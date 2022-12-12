Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Nov. 28

Decatur School

Arkansas 102 East, Decatur

Critical violations: Food in the two-door coolers 3 and 5 are not holding food at 41 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Condensation leak in the walk-in freezer. Person in charge put a pan under the leak to catch water. Work order has been submitted. Repeat violation.

Guanajuato Meat Market

229 S. Main St., Decatur

Critical violations: Tamales, salsa, pico, guacamole and rice are not date marked with a use-by date as needed.

Noncritical violations: Person in charge has attended the class and tested. Results are not in at this time. Cartons of raw shell eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods. Tamales, salsa, pico, guacamole, rice and tortillas are not labeled with ingredients or location where prepared. Wall behind cooking pots is not in good condition, not smooth and easily cleanable or porous. Ceiling tiles in the meat department are not smooth and easily cleanable.

Handy Mart

141 E. Roller Ave., Decatur

Critical violations: Not all food in the hot-case is at 135 degrees or above. Items marked as "keep frozen" when removed from the freezer to the walk-in cooler need to have a date mark and must be used or discarded within seven days. Repeat violation.

Noncritical violations: Employee used a pizza cutter and wiped it off. No test strips to check sanitizer concentration on location. Knives hanging behind a bracket and the wall behind and around is visibly dirty. Floor under fryer is missing tiles.

Kids For The Future Of Western Benton County

425 S. Main St., Decatur

Critical violations: Sanitizer in the three-compartment sink is too strong.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Simmons Chicken Store

254 S. Main St., Decatur

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit posted is expired. Permit fee has not been paid.

Upper Elementary School

500 Eighth Ave. S.E., Gravette

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No heat test strips.

Nov. 29

Aoi Sushi

211 N.E. A St., Suite A, Bentonville

Critical violations: Multiple bottles in cook area without labels.

Noncritical violations: None

BV Bar And Grill

98 Clubhouse Drive, Bella Vista

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The asterisking on the menu was not beside each item and consumer advisory was not on each page. To-go cup used to dispense sugar.

D.A.R.P Foundation

1199 Grant St., Decatur

Critical violations: Bologna is 43 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Decatur Livestock Auction.

8950 Arkansas 59 South, Decatur

Critical violations: Zip-bag of raw hamburger on top of a package of hot dogs. Containers of raw hamburger and bacon stored above containers of ready-to-eat foods.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

La Fogata Tacos & Papas Asadas

714 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Hot water was not working/heating up. The retail food permit was not posted.

Mizu Hibachi Express

212 W. Main St., Gentry

Critical violations: Facility is required to have a parasite destruction letter from the supplier. Test strips on location are for chlorine. Sanitizer is quaternary ammonia.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Clean all nonfood contact surfaces to remove dust and debris. Water fill port does not have a cover or an alternate way to keep port clean when the water source is disconnected. No valve for the waste holding tank drain line.

Pastafina Italian Restaurant

1045 E. Lowell Ave., Cave Springs

Critical violations: The sanitizer buckets lack a level of 10-50ppm. Three containers of multiquat sanitizer without a label.

Noncritical violations: None

Royal Egg Rolls

439 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: Observed a bag of molded garlic in the refrigerator was not discarded.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Chopped onions and mushrooms were stored in the refrigerator uncovered. Items in refrigerator, beneath prep table, and prepared sauces are not date marked. Sauces in recycled bottles not labeled and sugar not labeled. To-go containers with no handles are being used in the dry goods for scooping. Bins, refrigerators and shelving have some food debris building up on the outside. No covered trash receptacle in the women's restroom. The kitchen floor has missing tile and a portion of the wall by the grill is damaged and should be repaired. Family took over the existing restaurant and a permit in the new owner's name is required.

Second Street Pantry

201 N.W. Second St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired 6/30/22.

Thai Basil

3301 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 25, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Cardboard is being used as nonfood contact surfaces on top of shelves in prep areas. Walls in kitchen, particularly in food prep areas, have an accumulation of food residue and grease.

