Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; NASA Johnson Space Center Director Vanessa Wyche. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont.; Preet Bharara, former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS’“Face the Nation” — Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Fiona Hill, a former Russia adviser in the Trump White House; Chris Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. 9:30 a.m., KTHVTV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Roger Carstens, special presidential envoy for hostage affairs. 8 a.m.

“Fox News Sunday” — Kirby; former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.