UA women tangle with Arkansas St.

FAYETTEVILLE -- For the first time in 42 years, an Arkansas State University women's basketball team will travel to Fayetteville and play the University of Arkansas.

No. 21 Arkansas (11-0) wraps up a four-game homestand and takes on Arkansas State at 3 p.m. at Walton Arena today. ASU (4-4) last played in Fayetteville nearly 42 years ago to the day, losing 57-50 to the Razorbacks on Dec. 13, 1980, at Barnhill Arena.

"It's a great budding of a rivalry," Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said.

The Razorbacks have started the season hot, winning 11 straight. ASU is looking to bounce back from a 14-point loss at North Alabama on Thursday. The Red Wolves are winners in four of their past six games.

"It'll be two back-to-back road games for them, but you can toss all that out the door," Neighbors said.

The Razorbacks flirted with danger Thursday against Lamar but played outstanding defense in the second half to avoid an upset with a 63-50 win. Neighbors said Lamar and ASU share some qualities.

"Their teams is similar to Lamar," he said of the Red Wolves. "They're built similarly. Strong guard play and undersized posts that do what they do."

The two teams met last season for the first time since the Red Wolves upended the Razorbacks 98-84 at Jonesboro in the 2005 Women's National Invitational Tournament. To this day, it is the highest-attended game (10,892) ever played inside First National Bank Arena, which was then called the Convocation Center.

"We'll pull out the video of '05, when they made a movie out of when we lost over there," Neighbors said. "We'll remind them."

In last year's rendition, Arkansas shot the ball at a 50% clip and defeated the Red Wolves 94-71 at Jonesboro.

"We had a war over there last time," Neighbors said. "It was not a hospitable environment, so I'll challenge our people to come out on Sunday and make sure we're ready for the Red Wolves."

Arkansas senior guard Makayla Daniels, who is day-to-day with an apparent left foot injury, led the Razorbacks with 22 points in that game.

Daniels is averaging 13.3 points per game this season and was named the Paradise Jam's most valuable player following a 69-53 win over Kansas State on Nov. 26. She played in the Razorbacks' Dec. 1 game against Troy but has been inactive for the two most-recent wins against Oral Roberts and Lamar.

She wore a boot while helping the team with pregame warm-ups prior to the ORU game but was no longer wearing it Thursday.

"Our training staff does a really good job of managing these situations," Neighbors said after Daniels missed her first game. "We had one similar in the past that worked great, so we're going to try and follow that blueprint and hope we get her back quicker than not."

Izzy Higginbottom, a sophomore from Batesville, transferred to ASU from Missouri in the offseason. She is leading the Red Wolves with 15.4 points per game, scoring in double figures eight times.

The Razorbacks have improved mightily in rebounding this season, holding a plus-7.4 rebound margin, but will have their hands full keeping Anna Griffin off the glass. The ASU sophomore leads the Sun Belt Conference with 10.9 rebounds per game, which ranks fourth nationally.

Samara Spencer scored a career-high 32 points on her birthday during a 92-58 romp over Oral Roberts last week. The sophomore guard, who was the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2021, leads Arkansas with 15.5 points per game.

Saylor Poffenbarger, a redshirt -freshman transfer from Connecticut, has posted back-to-back double-doubles. She leads Arkansas with eight rebounds per game.