EDITORIAL: Grateful for Memphis

Arkansas and Mississippi have much in common. There's the rich alluvial soil of the Delta, appreciation for good catfish and barbecue, perhaps an inferiority complex or two, politics of the conservative nature, and the Liberty Bowl.

This year, Arkansas will pass one Mississippi school for most appearances in that venue.

Memphis is where the hard-luck 2022 Arkansas Razorbacks and their legion of Porker Pilgrims will find themselves on Dec. 28--in the Liberty Bowl against Kansas.

Having spent themselves early in the season, and by then left a walking M*A*S*H unit, and thus missed out on a possible Gator Bowl matchup with Notre Dame, the Razorbacks will become the Liberty's most-seen team, breaking a five-appearance tie with Mississippi State. The opponent will be that Kansas football team, which might surprise a lot of people: Yes, Kansas does sponsor football.

Like the Hogs, Kansas started strong before settling on 6-6.

For decades, Arkansans dreamt of the Cotton Bowl on New Year's Day in their big-city avatar of Dallas. Hog fans converged on the metroplex like bees to honey. But with time comes things like the SEC, the BCS, the playoff(s). Stars must align anymore for Hog fans to paint Dallas/Arlington/Highland Park cardinal red for the Cotton Bowl. (Doing so in September at Jerry's place for the Aggies just isn't the same.)

Absent a New Year's Day bowl, Memphis is more than consolation enough. It's close, it's familiar, it's the Peabody lobby bar. Memphis is practically family. (And it has an IKEA!)

The Liberty Bowl--and Beale, and Poplar, and Germantown--will reverb on Dec. 28 with Hog calls, to the possible consternation of perhaps a few Kan-sawyers rediscovering football.

Here on the west bank of the big river, just three years removed from the program's lowest point, we can be grateful for that.