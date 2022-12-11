Where will the money go? Washington County to decide soon how to spend $2.3 million in covid-relief grants for nonprofits

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County officials will have to deal with demand greatly exceeding supply when they consider how to distribute the county's American Rescue Plan Act funds to local community groups and nonprofits.

The county has received 42 applications for funding with the total amount requested approaching $30 million. It has set aside $2.3 million in federal covid-relief funds for nonprofit organizations.

Patrick Deakins, justice of the peace for District 5 and county judge-elect, said in his mind the $2.3 million figure is "a hard cap" on the amount that will be available.

"We all know there are far more requests for assistance than we can possibly fund," Deakins said.

Evelyn Rios Stafford, justice of the peace for District 12, said she would like to see the county reconsider the $2.3 million limit in light of the number of requests.

"Part of the original idea behind giving us all this money to begin with was to make sure we're helping people in our community who were affected by the pandemic," Stafford said. "I think we should be providing more than $2.3 million."

The county announced at the end of August it would set aside about $2.3 million of the $46 million in relief money it got under the federal law for local nonprofit organizations. The county accepted applications through Oct. 31. Those applications will be sent to the Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District in Harrison, which will review the applications to see if they comply with federal guidelines. The county will pay the district from $10,000 up to $35,000, depending on the number of applications received and reviewed.

After the review, the Quorum Court will receive reports on the applications, and the justices of the peace will decide in early 2023 whether to fund the requests.

County Treasurer Bobby Hill said the county has about $5 million in federal relief funds that have not been obligated. He said another $2 million was designated for "premium pay" for county employees, but has not been spent.

The applications range in size from $10,000 to more than $8 million and come from long-established charities like the Ronald McDonald House and the Lions Club to organizations including the Washington Water Authority, which submitted four requests ranging from $2.4 million to more than $8 million. The Washington Water Authority's requests total about $20 million.

The applications falling between the lower and higher amounts include many aimed at providing assistance to individuals. They include a request for $290,346 from the New Beginnings NWA nonprofit organization.

New Beginnings

New Beginnings NWA is a shelter community for people who have experienced long-term homelessness in Northwest Arkansas, according to its application. People with chronic patterns of homelessness often have unique needs that differentiate them from people who go through a short episode of homelessness.

Data show that chronically homeless people are more likely to sleep outdoors rather than in an emergency shelter and are much more likely to face co-occurring challenges with mental illness, substance abuse, long-term disability and chronic health problems. New Beginnings is specifically designed for this priority population by providing a safe living environment paired with support services that improve health and housing outcomes for residents, the application states.

The community includes 20 individual cabins (8 feet by 12 feet) that are equipped with heat, air conditioning, an in-wall USB phone charger and furnishings. There is also a shared community building containing a kitchen, bathrooms, showers, laundry room and office space. A fenced perimeter, 24-hour security system and on-duty overnight personnel ensure the residents are safe. The residents operate the front desk during business hours, clean the facilities, maintain the grounds, vote on their own "good neighbor" policies and select Resident Council leaders to improve the quality of life at New Beginnings.

Solomon Burchfield, the group's executive director, said the project was launched in September 2021 and has served 28 people since then.

"We're giving people who are homeless or on the street a better chance," Burchfield said.

Craig Kritzer lives at New Beginnings. He had moved out of the housing provided by the organization, but lost his residence when the West End apartments in Fayetteville were damaged and then closed due to flooding.

Kritzer said he lived in the woods in the area around the New Beginnings location at 251 W. 19th St. for 17 or 18 years. He said he has been in and out of jail, something many homeless people become accustomed to and use as a survival mechanism when they are too cold or too hungry, he said.

"Lots of times people will walk into a store and steal a candy bar so they can be arrested and get that 45 days or 90 days," he said.

The New Beginnings facility is more than just food and shelter, Kritzer said.

"They give us the space, the time and effort and the respect and the confidence to grow from where I was at," he said. "It's not just having a roof over your head, although that's important. It's love. It's caring. It's a family where we can count on each other."

Another application that targets a specific local issue is from the Northwest Arkansas Land Trust, which is seeking $15,000. In their application, the organization says it wants to work with other groups to preserve local family farms and farm land.

"The Northwest Arkansas Land Trust is a crucial part of the NWA Food System Initiative that seeks to grow more farmers and more fresh fruits and vegetables in our region," the group says in its application. "We are working collaboratively with the University of Arkansas' Center for Farms and Food and the NWA Food Conservancy to help address systems-level change to support local farms and food."

Robert Hopper, director of engagement and giving for the organization, said the group wants to help provide local people with locally grown food.

Questioning the process

The distribution process for the American Rescue Plan Act funds was a bone of contention for several months with some nonprofit groups noting the Quorum Court awarded money to some groups without any process in place to accept and evaluate requests. The county allocated about $2.9 million to Upskill NWA for a job-training program to address shortages of qualified employees in health care and another $315,000 to Returning Home, a Springdale nonprofit group helping men who have been incarcerated reintegrate with the community.

The use of relief funding for an expansion of the county's Detention Center has also raised questions. The justices of the peace have sent two ordinances on to the full Quorum Court that would appropriate about $18.8 million in relief money for an expansion of the Detention Center.

Stafford and others have cautioned against using the money on any jail expansion. Deakins said the county has been diligent in exploring the question of using the money for a jail project that is designed to improve the jail's ability to handle the covid pandemic, and he's confident it is an acceptable use of the money.

Deakins also noted the Treasury Department has no process for reviewing proposed uses.

"We have been told there is no process and there will be no process," Deakins said of asking for guidance from the Treasury Department. "Once again, we're flying without any help from the federal government."

Stafford said the lack of assurances that using the money for the jail project is acceptable should be reason for caution and possibly reconsidering the funding source.

