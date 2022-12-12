Clamping down





FAYETTEVILLE -- The 21st-ranked University of Arkansas women's basketball team got Arkansas State University's best shot in a battle of in-state foes, but avoided an upset, winning 77-63 behind strong fourth-quarter defense.

Arkansas (12-0) held ASU to 12 points off 23.1% shooting in the final quarter to stave off the visitors. The Razorbacks never trailed, but ASU kept within striking distance for most of the afternoon. After pulling within six points with seven minutes left in the game, the Red Wolves were held without another field goal.

"For us to be able to default onto that when our shots aren't going in and we're struggling offensively is huge for us," Arkansas sophomore Jersey Wolfenbarger said of the defense. "It's definitely something new to our game that we've added. To be able to contest their shots and keep them from getting those wide-open threes and run outs, it kind of kills their pace and it makes them have to take really tough shots."

The game had a frenetic pace out the gates. Wolfenbarger and Chrissy Carr got the scoring started for Arkansas, knocking down back-to-back three-pointers. Senior forward Erynn Barnum got going inside, scoring six points over a roughly three-minute stretch, but the Red Wolves were able to hang around due to hot shooting.

The Red Wolves (4-5) shot 60% from the floor, including a 50% (3/6) clip from three, in the first quarter. Missouri transfer Izzy Higginbottom scored seven points in the period to keep ASU close. The Razorbacks led 24-23 after the first quarter.

"We got exactly what we expected out of Arkansas State," Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said. "They're a really, really good offensive team. They really stretched us out early in the game. They got great look after great look. First quarter, I think I they shot like 60%. We turned them over a few times, but if we weren't turning them over, they were making shots. It felt like we settled in a little bit."

Arkansas' forwards made their impact felt in the second quarter. Barnum scored back-to-back layups but recorded her second personal foul, causing her to sit for the final eight minutes of the half. Maryam Dauda picked up in her absence, scoring 11 first-half points.

The duo combined for 21 points in the first half as Arkansas outscored ASU 26-10 in the paint. The Razorbacks finished with 40 paint points.

"I thought Erynn was phenomenal, and Maryam was unbelievable," Neighbors said. "Both of those two kids. I do feel like we probably could have thrown it in there every single possession and maybe good things would've happened."

Arkansas was able to string together a 9-0 run in second quarter, capped by Wolfenbarger's second three pointer. The Red Wolves kept things within reach through the half, trailing 43-35 at the break, helped by five threes of their own.

"There were a couple times where my team could have laid down," Arkansas State Coach Destinee Rogers said. "They started hitting a couple shots, kind of going on a run, but I felt like we didn't lay down. I told my team at the end of the game, we didn't have anything to hold our heads about."

Barnum picked up in the second half right where she left off. She scored 16 points in the game on an 8-of-8 shooting day.

"Erynn's tough," Wolfenbarger said. "That's what I would use to describe Erynn. She definitely gives us a lot of momentum. I get really excited for her plays just because it's just Erynn. She has that energy and she has that fight. I think that bleeds onto our team."

Arkansas grabbed its largest lead of the game early in the third quarter, 51-35, off a Wolfenbarger layup. The sophomore from Fort Smith, who started for the third time this season, scored 15 points to go with six rebounds.

"My teammates need me to have that confidence," Wolfenbarger said. "I think that starting out as the aggressor really helps me get into the flow of the game quickly."

ASU continued to hang around. The Red Wolves got within 65-59 with seven minutes left off a Mailyn Wilkerson three. It was the final field goal ASU would hit, as it was kept without a basket for the remainder of the game.

Neighbors said he hopes to see his team apply the same intensity throughout games.

"It makes me sleep better most nights," he said of the defense. "But now I'm up nights wondering why we don't do it the whole game. I am baffled. We may just be that team that is going to play however we have to play that night, I don't know. I don't want to be that team. I hate being that team. I want us to have a standard that we play to all the time."

Samara Spencer led Arkansas with 19 points, 11 of which came in the fourth quarter. She went 7-of-10 from the free-throw line, an improvement from her 6-of-16 performance against Lamar on Thursday. She played the entire 40 minutes.

A game removed from 20 turnovers and 45.2% (14-31) free-throw shooting, Arkansas improved in both categories. The Razorbacks committed 11 turnovers and shot 73.1% (19-26) from the stripe against ASU.

Higginbottom led ASU with 19 points and Lauryn Pendleton added 12.

It was the first time an Arkansas State basketball team, men's or women's, has played inside Walton Arena.

"I think that's a big deal for our state," Rogers said. "We really enjoyed this game. We love playing them -- such a great team, coached really well. My challenge to my team today was we just wanted to show up and be tough. We wanted to compete, we wanted to fight for four quarters. I really felt like my team did that."

The Razorbacks are at No. 18 Creighton on Saturday, and the win kept Arkansas as one of 12 remaining unbeaten Division I teams.





Box score

ASUMFGFTO-RPFAPTS

Kapinga261-40-12-8212

Patton273-41-20-4328

Wilkerson323-90-00-1239

Griffin202-52-22-3407

Higginbottom367-174-40-10219

Augmon213-60-00-3116

Pendleton283-113-30-65112

Upshaw20-10-00-0000

Ellis80-00-01-4400

Team2-4

Totals20022-5710-127-34221063

PCT. — FG 38.6, FT 83.3. 3-PT. — 9-24, 37.5 (Wilkerson 3-7, Pendleton 3-7, Griffin 1-1, Higginbottom 1-5, Patton 1-2, Augmon 0-1, Upshaw 0-1) BL — 1 (Ellis 1). TO — 18 (Pendleton 4). ST — 7 (Higginbottom 3).

ARKANSASMFGFTO-RPFAPTS

Barnum188-80-00-13016

Poffenbarger370-111-20-9151

Spencer405-127-100-40419

Wolfenbarger364-85-62-62015

Carr283-142-20-62010

Langerman192-51-23-5215

Dauda224-103-46-81111

Team2-3

Totals20026-6819-2613-42111177

PCT. — FG 38.2, FT 73.1. 3-PT. — 6-28, 21.4 (Wolfenbarger 2-3, Spencer 2-5, Carr 2-10, Poffenbarger 0-8, Langerman 0-2). BL — 4 (Barnum, Poffenbarger, Spencer, Wolfenbarger 1) TO — 11 (Spencer 4) ST — 5 (Spencer 2).

ASU23121612—63

Arkansas24191717—77

Officials — Tieman, Daniel, Beverley

Attendance — 3,826







