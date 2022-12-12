Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded at the Benton County Clerk's Office Dec. 1-7.
Dec. 1
Mario Aguilar Suarez, 56 and Martha Alicia Ayala, 49, both of Bentonville
Jerre Paul Barron, 89, and Marlene Marian Clapp, 75, both of Bella Vista
Cody Wayne Campbell, 31, and Lisa Marie Kare, 39, both of Watts, Okla.
Connor Stephen Clouser, 34, and Jennifer Elizabeth Cardenas, 32, both of Bentonville
Robert Sean Digiovanni, 49, and Dana Ann Gilbert, 50, both of Bentonville
Dec. 2
Kyler Lee Brummett, 25, and Emily Renae Means, 23, both of Bentonville
Dylan Dewayne Fourkiller, 30, and Cecily Noel Fyfe, 35, both of Colcord, Okla.
Alexander De Jesus Matute, 28, and Kenia Ibeth Ulloa, 26, both of Rogers
Jeremy Vincent McMillon, 45, and Jasmine Angela Rara, 42, both of Rogers
Jonathan Ray Owsley, 34, and Amy Lynnea Richards, 38, both of Centerton
Preston Wayne Pierson, 39, and Jeana Leigh Mathias, 26, both of Rogers
Julie Anne Ragan, 36, and Sade Elizabeth Wohlfahrt, 38, both of Bentonville
Charles William Stanley, 39, Springdale, and Jaclyn Paige Ramirez, 38, Rogers
Alex Yovani Trejo-Lopez, 40, and Yamel Virginia Rodriguez-Tapia, 39, both of Kansas City, Mo.
Brandon Luke Vann, 21, and Yosemite Zamora, 20, both of Siloam Springs
Dec. 5
Jorge Alfredo Antonio Alvarado Juarez, 40, and Zuleima Marilu Portillo Alvarez, 34, both of Rogers
Trevor Lee Hughes, 22, and Christian Brooke Smith, 24, both of Bentonville
Matthew Neal Long, 34, Siloam Springs, and Lisa Anne Hutchins, 39, Kansas, Okla.
Kenneth Mordi, 37, and April Faith Elizabeth Jules, 28, both of Rogers
Michael Angelo Torres, 45, and Lori Ann Barnes, 51, both of Bella Vista
Evan Zachary Zupan, 30, Rogers, and Emelia Marilyn Barrick, 27, Gentry
Dec. 6
Robert Carl Alexander, 81, and Norma Carter Brown, 84, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.
Aaron James Coker, 21, Bella Vista, and Kaylan Marie Oxford, 23, Rogers
James Conrad Crutchfield, 49, and Nancy Gail Cathcart, 43, both of Bella Vista
Hans Joseph Emanuelson, 33, Siloam Springs, and Rachel Ann Schuett, 28, Rogers
Joshua Joseph Hallbauer, 20, and Molly Kaye Egbert, 19, both of Centerton
Shiloh Huff, 33, and Maeanna Katherine Miller-Barnard, 23, both of Decatur
Felix Luis Laracuete, 64, and Joanne Asimakis Revelas, 68, both of Bentonville
Jazmine Sharee Seel, 24, and Skyler J. Wayne Settlemyre, 22, both of Siloam Springs
Dec. 7
Daniel Steven Anderson, 37, and Marichris A. Hunter, 39, both of Bentonville
Felix Aaron Chavez, 31, Lowell, and Madison Kathleen Holden, 30, Broken Arrow, Okla.
Jerry Ray David, 65, and Rhona Salinas Candinato, 34, both of Bella Vista
Matthew Joseph William Zilla, 29, and Leigha Rene Terry, 25, both of Bella Vista