an alleged breach of lease agreements from 1998 to 2015.

Handing down the sentences Saturday, Judge Stanley Chan said the violations, which he called “organized and planned,” occurred over two decades and that Lai had used his media organization as “an umbrella of protection.” He said Lai did not feel guilty about the moves, so there was no basis for the court to reduce his jail term.

Extremists release aid worker in Niger

DAKAR, Senegal — German aid worker Jorg Lange was freed Saturday more than 4½ years after Islamic extremists kidnapped him in the West African country of Niger, according to Help, the German aid organization where he works.

The group’s statement did not provide details of how or where Lange, a 63-year-old engineer, was released.

“We are very relieved and grateful that our colleague Jorg Lange can return to his family after more than four and a half years,” said Bianca Kaltschmitt, the organization’s managing director.

Lange, the Niger country director for Help, was kidnapped by the Islamic State group in Niger’s Tillaberi region in April 2018.

For seven years, jihadi groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group in the Sahel have been been using hostages held for ransom as a way to fund operations and expand.

At least 25 foreigners and untold numbers of locals have been abducted in the Sahel since 2015, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project. Five foreigners remain captive according to the organization, including Rev. Hans-Joachim Lohre, a German priest kidnapped last month in Mali’s capital Bamako.

Others still detained include French journalist Olivier Dubois, who was kidnapped last April from northern Mali, U.S. national Jeffery Woodke, Australian doctor Ken Elliott and Romanian national Iulian Ghergut, who was abducted from a mine in Burkina Faso and has been held since 2015.

Convoy ambush kills 2 Yemeni troops

SANAA, Yemen — Two troops from Yemen’s pro-government forces were killed in an armed ambush on a United Nations convoy in eastern Yemen, the U.N. said Saturday.

According to a statement from the U.N.’s International Office of Migration spokeswoman, the two soldiers were killed while escorting a convoy traveling west from Seiyun to Marib. No office staff, who were on an unspecified humanitarian mission, were injured in the attack, it said. No further details about the Friday incident were given.

A tribal leader from the area and a U.N. official told The Associated Press that the ambush took place near the town of Al-Abr, in Yemen’s eastern Hadramout province. Both spoke on condition of anonymity out of fear of reprisals.

In a separate statement issued Friday by Lt. Gen. Saleh Mohammed Timis of Yemen’s Special Tasks Battalion — an official branch of the Saudi-backed army — the two men were identified as Salem Saeed Qarwan and Salem Mubarak Al-Bahri.

The attackers have not been identified.

Blast leaves 3 dead on isle of Jersey

LONDON — An explosion and fire in an apartment building on the Channel Island of Jersey killed at least three people and left several missing, police said Saturday.

Robin Smith, the chief officer of the States of Jersey Police, said during a news conference that “around a dozen” residents were missing following the blast in the town of St Helier.

Jersey, the largest of the Channel Islands, is a self-governing dependency of the United Kingdom located off the coast of northern France in the English Channel.

Smith said a three-story building had “completely collapsed” and there was also damage to a nearby building. He described the scene as “devastating” and warned there could be more fatalities.

Smith said the fire service had been called to the area the night before after residents reported smelling gas.

He said police would investigate “whether or not there was a safety issue” with natural gas lines.

While the fire was extinguished, police said in a statement emergency service agencies were carrying out significant work” at the scene.

Authorities advised Jersey residents to only seek emergency hospital care in the event of an actual medical emergency and to avoid the area of the blast, which was cordoned off.