The Little Red Barn Fabrica de Churros

910 W. Olrich St., Lot 6, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food manager certification.

The Little Red Hot Chocolate Barn

910 W. Olrich St., Lot 6, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification.

TNT Express

1196 Arkansas 59 South, Decatur

Critical violations: No paper towels for use at the handwashing sink. Package of raw sausage on the top shelf in the two-door cooler over ready-to-eat foods. Pan of uncooked meat loaf over cases of packaged food in the two-door cooler. Corn dog reheated to 139 degrees. Package says to heat to 160 degrees. Bag of sliced turkey in the walk-in at 42 degrees. Exterior thermometer for the walk-in is reading 40 degrees. Cases of food marked as "keep frozen" must be date marked when removed from the freezer and used within seven days. Open container of cottage cheese is not date marked as needed. Container of shredded beef and one pulled pork date marked 11/20/22, exceeding the use-by date.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Cooked sausage in pans placed in the prep table drawer. Product temperature 47 degrees and 63 degrees. Shredded beef in pan at 111 degrees. Items not being cooled properly as needed. Sandwiches, salads and other items packaged at the facility for customer grab-and-go must include all the ingredients on the packaging. Ice in the three-door freezer is falling onto food items. Ice is covering the fan guards. Repeat violation. Employee working with open food is not wearing an effective hair restraint.

Topgolf

3919 S. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 1200, Rogers

Critical violations: Serving Bavarian cream beyond manufacturers use-by date of 11/15/2022. Spray bottles of sanitizer not labeled with contents.

Noncritical violations: No sanitizer detected in sanitizer bucket.

Nov. 30

CCSS Childcare Facility

920 S. Carl St., Bldg. 4, Suite 1-3, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Open package of bologna exceeds the seven day use-by date based on the date marked on the package by an employee.

Noncritical violations: Permit posted but expired.

Chuy's Restaurant

4889 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Rogers

Critical violations: Employee cup without lid on table in tortilla prep area. Kitchen utensils and food debris in handwashing sink in back food prep area. Steak being held in container on stove at 118 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Roach observed beneath dish machine at time of inspection. Ice scoop stored in ice bin with the handle touching ice in server area. Missing partial ceiling tile in dish area. Food debris, dust and dirt accumulation beneath and behind equipment throughout facility.

Concordia Retirement Community

1 Concordia Drive, Bella Vista

Critical violations: Observed rodent droppings and several open bait stations in the dry storage room.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Observed a gap under the outside kitchen door located beside the dry storage room. The emergency escape button on the walk-in cooler is missing.

Courtyard By Marriott

4201 W. Green Acres Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Plate simulating disc thermometer reaching 137 degrees. Milk and heavy cream in refrigerator two being kept at 44 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Boxes of food and frozen turkey being stored on floor of walk-in freezer.

El Pueblito Mexican Restaurant

1707 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Observed beans in the large stainless refrigerator at 44 degrees and beans in the walk-in cooler at 44 degrees. In addition, the items were stacked in the refrigerator and walk-in cooler preventing adequate cooling. Queso at 106 degrees at the waitress station. Tomatoes and onions at 43 degrees in the walk-in cooler and salsa at 44 degrees in the large stainless refrigerator. Opening temperature logs show the refrigerator at 38 degrees and the walk-in cooler at 40 degrees at opening. Spices, sugar, etc. were not labeled. No covered receptacle in the women's restroom.

Firehouse Subs

2009 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 300, Rogers

Critical violations: Ham and turkey in meat cooler being held at 46 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Bags of onions being kept on floor near mopsink. Wiping cloths are being left on food contact surfaces when not in use.

Panda Express

2004 Promenade Blvd., Suite A, Rogers

Critical violations: Sliced peppers being kept at 47 degrees, chow mien noodles being held at 46 degrees and liquid egg being held at 47 degrees, all in walk-in cooler. Diced pineapples being held at 44 degrees in prep table.

Noncritical violations: None

Sam's Club - Deli/Bakery

3500 S.E. Club Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Bakery and butcher area handsinks lacking paper towels.

Noncritical violations: None

Table Grocery Market - Table Mesa

108 E. Central Ave., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks thermometer in hot-hold cabinet for enchiladas and tamales.

Table Mesa Bistro

108 E. Central Ave., Suite 10, Bentonville

Critical violations: Thawing fish was still in vacuum package. Packaging was labeled for the fish to be removed from the vacuum package before thawing. Wiping cloth bucket over 400 ppm quat sanitizer. Dispenser at three-compartment sink is dispensing at a very high concentration. Sanitizer can be diluted with water until dispensing at the correct temperature.

Noncritical violations: Wall in room with walk-in cooler has fallen apart, showing exposed brick. Some flooring in the kitchen area is cracked and no longer smooth and easy to clean.

