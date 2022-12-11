Tigers collect Classic crown thanks to Snyder’s 21 points

Little Rock Central Coach Brian Ross has always raved about the little things Gavin Snyder does for his team, but it was his offensive exploits that stood out more than anything during the Tigers' run to the Charles Ripley Classic title.

The senior scored 21 points, including 14 during a crucial second quarter, as Central pounced away and beat Bryant 70-54 on Saturday night at Gryphon Arena.

The victory enabled the Tigers to get a leg up of sorts on their 6A-Central Conference mates, whom they'll meet at least two more times later in the season. But the 16-point win also gave Central (9-2) a bit of vindication in the event after being knocked out by rival Little Rock Parkview in the semifinals last year.

"Man this one feels really good," Ross said. "I know every team here was facing adversity, and it seemed like they were all down some guys. We were down a couple of our key players all week, too. But for us, it's next man up, and the guys that were here, they did their job and played hard for three straight days.

"And I thought we really got a special performance from Gavin Snyder, and that's great to see from a guy who's a senior and has been through it all for four years."

The shifty guard, who took home most valuable player honors, scored 22 and 21 points, respectively, in the first two rounds and was just as effective in the final.

Central led 18-10 in the second quarter after R.J. Lee's twisting lay-in, but it wasn't until Snyder's three-point play shortly afterwards that the Tigers were able to put Bryant (6-2) on its heels.

That conversion tilted the momentum in Central's favor, and seemingly every time the Hornets would attempt to wrestle it back, Snyder was usually the one who countered.

"He probably gets overlooked because of his size," Ross said of Snyder, who's listed at 5-10. "But ever since he walked through the doors in the ninth grade, he's been one of the toughest guys on the team. He can obviously score, he can obviously shoot the ball, but he can really do it all.

"He's got that composure and that leadership now to where he's comfortable and knows what to do. He kind of just put the team on his back during this tournament."

The Tigers led 29-21 before Snyder's bucket started a 9-2 run that put Central ahead 38-23 at halftime.

Bryant did spurt back in the third quarter and shaved its deficit to 43-32 after a three-pointer from Elem Shelby with 3:26 left, but then Annor Boateng began to assert himself for the Tigers.

The junior scored nine points during the final three minutes of the period, with his floater later extending Central's margin to 53-36 by the end of the quarter.

The Hornets made one final push and were down 62-49 following consecutive three-pointers from Shelby and Trenton Ford with 3:34 remaining in the game. Boateng, however, answered with short buckets on two straight possessions to all but end it for Central.

Boateng finished with 19 points, 6 rebounds and 5 blocks while Lee dropping in 14 points for the Tigers, who've won their past six games.

Shelby had 14 points. Darren Wallace added 12 points, and R.J. Young followed with 11 points for the Hornets.

PINE BLUFF 64,

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 58

Courtney Crutchfield notched 10 of his game-high 28 points in the fourth quarter as Pine Bluff (6-5) held on to take third place.

Deriyon Graydon had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 5 blocks for the Zebras, who opened an 18-7 lead in the first quarter but ended up trailing 29-28 at halftime. Pine Bluff eventually tied the game at 56-56 on a free throw from X'Zaevion Barnett with 2:50 left, then surged ahead for good on a lay-up from Graydon 27 seconds later.

Nate Coley scored 21 points, and Nemo Ootsey came up with 13 points for Parkview (3-5). Carson Backus also had nine points for the Patriots.

LITTLE ROCK SOUTHWEST 48,

LITTLE ROCK HALL 47

Samuel Meredith scored off a missed shot with two seconds left to send Southwest (3-4) to a win.

Melvin Taylor scored a team-high 14 points, and Deuce Alexander had six of his 10 points in the final quarter for the Gryphons, who faced a 24-21 halftime deficit. The lead changed hands seven times over the last two minutes – the final time coming on Meredith's game winner.

Jayden Slaughter had 11 points, Landen Hill finished with 10 points and Derrick Johnson ended with nine points for Hall (3-7).

LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC 46,

MILLS 43

Catholic (5-4) watched as Allen Dixon's three-pointer came up just short at the buzzer, allowing it to escape.

Walker Lewis and C.J. Onyekwelu each scored 12 points for the Rockets, who jumped out to a 15-2 lead.

Dixon scored 11 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter for Mills (4-5), which was missing four of its starters and was trailing 43-35 with just over three minutes to go before rallying to get closer. Keaton Cross finished with 11 points.