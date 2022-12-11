UAPB falls to Texas in Austin

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff trailed the University of Texas 25-24 with 8:42 left in the first half, but from there, nothing was going to slow down the second-ranked Longhorns.

The narrow lead expanded to 46-30 by halftime, and the Longhorns shot better than 63% from the floor in the second half while cruising to an 88-43 win over the Golden Lions on Saturday at the new Moody Center.

Texas (7-1), coming off its first loss of the season to the University of Illinois, shot 37 for 62 (59.7%) for the game, making 9 of 22 shots from 3-point range, and hit 5 of 10 free throws. Christian Bishop had 16 points and 9 rebounds, Dillon Mitchell and Brock Cunningham each scored 13 and Marcus Carr had 9 for Chris Beard's Longhorns.

Chris Greene scored 14 points and Kylen Milton had 13 for UAPB (3-8), which made only 5 of 26 field-goal attempts (19.2%) in the second half and finished 17 for 51 (33.3%). The Lions made 6 of 22 3-point shots and made 3 of 3 free throws for the game.

Each team had five lead changes in the early going. UAPB was ahead by as much as 16-13 with 13:28 left in the first half.

UAPB was plagued with 22 turnovers to Texas' 9, and the Longhorns were stronger in the paint with a 52-18 advantage and 3 blocked shots to none for UAPB.

Texas opened the $375 million Moody Center to replace the Frank Erwin Center, which is up for demolition due to the establishment of the nearby Dell Medical Center.

UAPB will travel to the University of Minnesota for a 7 p.m. tipoff Wednesday, with the game scheduled to air on Big Ten Network. The Lions will return to Pine Bluff to host Springdale-based Ecclesia College at 1 p.m. Dec. 17 and take a long holiday break before beginning SWAC play Jan. 2 at Alabama A&M University.

Texas will host Rice University at 7 p.m. Monday.