UALR women at Western Kentucky
WHEN 2 p.m. Central
WHERE E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, Ky.
RECORDS UALR 2-5; Western Kentucky 1-5
SERIES Western Kentucky leads 24-8
RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UALR
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
G Jaiyah Harris-Smith, 5-6, So.;6.1;7.1
G Tia Harvey, 5-9, Jr.;10.7;3.6
G Faith Lee, 5-11, Fr.;9.3;2.6
F Nikki Metcalfe, 6-2, Gr.;8.6;4.9
F Angelique Francis, 5-11, Sr.;6.0;6.0
COACH Joe Foley (379-219 in 20th season at UALR, 835-300 in 36th season overall)
Western Kentucky
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
G Josie Gilvin, 6-0, Fr.;4.3;2.2
F Gabby McBride, 6-4, Sr.;0.7;1.7
G Aaliyah Pitts, 6-0, Jr.;7.2;3.2
G Alexis Mead, 5-5, So.;6.3;3.5
G Mya Meredith, 5-11, So.;5.5;5.0
COACH Greg Collins (68-55 in sixth season at Western Kentucky and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UALR;;Western Kentucky
50.0;Points for;66.8
63.1;Points against;70.8
-5.3;Rebound margin;+1.3
+1.5;Turnover margin;+1.7
33.7;FG pct.;38.3
15.8;3-pt. pct.;26.9
59.4;FT pct.;70.2
CHALK TALK These former Sun Belt Conference rivals last met in a nonconference game in December 2020, with UALR winning 63-47 in Little Rock. ... The Trojans' 42-36 win over Texas A&M on Tuesday marked their first victory while scoring that few points since February 2009 (39-35 over Louisiana-Lafayette). ... Western Kentucky enters on a three-game losing streak. ... UALR's 15.8% three-point percentage ranks last among 350 Division I teams.
-- Mitchell Gladstone