Zebras take third in tournament

LITTLE ROCK -- The third and final day of the Charles Ripley Holiday Tournament tipped off Saturday with the Pine Bluff Zebras defeating the Little Rock Parkview Patriots 64-58 in a nail-biter to earn third place.

Courtney Crutchfield was on fire early for the Zebras and finished with 28 points, 5 rebounds and a steal on 12-of-19 shooting from the field. He scored the team's first 8 points, and Pine Bluff (4-4) was rolling early, up by 10 at the end of the first quarter. Braylen Hall had a pair of 3-pointers as well.

Parkview was playing hectic in the first quarter and allowing too many open shots. The reserves came in and slowed everything down, and the Patriots got good looks by being patient in their offense. They buckled down and outscored the Zebras by 11 in the second quarter, led by Nathaniel Coley's 9 points off the bench.

THE GAME CHANGED WHEN ...

It got close in the second quarter. No team led by more than 6 after Parkview came back from its slow start. It was back-and-forth basketball until the end of the game.

The third quarter saw contributions from everyone on both sides, while in the fourth it seemed like the best players for each team had the ball every possession and were trying to will their team to victory. Fatigue could've been a factor, considering this was the third day in a row of games for both teams.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO ...

Crutchfield was quiet in the third quarter but took over when his team needed him the most late in the game. His two free throws, to put Pine Bluff up 62-58 with 14 seconds left, all but iced the game.

Deriyon Graydon also had another double-double with 10 points, 12 rebounds and 3 blocks, being the presence in the paint the Zebras needed. Coley scored 21 points for the Patriots.

NEXT UP ...

Pine Bluff will face Sheridan next at home at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.