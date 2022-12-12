Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Monday, Dec. 12

Watson Chapel School Board to meet

Watson Chapel School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the district office, 4100 Camden Road. The agenda includes the superintendent's report, financial report, and an update on construction plans for the new high school. Also, the Coleman Choir will sing, according to a news release. Details: (870) 879-0220.

A&P finance panel to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission Finance Committee will meet at noon Dec. 12 in the offices of the A&P Commission, 623 S. Main St. Participants are asked to let the staff know if they plan to attend, according to a news release. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, (870) 534-2121.

Angel Tree deadline set

The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program at Pine Bluff is underway until Dec. 12 to help children in need. There are names to be adopted and drop-off Angel Tree locations at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave.; Simmons Bank, 501 S. Main St.; Hibbett Sports, 1650 E. Harding Ave.; and Walmart Supercenter, 5501 S. Olive St., which is offering in-store and online options. Just select a name from the tree, buy the gift and drop it into the Salvation Army's Angel Tree box, which is usually located near the store's exit. Details: TheSalvationArmyofPineBluff/ on Facebook.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

A&P meeting set

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Dec. 13 in the the A&P Commission office, 623 S. Main St, at the ARTSpace. Participants are asked to let the staff know if they plan to attend, according to a news release. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, (870) 534-2121 or bbrown@explorepinebluff.com.

Chamber slates Lunch & Learn

A Lunch & Learn session will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. The session will be in rooms A&B, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce newsletter. The guest speaker will be Stephanie Ezell, donor recruitment director for the Arkansas Blood Institute. Lunch is $10 and it's sponsored by the institute. Reservations are required at vera@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or (870) 535-0110.

Stone Bank sets holiday open house

Stone Bank, 7739 Sheridan Road, will host a holiday open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 13. Refreshments will be served and the public is invited to attend the event. The bank will also make a holiday contribution to the EAST Lab at White Hall Middle School, according to a news release.

TOPPS to hand out food

TOPPS, 1000 Townsend Drive, will conduct its monthly food distribution at 10 a.m. Dec. 13. An application form must be completed on the day of the distribution, according to a news release. One application per household will be provided. Clients must have ID with proof of residence and the address must match the ID. Participants must be present to receive a food box and there are no exceptions. TOPPS is a non-profit, community based organization. Details: TOPPS, (870) 850-6011.

Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 13

Pine Bluff Community Band hosts concerts

The Pine Bluff Community Band announced its upcoming concerts. Performances include: their major Christmas concert on Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church at White Hall, 8708 Dollarway Road; and a performance Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. at The Villages of General Baptist East, 6811 S. Hazel St. Concerts are free and open to the general public.

Underway

Enchanted Land of Lights open

The Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends drive-thru holiday lights display is now open from 6-9 p.m. daily through New Year's Eve at Regional Park. Electrical issues caused a delay in turning on the exhibit. More than 150 lighted displays are on the trail and include a gigantic Christmas tree, a magical castle, Santa in a fishing boat, a twinkling pig, glowing seahorses and more. Many of the displays like snowflake arches and a happy green dragon are animated. Local businesses and individuals sponsor the displays.

Area Agency sets blanket drive

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast is hosting the Warmth Blanket Drive now through Jan. 3 in Jefferson County. The drive began Dec. 5, according to a news release. The purpose of the event is donate blankets to individuals who are elderly or disabled to keep warm this winter. For details or make donations, contact Carolyn Ferguson, (870) 543-6309 or Pauline Jones (870) 543-6313, at Area Agency.

