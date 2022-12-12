Arkansas brings in FCS wide receiver

Receiver transfer Andrew Armstrong saw the chance to play immediately, and because of that he gave the University of Arkansas his oral commitment Sunday evening.

He and his parents officially visited Fayetteville Friday to Sunday.

"The coaches make me feel like it's home," Armstrong said. "I'm all the way in Dallas, so that's like five hours or something like that. It feels like home being here."

Armstrong, 6-5, 197 pounds, played at Texas A&M-Commerce of the Football Championship Subdivision level the past two seasons. He had 62 receptions for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns as a sophomore and 15 catches for 297 yards and 3 scores as a redshirt freshman.

He picked Arkansas over 16 other scholarship offers, including Missouri, Louisville, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech, Miami, Wisconsin and other schools.

His relationship with Razorbacks receivers coach Kenny Guiton played a major role in his decision.

"He's like my old coach at my old school. I can talk to him like a friend," said Armstrong, who has canceled a visit to Missouri. "He's like my age, so I can relate to him a lot. I can relate to Coach G a lot. He's like a brother to me. I just felt that connection when I first spoke to him."

Armstrong was hosted by freshman receiver Sam M'bake.

"He just told me all the good things – the football team, practice, how everything goes," Armstrong said. "He was just very high on Arkansas."

Armstrong said the players at Arkansas also helped his decision.

"They were very honest about everything," Armstrong said. "I was asking all of them questions. Like I said, the facilities, the food, everything."

Soon after posting his offer from the Razorbacks and plans to visit Fayetteville, Armstrong noticed the fans' enthusiasm for the football program.

"Arkansas, just Fayetteville, being the only team in Arkansas," he said. "I know the fan base is amazing and crazy."

He plans to enroll at Arkansas in January and will have two years of eligibility. Armstrong is the third transfer to commit to Arkansas.