Thaden School

800 S.E. C St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Open container of milk at self-service bar at 58 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Dec. 1

BM Tacos Burritos & More

1625 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee did not lather with soap for the required 10-15 seconds prior to rinsing off the soap. Employee used the handwashing sink for emptying out a sanitizer bucket and rinsing out a towel another time. Employees handled ready-to-eat food with bare hands. According to the employees, they used the last of the gloves prior to the inspection today. As an acceptable alternative, employees used utensils and new single zip food storage bag over hands to handle foods that could not be handled with a utensil. No soap at the handwashing sink. No handwashing sign posted at the handwashing sink in kitchen or either restroom. Kitchen handwashing sink is visibly dirty and has food debris in it. Raw meats stored above ready-to-eat foods in the drawer below the grill. Salsa at the servers counter is sitting at room temperature. Foods removed from the freezer must have a date mark when placed in the refrigerator (flautas, chicken, for example).

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Employee washed hands at the three-compartment sink instead of the handwashing sink. Food employees shall wear hair restraints such as hats, hair coverings or nets, beard restraints, that are designed and worn to effectively keep their hair from contacting exposed food; clean equipment, utensils, and linens; and unwrapped single-service and single-use articles. Wrapped fork and knife are stored with the mouth contact surface up.

Domino's Pizza

207 Slack St., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Opening permit was not posted.

Lakepoint Restaurant And Event Center

103 Marina Drive, Bella Vista

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection anager. Menu does not have asterisking beside the items.

Stone Mill Cafe

2903 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 1, Bentonville

Critical violations: Sanitizer in wipe bucket at 100 ppm quat.

Noncritical violations: None

Taqueria El Molcajete

2490 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: Handsink blocked by dirty dishes.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff.

The Cockpit Catering Company

1 Cass Hough Drive, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks readable thermometers in prep tables. Digital thermometer connected to personal device present.

White Oak Station

2000 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers

Critical violations: Cheese curds in display being held at 47 degrees, and salami and cheese stick snack being held at 48 degrees. Open packages of cheese in prep table lacking date marking. Sanitizer squirt bottles not labeled with contents.

Noncritical violations: No documentation for certified food protection manager on staff. Boxes of food being kept on floor in walk-in freezer, walk-in cooler, and in dry storage area.

Dec. 2

59 Diner

106 First Ave. N.E., Gravette

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Acropolis

905 N.W. 13th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Dead insects on floor near walk-in cooler. Multiple nonfood contact (inside/outside of food equipment, handles on coolers, bottoms/shelves of cold-hold units) surfaces have an accumulation of food residue.

Airship at Coler

1300 Applegate Trail, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. No quat test strips.

JJ's Grill

12 Cunningham Corner, Suite 1, Bella Vista

Critical violations: Green peppers at 51 degrees in the prep table.

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks refrigerator thermometer in prep table refrigerator. Posted permit expired on September 30, 2022.

La Creperie

3004 Red Haven St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Part on pump not currently working.

Noncritical violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Nov. 28 -- Gravette Middle School, 607 Dallas St. S.E., Gravette; Lisa Academy, 590 S. Horsebarn Road, Rogers; Memorial Park Concession Stand, 117 W. Central Ave., Bentonville

Nov. 29 -- B-List On The Bricks 105 S. Third St., Rogers; Blu DTR, 214 W. Elm St., Rogers; DARP Foundation - Bldg. 2, 1199 Grant St., Decatur; Elevate Nutrition, 5100 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Rogers

Nov. 30 -- Bentonville High School, 1901 S.E. J St., Bentonville; Bentonville High School - North, 1901 S.E. J St., Bentonville; Fujisan Sushi - Inside Sam's Club, 3500 S.E. Club Blvd., Bentonville; Ruth Hale Barker Middle School, 500 S.E. 18th St., Bentonville; Sam's Club - Cafe, 3500 S.E. Club Blvd., Bentonville; Sam's Club - Food Store, 3500 S.E. Club Blvd., Bentonville; Twin Peaks, 2400 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers

Dec. 1 -- After 5, 2000 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 101, Rogers; First Watch, 500 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 28, Bentonville; Hiwasse Mercantile, 13587 Arkansas 279, Hiwasse; King Pins Family Entertainment, 1490 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs; The Meatin Place BBQ, 200 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge; Wild About Learning Academy - West, 2705 S.E. G St., Bentonville; Zaxby's, 4301 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers

Dec. 2 -- Bearded Chops Market, 308 First Ave. N.E., Gravette; Gentry High School - Basketball Concession, 1155 Pioneer Lane, Gentry