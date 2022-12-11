UAPB appoints fish health specialist

Lewis Boykin was appointed extension associate of fish health for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Department of Aquaculture and Fisheries. He will be headquartered at the university's Fish Health and Disease Diagnostic Laboratory in Lonoke.

In this position, Boykin will provide laboratory and field services to fish producers and assist in resolving issues related to fish health and disease diagnostics, aquatic vegetation and water quality. Part of his job will be conducting site visits and participating in community outreach activities.

"Mr. Boykin plans to develop new programs utilizing the aquaculture ponds at UAPB's Lonoke farm and provide empirically-based recommendations for Arkansas fish producers," said Grace Ramena, associate professor and director of fish health and diagnostics at UAPB. "He has extensive fish production experience and sees the Lonoke ponds as an excellent opportunity to implement innovative ideas and techniques to help fish producers."

Boykin will assist Ramena in her lab's ongoing research projects and disseminate information to the public to advance the aquaculture industry. During the community outreach activities he develops, he will share best practices and new techniques with aquaculture professionals and hobbyists. He believes this will help recruit future professionals to the aquaculture industry.

"I plan to actively engage with stakeholders in fish health and disease diagnostics and through other services we provide that will positively impact the industry," Boykin said. "I've met with many stakeholders throughout my career and have always appreciated the wealth of information that is shared amongst individuals with vested interests."

Prior to joining UAPB, Boykin served as a hatchery manager with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Research Service's Harry K. Dupree Stuttgart National Aquaculture Research Center. In that position, he supported Arkansas' commercial fish producers to create a more efficient method of raising striped and hybrid striped/white bass.

"We are very fortunate to have Mr. Boykin join our program," Ramena said. "His experience and expertise stem from his time as a fellow fish producer and district extension agent with the state of Georgia. He served as the area manager at the McDuffie Hatchery and Public Fishing Area for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources for over six years."

At the Georgia site, Boykin managed a 580-acre multi-use facility that included a warm-water fish hatchery, a public fishing area with seven lakes designated for angler access and an environmental education center that served surrounding counties with extension and educational outreach programs. He also served as a fisheries technician, working with other agencies throughout the state to assist in fisheries management efforts.

Earlier in his career, Boykin worked as a laboratory manager for the Department of Biological Sciences at Augusta University in Augusta, Ga.

"The most enjoyable part of my career is assisting fish producers and their operations, hearing their concerns and resolving the issues," he said. "I look forward to having an immediate impact on sustaining the Arkansas aquaculture industry through the services we provide at the UAPB Fish Health and Disease Diagnostic Laboratory."

---

Will Hehemann is with the UAPB School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences.