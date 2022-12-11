UALR women at Western Kentucky

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, Ky.

RECORDS UALR 2-5; Western Kentucky 1-5

SERIES Western Kentucky leads 24-8

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Jaiyah Harris-Smith, 5-6, So.;6.1;7.1

G Tia Harvey, 5-9, Jr.;10.7;3.6

G Faith Lee, 5-11, Fr.;9.3;2.6

F Nikki Metcalfe, 6-2, Gr.;8.6;4.9

F Angelique Francis, 5-11, Sr.;6.0;6.0

COACH Joe Foley (379-219 in 20th season at UALR, 835-300 in 36th season overall)

Western Kentucky

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Josie Gilvin, 6-0, Fr.;4.3;2.2

F Gabby McBride, 6-4, Sr.;0.7;1.7

G Aaliyah Pitts, 6-0, Jr.;7.2;3.2

G Alexis Mead, 5-5, So.;6.3;3.5

G Mya Meredith, 5-11, So.;5.5;5.0

COACH Greg Collins (68-55 in sixth season at Western Kentucky and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR;;Western Kentucky

50.0;Points for;66.8

63.1;Points against;70.8

-5.3;Rebound margin;+1.3

+1.5;Turnover margin;+1.7

33.7;FG pct.;38.3

15.8;3-pt. pct.;26.9

59.4;FT pct.;70.2

CHALK TALK These former Sun Belt Conference rivals last met in a nonconference game in December 2020, with UALR winning 63-47 in Little Rock. ... The Trojans' 42-36 win over Texas A&M on Tuesday marked their first victory while scoring that few points since February 2009 (39-35 over Louisiana-Lafayette). ... Western Kentucky enters on a three-game losing streak. ... UALR's 15.8% three-point percentage ranks last among 350 Division I teams.

-- Mitchell Gladstone