Area children perform the Dance of the Reed Flutes during “Sing, Dance, Rejoice: A Christmas gift to Southeast Arkansas!” Dec. 3 at the fine arts center of the University of Arkansas at Monticello. Dancers were Stella Howard (left) Nora Riley, Kayleigh Longstreth, Adalynn Felts, and Saylor Boykin. The Southeast Arkansas Concert Association sponsored the show which featured various performances including a holiday sing along, reading of Luke 2, poetry, handbells, and trumpets, according to a spokesman. (Special to The Commercial)

Print Headline: A holiday dance