Minority health panel offers scholarships

The Arkansas Minority Health Commission is accepting applications for its Minority Health Workforce Diversity scholarship until Dec. 31. Minority college students who plan to pursue a career in health are encouraged to apply. Full-time scholarship recipients will receive $1,000 per academic year and part-time recipients, $500 per academic year. Applications are available at arminorityhealth.com/initiatives/workforce-diversity-scholarship. The completed application form must be emailed to AMHC's human resource specialist, Onekia Freeman, at Onekia.Freeman@arkansas.gov.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, Dec. 15

The Links set entrepreneur session

The Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. will host Enlarging Your Empire: Entrepreneurial 101 via Zoom at 7 p.m. Dec. 15. The community is invited to attend this fourth part of the 2022-2023 virtual series, Preparing our Community for Success, sponsored by The Links. The presenters are Codney Washington, Jeffrey Pulliam, and Kevin Williams. The Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81687358782?pwd=dnpZcGFYbFl6TFZKNThXSTJLMThOQT09 with Meeting ID: 816 8735 8782 and Passcode: 257663. For dial in, use 646-558-8656.

Parole Board meeting set

The Arkansas Parole Board will hold its monthly board meeting at 9 a.m. Dec. 15 in the Richard Lee Richardson Auditorium of the board office at North Little Rock, according to a news release. The full calendar of hearings and meetings slated for and by the parole board can be found on the website at https://doc.arkansas.gov/parole-board/ under Meeting Information and Hearings & Board Schedule. Details: (501) 682-3850.

Friday, Dec. 16

Moscow church to open pantry

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church at Moscow will open its food pantry at noon Dec. 16. The food will be given away on a first come, first served basis in a drive-thru event. Participants are asked to bring a picture ID and stay in their vehicles as the staff brings food to them, according to a news release.

UAPB sets groundbreaking

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will conduct a ground-breaking ceremony for the UAPB Student Engagement Center at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 16. The event will be held at the STEM Conference Center, 1530 L.A. Prexy Davis Drive, according to a news release. The community is invited to view the ceremony which will be live-streamed at https://www.youtube.com/uapbtelevision. Details: development@uapb.edu or (870) 575-8701.

SEARK plans graduation

Southeast Arkansas College will host its fall 2022 in-person commencement at 7 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Details: https://www.seark.edu/

Chamber sets deadline on junior leaders

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is seeking applicants for its Junior Leadership Pine Bluff program. Leadership Pine Bluff is geared toward high school juniors looking to gain leadership skills, network with other like-minded students, and those wanting to build their resumes for college applications, according to the Chamber newsletter. Applications are due by Dec. 16. Details: Jamal Gordon, member engagement manager, jamal@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or Chamber Director Jennifer Kline, jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or (870) 535-0110.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Aquatics center sets Christmas celebration

A Christmas celebration will be held at the Pine Bluff Carl Redus Jr. Aquatics Center, 400 E. 11th Ave., from 1-4 p.m.. Dec. 17. The Santa Fire Truck will also be there from 2-4 p.m. The community is invited to attend. "Hang out with us for Christmas movies, games, goodie bags and various prizes, including free memberships and day passes," a spokesperson said in a news release. The aquatics center is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Details: (870) 850-7620.

Summit Soundz to perform

Summit Baptist Church, 901 Ridgway Road, will host the Christmas Spectacular Concert presented by the Summit Soundz Celebration Band at 6 p.m. Dec. 17. The program will feature many Christmas favorites including songs from the movie: "Polar Express." A mash-up medley of 30 familiar tunes entitled: "Christmas In A Nutshell" will be presented using themes from the Nutcracker Suite. The concert is free and open to the public, according to a news release.

St. John AME to give away food

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will give away food boxes to those in need Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. until all food has been given out. State ID's are required to receive one box per family. Food will be picked up in front of the church on Cherry Street. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks, according to a news release.

Delta Network to give away food

The Delta Network Food Bank of Pine Bluff will give away food from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The annual Drive-Thru Hunger Relief Distribution will feature a truckload of chicken donated by Tyson Foods to help families in economic distress, according to a news release. Participants should remain in their vehicles at all times. Vehicles will line up down Eighth Avenue and drive through the North access to the Convention Center, receive the food available for each registered household, and follow the instructions of the traffic directors. Registration forms will be available on site. Details: (870) 536-2424.

