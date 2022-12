UCA women at Tulsa

WHEN 1 p.m. Central

WHERE Reynolds Center, Tulsa

RECORDS UCA 4-3; Tulsa 7-2

SERIES Tulsa leads 2-1

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET None

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UCA

POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG

G Randrea Wright, 5-7, So. 8.9 3.4

G Gloria Fornah, 5-10, So. 1.3 1.4

G Kayla Mitchell, 5-5, Sr. 6.6 3.4

F Kyjai Miles, 6-1, Jr. 5.3 5.4

F Kierra Prim, 5-9, Jr. 11.7 8.6

COACH Sandra Rushing (179-132 in 11th season at UCA, 582-387 in 34th season overall)

TULSA

POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG

G Delanie Crawford, 5-11, So. 10.7 6.2

F Temira Poindexter, 6-1, So. 14.3 5.8

G Maya Mayberry, 5-8, Sr. 10.8 3.2

G Maddie Bittle, 5-10, Sr. 8.4 4.1

F Jessika Evans, 6-0, Jr. 6.0 5.3

COACH Angie Nelp (24-13 in second season at Tulsa and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA Tulsa

50.1 Points for 73.9

57.0 Points against 57.8

+1.1 Rebound margin +7.4

-0.7 Turnover margin -1.6

34.9 FG pct. 42.0

16.5 3-pt pct. 31.1

65.3 FT pct. 65.8

CHALK TALK Tulsa dominated when UCA visited last December, riding a 26-7 first quarter to a 78-46 victory. … The Sugar Bears are 1-3 in road games this season, their only win coming at Louisiana-Monroe. … The Golden Hurricane feature Fayetteville alum Maya Mayberry, daughter of former Razorback Lee Mayberry.