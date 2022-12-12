Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded at the Benton County Clerk's Office Dec. 1-7.

Dec. 1

Mario Aguilar Suarez, 56 and Martha Alicia Ayala, 49, both of Bentonville

Jerre Paul Barron, 89, and Marlene Marian Clapp, 75, both of Bella Vista

Cody Wayne Campbell, 31, and Lisa Marie Kare, 39, both of Watts, Okla.

Connor Stephen Clouser, 34, and Jennifer Elizabeth Cardenas, 32, both of Bentonville

Robert Sean Digiovanni, 49, and Dana Ann Gilbert, 50, both of Bentonville

Dec. 2

Kyler Lee Brummett, 25, and Emily Renae Means, 23, both of Bentonville

Dylan Dewayne Fourkiller, 30, and Cecily Noel Fyfe, 35, both of Colcord, Okla.

Alexander De Jesus Matute, 28, and Kenia Ibeth Ulloa, 26, both of Rogers

Jeremy Vincent McMillon, 45, and Jasmine Angela Rara, 42, both of Rogers

Jonathan Ray Owsley, 34, and Amy Lynnea Richards, 38, both of Centerton

Preston Wayne Pierson, 39, and Jeana Leigh Mathias, 26, both of Rogers

Julie Anne Ragan, 36, and Sade Elizabeth Wohlfahrt, 38, both of Bentonville

Charles William Stanley, 39, Springdale, and Jaclyn Paige Ramirez, 38, Rogers

Alex Yovani Trejo-Lopez, 40, and Yamel Virginia Rodriguez-Tapia, 39, both of Kansas City, Mo.

Brandon Luke Vann, 21, and Yosemite Zamora, 20, both of Siloam Springs

Dec. 5

Jorge Alfredo Antonio Alvarado Juarez, 40, and Zuleima Marilu Portillo Alvarez, 34, both of Rogers

Trevor Lee Hughes, 22, and Christian Brooke Smith, 24, both of Bentonville

Matthew Neal Long, 34, Siloam Springs, and Lisa Anne Hutchins, 39, Kansas, Okla.

Kenneth Mordi, 37, and April Faith Elizabeth Jules, 28, both of Rogers

Michael Angelo Torres, 45, and Lori Ann Barnes, 51, both of Bella Vista

Evan Zachary Zupan, 30, Rogers, and Emelia Marilyn Barrick, 27, Gentry

Dec. 6

Robert Carl Alexander, 81, and Norma Carter Brown, 84, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.

Aaron James Coker, 21, Bella Vista, and Kaylan Marie Oxford, 23, Rogers

James Conrad Crutchfield, 49, and Nancy Gail Cathcart, 43, both of Bella Vista

Hans Joseph Emanuelson, 33, Siloam Springs, and Rachel Ann Schuett, 28, Rogers

Joshua Joseph Hallbauer, 20, and Molly Kaye Egbert, 19, both of Centerton

Shiloh Huff, 33, and Maeanna Katherine Miller-Barnard, 23, both of Decatur

Felix Luis Laracuete, 64, and Joanne Asimakis Revelas, 68, both of Bentonville

Jazmine Sharee Seel, 24, and Skyler J. Wayne Settlemyre, 22, both of Siloam Springs

Dec. 7

Daniel Steven Anderson, 37, and Marichris A. Hunter, 39, both of Bentonville

Felix Aaron Chavez, 31, Lowell, and Madison Kathleen Holden, 30, Broken Arrow, Okla.

Jerry Ray David, 65, and Rhona Salinas Candinato, 34, both of Bella Vista

Matthew Joseph William Zilla, 29, and Leigha Rene Terry, 25, both of Bella Vista