ASC announces Miracle on Main

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will present "Miracle on Main: A Holiday Special" at 7 p.m. Dec. 17. Tickets can be purchased at asc701.org/2022-season or by calling (870) 536-3375. Tickets are $20 each. Children 3 and younger can sit on the lap of their parents/guardians for free entry. "Remember those television Holiday specials: the singing, the dancing, and those family-friendly comedy skits? Get ready to celebrate 'the most wonderful time of the year' during ASC's holiday variety show featuring talent from Southeast Arkansas. Join the laughter, the fun and many holiday favorites. Santa himself may stop by for a visit," according to the news release.

Yoga in The Loft set at ASC

Ages 13 and older are invited to exercise and relax with certified yoga instructor Florence Love, aka FloEssence, every third Saturday of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. during Yoga in the Loft. The next session is Dec. 17. The cost is pay-what-you-can ($15 recommended). This program takes place in the Loft Gallery at the ARTSpace on Main, a program of the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. Advanced registration is required at asc701.org/yoga or by calling (870) 536-3375. Participants may use provided yoga mats or bring their own. People should also wear yoga-appropriate attire. The event is sponsored by Angela J. White Smith, Realtor. Details: Kourtlynn Pinkins at kpinkins@asc701.org.

Police toy drive event set

The Pine Bluff Police Officers' 4th annual Toy Drive event will be held Dec. 17. The Toy Drive Committee is asking for the community's support in helping the officers provide new toys. They will also accept monetary donations to purchase toys, according to the City of Pine Bluff Facebook post. Donations can be made to: Pine Bluff Police Officers Toy Drive, 200 E. Eighth Ave., Pine Bluff, AR, 71601. For more details or for donations to be picked up, call (870) 413-6756 or (870) 489-6006.

Sunday, Dec. 18

Southeast Arkansas Male Chorus sets concert

New Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, 1026 Missouri St., will host the Southeast Arkansas Male Chorus in their 23rd annual concert, "Magnifying The Lord Through Praise," at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 18. The concert is free, but a love offering will be accepted. The chorus is comprised of Christian men throughout southeastern Arkansas. The worship leader is the Rev. Christopher Briggs, pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church. The Rev. R.D. Howard Sr. is the pastor of New Morning Star.

New Community hosts Kingdom Building

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will host its Kingdom Building program at 6 p.m. Dec. 18. The speaker will be Sam Gibson, a New Community deacon. The apostle/pastor is Patrick Lockett.

Through Monday, Dec. 19

DRA seeks applicants for medical missions

The Delta Regional Authority released a Request for Proposals seeking an organization within the DRA region to partner with local community agencies and the U.S. Department of Defense to deliver two Innovative Readiness Training Medical Missions in summer 2023. The deadline for submitting a proposal is 5 p.m. Dec. 19, according to a news release. Details on Innovative Readiness Trainings is available at youtu.be/qwvvVwuQJgY and irt.defense.gov/Community/. Details on submission requirements and scope of work is available at dra.gov/rfp.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Housing board to meet

The Pine Bluff Housing Authority will hold its board of commissioners meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 21 at Colonial Steakhouse, 111 W. Eighth Ave. Details: (870) 541-0706.

Through Saturday, Dec. 31

Road improvements closes lanes

Alternating lane closures began recently on Highway 79 between Saline County and Rison for one mile across the Saline River Bridge. Due to the lane closures, the maximum load width on the bridge is eight feet, according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation. These closures will continue daily until the end of December, weather permitting, and will allow crews to conduct hydro demolition of the current bridge deck, followed by a latex-modified concrete overlay. ARDOT reminds drivers to slow down and be cautious of people in work zones.

Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

NAACP sets Emancipation observance

The Pine Bluff Branch of the NAACP will hold its annual Emancipation Proclamation Program at 10 a.m. Jan. 2 at Eighth Avenue Missionary Baptist Church, 1200 W. Eighth Ave. Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley M. Washington will be the featured speaker. The theme is "This is Power." Music will be furnished by Eighth Avenue's Praise Team, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com. Wanda V. Neal is president of the local NAACP. The Rev. Kirby L. Gulley is the pastor of Eighth Avenue.

Underway

NAACP recruits for academic contest

The Pine Bluff Branch NAACP is recruiting youth for its 2022-23 Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics (ACT-SO.) Contestants will compete for scholarships and monetary prizes, according to a news release. Students at Pine Bluff, Watson Chapel, Dollarway, and White Hall high schools are eligible to participate. Parents and teachers are urged to register their students as soon as possible to take advantage of scholarship opportunities offered by the National NAACP in essay writing, art, and engineering. Registration ends in December. To get an ACT-SO registration packet, to volunteer, or for more information, contact Maryann Lee at (870) 718-5330.

Beginning Saturday, Jan. 7

Blues concerts on tap for downtown

The Port City Blues Society will host "Blues By Budweiser," live blues concerts on the first Saturday of each month through February 2023 at RJ's Sports Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted for free. There's a $5 cover charge for nonmembers, according to a news release. Performers include Jan. 7, 2023 -- Sean Bad Apple; and Feb. 4, 2023 -- Arkaholics. Details: portcitybluessociety.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023

Berry reception, Gillett Coon Supper set

The 11th annual "Berry Pre-Coon Supper Reception" will be held at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Berry Farm Shop at Gillett. The 79th Gillett Coon Supper will follow at the Gillett School Gymnasium at 6:30 p.m., according to a news release. Tickets to the Coon Supper may be purchased by contacting Larry Bauer at (870) 830-4002. Tickets for the reception are $40 each. All tickets will be available for purchase at the door. For reception sponsorship details, contact Becky Barnes Campbell at (501) 912-7560 or Gabe Holmstrom at (479) 409-3329.

Through Friday, Jan. 20

Downtown project seeks chefs, entrepreneurs

Go Forward Pine Bluff is seeking food trucks, chefs, entrepreneurs and start-ups for business opportunities supported by the Sixth & Main project. GFPB is transforming the Sixth and Main Street Plaza into a fully functioning space that will feature four restaurants, a roof top bar and several retail areas in Downtown Pine Bluff, according to a news release. The plaza will also feature an outdoor amphitheater, outdoor dining, a rainwater garden, and a fountain bridge. All interested vendors are encouraged to contact The Generator at (870) 663-0200. Space is limited. The deadline to apply is Jan. 20, 2023.

Through Saturday, Feb. 4

Midst: Artwork by Nick Hobbs set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is hosting the exhibit "Midst: Artwork by Nick Hobbs" through Feb. 4, 2023. "Hobbs' current practice is defined by small, highly detailed graphite drawings that interweave the everyday and the sublime in curated juxtapositions. He has been involved with amateur astronomy for over a decade, and it influences everything he does," according to a news release. Details: nickhobbs.art.

Through Friday, Feb. 24

Taylor exhibit addresses racism, prophecy

An exhibition at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas showcases the work of noted Memphis-based artist Madai Taylor. "An Elegy to America in Black and White II: The Artwork of Madai Taylor" features 18 pieces. Taylor's exhibition addresses racism, and prophecy. The exhibition will be on view in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Feb. 24.

Saturday, March 11

SEARK announces gala

Southeast Arkansas College will host the Sock Hop fundraising gala March 11 at Seabrook, 6808 S. Hazel St., a SEARK college and community recreation center. The VIP reception is from 6-7 p.m. and the gala from 7-11 p.m., according to the newsletter of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Through Monday, May 15

SBA disaster loans available

Small nonfarm businesses in 75 Arkansas counties are now eligible to apply for low‑interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The deadline to apply is May 15, 2023, according to a news release. These loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by excessive heat and drought that began on May 30. Details: https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA's Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Underway

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.